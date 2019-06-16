John Palfrey
Trustee
About
John Palfrey joined the board in 2011, serving as chair from March 2014 through December 2019. He currently serves on the Program Committee.
Palfrey, an authority on technology and civic engagement, is the head of school for Phillips Academy, Andover. Previously, he was founding board chair of the Digital Public Library of America, executive director of the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, and the Henry N. Ess III Professor of Law and vice dean for library and information resources at Harvard Law School.
Palfrey is the author and co-author of nine books, including “Safe Spaces, Brave Spaces: Diversity and Free Expression in Education” (The MIT Press, 2017), “Born Digital: How Children Grow Up in a Digital Age” (Basic Books, 2016), “BiblioTech: Why Libraries Matter More Than Ever in the Age of Google,” (Basic Books, 2015), “Interop: The Promise and Perils of Highly Interconnected Systems” (Basic Books, 2012) and “Enhancing Child Safety and Online Technologies,” a report for a multi-state group of attorneys general.