Francine Huff

About

Francine L. Huff is the Knight Chair for Student Achievement at Florida A&M University (FAMU). She teaches advanced reporting courses, oversees the Senior Capstone experience and is the advisor for FAMU’s award-winning Journey magazine. She is also focused on programs related to media innovation and entrepreneurship. Huff launched the Knight Chair Speaker Series to connect journalism students with alumni and industry professionals.

Huff has had a distinguished career as a journalist and educator, and worked at The Wall Street Journal where she was spot news bureau chief, news editor and copy editor. She was part of a team of editors and reporters who won a staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 9/11 bombings of the World Trade Center. She also worked for the Boston Globe, Pittsburgh Press and Valley News Dispatch.

Huff was founder and editorial director of Super Savvy Publishing. Her work has appeared in many publications and she authored “The 25-Day Money Makeover for Women.” She has appeared on more than 100 radio and TV shows, and is a gifted speaker and workshop leader.