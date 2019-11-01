Penelope Muse Abernathy

Penelope (Penny) Muse Abernathy , a former executive at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, is the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She specializes in preserving quality journalism by researching new business models that help news organizations succeed economically in the digital age.

Abernathy has more than 30 years of experience as both a journalist and senior business executive, and is the author of two books: “Saving Community Journalism: The Path to Profitability,” published in 2014, and “The Strategic Digital Media Entrepreneur,” published in 2018. In addition, she is the author of three major reports on the state of local news, including “The Expanding News Desert,” and has five interactive websites featuring her work, including www.usnewsdeserts.com.

