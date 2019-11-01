About

Nathaniel L. Wallace joined Knight Foundation in September 2019.

Wallace comes to Knight with nearly two decades of entrepreneurial and business management experience. Previously, he served as vice president of operations and co-owner of his international family firm, Communications Professionals Inc. (CPI). There, Wallace created both the IT services and staffing arms for the $20 million firm; developed infrastructure to pursue new markets; and led business and partnership development, talent acquisition, and growth strategy.

As a proud Detroit native, Wallace is deeply motivated by new possibilities for the city and its residents. He is an avid supporter of the local arts and cultural community and a strong advocate for artists of color. Wallace has hosted exhibitions, artist talks, art salons, poetry readings, rap cyphers and a myriad of art-focused programming within his home.

Wallace is president of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Founders Junior Council board, and is also on the board of Artworks by Matrix Human Services. Other organizations Wallace has served with include the Music Hall of Performing Arts, Habitat for Humanity’s Global Village program, NEIdeas, Emerging Art Leaders Detroit Steering Committee, The District Detroit Art Advisory Committee, and Michigan Opera Theatre’s Opera Club.