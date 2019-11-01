The submission deadline has passed. Applicants will be notified of their status in January.

Now through December 13, Knight Foundation is seeking ideas that develop innovative approaches to this question:

In what new ways can we transform how data is collected and used to build stronger, thriving, and more engaged communities?

The call offers recipients a share of up to $1 million in funding.

The Challenge

Open data sets require knowledge, expertise and experience to collect, analyze or put to use. The potential of data to bring residents together and solve problems is immense: data can help us better understand and improve the communities we live in, serve as a spark for civic dialogue and conversation, and enable us to hold governments and other institutions accountable.

What We’re Looking For

Knight Foundation is seeking innovative proposals for projects and programs that put data in the service of more engaged communities. This includes, but is not limited to, projects such as:

New ways to collect and analyze data that support civic engagement to strengthen the community and address community challenges.

New approaches for displaying, interpreting and communicating data to serve, empower and engage residents.

Opportunities to bring residents together to discuss and use data for civic and social purposes.

Efforts that help residents improve their ability to analyze and use data for civic engagement.

Projects should operate in one of the 26 communities where Knight invests. The full RFP with more detail is here.

How do you apply?

The application deadline has now passed. After an initial review, a smaller set of finalists will be asked to submit additional information for consideration.

RFP Schedule

RFP opens: Nov. 12, 2019

Informational webinar: Nov. 20, 2019

Submissions due: Dec. 13, 2019