About

Giannina Segnini, the Knight Chair in Data Journalism, is director of the Master of Science Data Journalism Program at Columbia University.

Until February 2014, Segnini headed a team of journalists and computer engineers at Costa Rica’s La Nacion newspaper that unfolded investigative stories by gathering, analyzing and visualizing public databases. Her team processed the data and developed the interactive application for the OffshoreLeaks project, published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in 2013. Segnini also actively participates in ICIJ’s Panama Papers project.

More than 50 criminal cases against politicians, businessmen and public officials originated by its revelations were pursued by law enforcement in Costa Rica, the United Kingdom, France, Finland and the U.S., including prosecution of two former presidents of Costa Rica who were found guilty of corruption.