Owen Youngman

About

Owen R. Youngman was appointed Knight Chair at Northwestern’s Medill School in 2009 after a 37-year career at the Chicago Tribune that focused on innovation, product development and interactive media. His graduate and undergraduate courses enroll students from across Northwestern and focus on media economics, technology, innovation and the changing cultural and media landscape. For the past several years, he has provided faculty oversight to Medill’s undergraduate program on Northwestern’s San Francisco campus.

At the Tribune, Youngman created websites including chicagotribune.com and metromix.com as the Tribune’s first director of interactive media. Later, he directed the development and launch of RedEye, a free daily for young urban commuters, and as a vice president also directed the Tribune’s marketing, philanthropy and business development. He previously held newsroom management positions in sports, metro, business and features, winning awards for innovative use of technology in news and information delivery.