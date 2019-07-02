Carolina Garcia-Navarro
President’s Office
About
Carolina Garcia-Navarro joined Knight Foundation in July 2019. She is the assistant to the senior vice president and chief program officer.
Prior to joining Knight, Garcia-Navarro served as vice president of operations at a global food and beverage equipment manufacturer. Her past experience includes 15 years in the hospitality industry as an executive chef, restaurant owner and hotel general manager.
Garcia-Navarro spent her childhood in the UK before moving to Miami. She has lived in various countries, including Canada and Panama. She received her bachelor’s degree from American University and a master’s in fine arts from the University of Miami.