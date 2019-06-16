About

Beverly Knight Olson, one of four daughters of Knight Foundation co-founder James L. Knight, has been a foundation trustee since 1987. She serves on the Investment and Program committees.

Olson also serves on the boards of the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation, the Macon Sports Hall of Fame and the Mercer University Athletic Foundation. She is secretary of the Rescue Mission of Central Georgia and sits on the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission.

Olson volunteers with the American Red Cross in Macon and supports numerous other civic and philanthropic organizations, including the Historic Macon Foundation and the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon. In addition, she is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Macon and sings in the choir at First Presbyterian Church.

Olson served on the Macon City Council from 2012-2014, designating her salary to Macon a Difference, an initiative to help youth in the community.