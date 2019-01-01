Dean of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York

Sarah Bartlett is the Dean of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

She joined CUNY in 2002 as the Bloomberg Chair of Business Journalism at Baruch College. She moved to the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2006, after serving on its founding curriculum committee.

Bartlett covered business as a researcher/reporter at Fortune magazine, then moved to BusinessWeek, where she served as a staff reporter and an associate editor from 1983 to 1988, and an assistant managing editor from 1992 to 1998. She was also a reporter at The New York Times from 1988 to 1992, covering urban affairs, business and financial issues, a contributing editor at Inc. magazine, and the editor-in-chief of Oxygen Media.

Bartlett is a board member of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and sits on the Board of Managers of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science and a master of philosophy in development studies from the University of Sussex in England.