Floyd Abrams
Floyd Abrams is senior counsel at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and adjunct professor at New York University Law School. He has written three books about the First Amendment including 2017’s “The Soul of the First Amendment.” Abrams has been counsel or co-counsel in numerous cases before the Supreme Court ranging from the Pentagon Papers Case, in which he represented the New York Times, to Citizens United, in which he represented Sen. Mitch McConnell. His corporate clients have included NBC, ABC, CBS, Business Week and The Nation.
Abrams received a B.A. from Cornell University and an LLB from Yale Law School. He has taught at Yale Law School, Columbia Law School and Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, where he served for 15 years as the William J. Brennan Visiting Professor of First Amendment Law. Sen. Patrick Moynihan called Abrams “the leading First Amendment lawyer of our age.”
Sarah Alvarez
Sarah Alvarez is the founder and director of Outlier Media, a Detroit-based data journalism project that delivers personalized and high value information over SMS to low-income news consumers. She believes journalism is a service and should be responsive to the needs of all people, particularly the information needs of low-income communities. Alvarez is a former public interest lawyer and public radio reporter at Michigan Radio. Her radio work has been heard on NPR and Marketplace, and her print work has been published by the Center for Investigative Reporting, Bridge Magazine and The Detroit News. Alvarez was a John S. Knight Fellow at Stanford University in 2015.
Raney Aronson-Rath
Raney Aronson-Rath is the executive producer of FRONTLINE, PBS’ flagship investigative journalism series, and is a leading voice on the future of journalism. She has been internationally recognized for her work to expand FRONTLINE’s reporting capacity and reimagine the documentary form across multiple platforms. From the emergence of ISIS in Syria to the hidden history of the NFL and concussions to the secret reality of rape on the job for immigrant women, Aronson-Rath oversees FRONTLINE’s acclaimed reporting and directs the series’ evolution and editorial vision. She has developed and managed nearly 30 in-depth, cross-platform journalism partnerships with outlets including ProPublica, The New York Times and Univision. Under her leadership, FRONTLINE has won every major award in broadcast journalism and dramatically expanded its digital footprint. Prior to FRONTLINE, Aronson-Rath worked at ABC News and The Wall Street Journal. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and her masters from Columbia Journalism School.
Lisa Ashner Adkins
Lisa Ashner Adkins, an attorney, serves as president and CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation. Since joining the Community Foundation in 2009, Adkins provides direction and oversight to all facets of the organization, including its strategic focus to grow community generosity, vibrancy and engagement. Under her leadership since October 2009, the foundation’s charitable assets have grown from $30 million to nearly $120 million, with an enhanced focus on endowment building and planned giving. Adkins has launched a number of new initiatives including GoodGiving.net, Giving Cards, The GoodGiving Challenge, SplashJAM and On the Table LEX, part of a Knight Foundation national replication effort. The community foundation has forged a meaningful partnership with city government to help make Lexington’s downtown more people-focused, and is currently supporting efforts to add a 3.2-mile linear greenway with separated bike lanes through the heart of downtown and create a new signature feature, Town Branch Park.
Chris Barr
Chris Barr joined Knight Foundation in July 2012 and manages the foundation’s Prototype Fund and investments at the intersection of arts and technology. With a background in design and new media, Barr previously served as an assistant professor of graphic design at West Virginia University. He has worked as a designer for a variety of organizations to combine technology development and design thinking. Barr holds a Master of Fine Arts in media study from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a bachelor’s degree in fine art from West Virginia University.
Sarah BartlettDean of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York
Sarah Bartlett is the Dean of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.
She joined CUNY in 2002 as the Bloomberg Chair of Business Journalism at Baruch College. She moved to the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2006, after serving on its founding curriculum committee.
Bartlett covered business as a researcher/reporter at Fortune magazine, then moved to BusinessWeek, where she served as a staff reporter and an associate editor from 1983 to 1988, and an assistant managing editor from 1992 to 1998. She was also a reporter at The New York Times from 1988 to 1992, covering urban affairs, business and financial issues, a contributing editor at Inc. magazine, and the editor-in-chief of Oxygen Media.
Bartlett is a board member of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and sits on the Board of Managers of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science and a master of philosophy in development studies from the University of Sussex in England.
LaSharah S. Bunting
LaSharah S. Bunting is Knight Foundation’s program director for journalism. She joined Knight Foundation in August 2017 from the New York Times, where she was a senior editor for digital transition. In that role, she developed and implemented strategy that advanced digital transformation across the newsroom. Most recently, she led the digital and organizational transformation of the Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.
Since 2009, Bunting has served as senior faculty for the New York Times Student Journalism Institute, an intensive two-week program for college journalists. She serves on the board of directors of the Digital Diversity Network, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity in media and technology. Before coming to The Times, she was an editor at The Dallas Morning News.
Bunting is a 2000 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an alumna of Maynard Media Academy at Harvard University, Chips Quinn and the Dow Jones Editing program.
Emmett D. Carson
Emmett D. Carson is the founding CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation. An international thought leader in the field of philanthropy, in 2006 he led the unprecedented merger of two community foundations, creating SVCF. With a growth in assets from $1.7 billion in 2007 to $8.2 billion by the end of 2016, SVCF is the nation’s largest community foundation. SVCF’s 2,000 family and corporate donor funds support a wide range of causes in the Bay Area, across the nation and around the world. Before this, Carson had a distinguished 12-year career as CEO of The Minneapolis Foundation and, prior to that oversaw the Ford Foundation’s U.S. and global grantmaking program on philanthropy and the nonprofit sector. Carson has published more than 100 works on philanthropy and is an authority on issues of social justice, public accountability and African-American giving. Carson received both his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in public and international affairs from Princeton University and his bachelor’s degree in economics, Phi Beta Kappa, from Morehouse College.
Sharon Pian Chan
Sharon Pian Chan is vice president of innovation, product and development at The Seattle Times. She leads the product development team, the business intelligence team and community funding for public service journalism. Chan previously was a deputy managing editor in the newsroom, but has spent most of her career as a reporter, covering beats ranging from City Hall to Microsoft. Chan is passionate about diversity in journalism and has served as national president of the Asian American Journalists Association. She received her B.A. from Pomona College and her executive MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Ann Elizabeth Christiano
Ann Christiano is the Frank Karel Chair in Public Interest Communications at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. She is developing courses that use strategic communications to advance social causes. She directs the frank gathering, which brings together strategists, funders and scholars who work to build a better world. Christiano also helps organizations, leaders and scientists adopt public interest communications approaches to their work through the frank academy, a training program rooted in behavioral and cognitive science.
Before she joined UF, Christiano was a senior communications officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, where she directed communications efforts for programs focused on improving mental health, advancing long term care, reducing violence and improving health for people in jail and prison.
Sue Cross
Sue Cross is executive director of the Institute for Nonprofit News, a growing network of 140-plus nonprofit news media expanding access to independent, credible news for thousands of diverse communities. Cross was previously a senior vice president at the Associated Press, where she managed a nationwide membership cooperative, expanded Spanish language news and introduced digital video to thousands of news sites. She has worked in news and nonprofit leadership for more than 25 years, primarily in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. She serves on boards including EdSource and the Center for Health Journalism at USC Annenberg.
Sandra Clark
Sandra Clark is vice president for news and civic dialogue at WHYY in Philadelphia, overseeing news across all platforms and developing engagement events with the public. She joined the NPR member station in 2016 and currently is leading a team focused on audience diversification. Clark was previously managing editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Under her leadership, the Inquirer won a Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 2014 and started an after-school healthy cooking program. Clark serves on the boards of Associated Press Media Editors and the University of Kansas School of Journalism, and on the advisory board of the Page Center for Integrity and Public Communication.
Dana Coester
Dana Coester is creative director and executive editor for the media outlet 100 Days in Appalachia. Coester also serves as creative director for West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media Innovation Center, and leads the Center’s Knight-funded Innovators-in-Residence program and the “Hacking the Gender Gap” hackathon series. She is passionate about women in technology, privacy and social equity in emerging technology and new forms of documentary storytelling. Coester is currently producing a mixed reality, volumetric documentary, as well as directing a documentary film on Muslim identity in Appalachia.
Molly de Aguiar
Molly de Aguiar is the managing director of the News Integrity Initiative at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. The initiative is a $14 million fund that aims to improve people’s lives by building trust in journalism, combating disinformation and nurturing constructive, inclusive and respectful public conversations. Previously, she directed the Informed Communities program for the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, supporting a range of projects and ideas that explore the future of local news and information, with an emphasis on business models, collaborative reporting, community participation and creative storytelling formats. De Aguiar writes about philanthropy at Philanthropy Sketchbook, co-founded the Local News Lab, and sits on the board of Media Impact Funders. She is also a fellow at the Democracy Fund.
Marcelle Epley
Marcelle Epley is president and CEO of Long Beach Community Foundation. She fosters philanthropy in her hometown and assists the nonprofit sector through endowments. She has created and successfully implemented aggressive strategic business plans and first-time collaboratives, and has held leadership positions in both the media and public transportation sectors. Epley earned her B.A. and MBA from California State University Long Beach. She serves on several boards including the Rotary Club, City College, University and Hospital Foundations, and is president of the Estate Planning and Trust Council of Long Beach. She has garnered honors including Rotarian of the Year, the City Prosecutor’s Impact Award and the Long Beach mayor’s “40 Under 40” Award.
Efrain Escobedo
Efrain Escobedo is the vice president in charge of civic engagement, multisector collaboration and public policy at California Community Foundation, responsible for promoting collaboration and advocacy efforts across the nonprofit, public and private sectors to address community problems. Escobedo is recognized nationally and locally as an active leader and expert in Latino civic engagement and elections policy, and has worked extensively to find ways to increase voter participation. Prior to joining the foundation, Escobedo was the manager of governmental and legislative affairs for the Registrar of Voters in Los Angeles County, the largest election jurisdiction in the nation. Escobedo earned his bachelor’s degree in American studies and ethnicity from the University of Southern California, and is a recent graduate of the Los Angeles County Executive Leadership Program.
Kimberly Fitch
Kimberly Fitch is an engagement and portfolio manager at Gallup. Fitch manages client portfolios that encompass all Gallup practice areas, including employee selection and engagement, customer engagement, strengths-based development, leadership development and analytics. Fitch has an extensive background in survey research and consulting. She has led teams of survey developers focused on creating leading-edge assessments for public and private sector clients. Before joining Gallup, Fitch taught political science courses at American University in Washington, D.C. and at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the recipient of several research and teaching awards, including a Fulbright Fellowship to investigate public utility privatization in Europe. Fitch received her bachelor’s degree in government and international relations from Cornell University and her master’s and doctorate degrees in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.
Jean Friedman-Rudovsky
Jean Friedman-Rudovsky is the director of Solution Stories Philly (SSP), a media collaborative for solutions-oriented reporting serving the Philadelphia region. In 2017, the collaborative produced The Reentry Project, an award-winning initiative among 15 local newsrooms doing sustained reporting on the issue of prisoner reentry. In 2018, the group’s focus will be on solutions to poverty. Previously, Friedman spent ten years an international correspondent, reporting from over a dozen countries throughout the Global South. She is a contributing editor to ViceMagazine and has been published in The New York Times,TimeMagazine,Cosmopolitan, andBloomberg Businessweek, among others.
Francis Fukuyama
Francis Fukuyama is Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and the Mosbacher Director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law. Fukuyama has written widely on issues in development and international politics and published many books. Fukuyama received his B.A. from Cornell University in classics and his Ph.D. from Harvard in political science. He was a member of the Political Science Department of the RAND Corporation, and of the Policy Planning Staff of the U.S. Department of State.
Fukuyama is chairman of the editorial board of The American Interest, which he helped found in 2005. He is a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins SAIS Foreign Policy Institute, a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Center for Global Development and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Anne Galloway
Anne Galloway is the founder and editor of VTDigger. She has been a journalist for 20 years. Galloway was the editor of the Sunday Rutland Herald and Times Argus from 2006 through 2009. Her reporting has appeared in Seven Days, The New York Times, The New York Daily News, Vermont Life and City Pages. In March 2017, she was a finalist for the Ancil Payne Award for Ethics in Journalism for her investigation into allegations of fraud at Jay Peak Resort. Galloway was also a finalist for the Investigative Reporters & Editors FOI Award in April 2017 and a finalist for the Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism.
Dr. Helene D. Gayle
Dr. Helene D. Gayle is president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation’s leading community foundations. Previously, Gayle was CEO of McKinsey Social Initiative, a nonprofit that brings together varied stakeholders to address complex global social challenges. From 2006-15, she was president and CEO of CARE USA, a leading international humanitarian organization. An expert on global development, humanitarian and health issues, Gayle spent 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control, working primarily on HIV/AIDS. She also worked at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, directing programs on HIV/AIDS and other global health issues. Gayle serves on public company and non-profit boards including The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, the Rockefeller Foundation, Brookings Institution, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, New America and the ONE Campaign. Gayle earned a B.A. in psychology at Barnard College, an M.D. at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.P.H. at Johns Hopkins University.
Sam Gill
Sam Gill is senior adviser to the president and VP/communities and impact at Knight Foundation. He has helmed or participated in projects for elected officials and candidates for office, Fortune 500 companies and many of America’s leading foundations and nonprofits. Gill has led and managed major research efforts, and authored numerous reports with support from the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Gill co-founded Next Century Cities, the coalition of cities and elected officials dedicated to fostering next-generation Internet networks. His commentaries on philanthropy and society have been published widely, including in The Chronicle of Philanthropy and The Foundation Review, as well as in more general outlets like The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Christian Science Monitor, The Los Angeles Times and USAToday.
Gill earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of Chicago and a Master of Philosophy in politics from the University of Oxford, England, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.
Liza Gross
Liza Gross is VP/Newsroom Practice Change at Solutions Journalism Network, an independent nonprofit working to legitimize and spread Solutions Journalism – rigorous, critical reporting on responses to social challenges. She is a lecturer in professional studies at Columbia University. Previously, Gross served as executive director of the International Women’s Media Foundation, a group devoted to supporting women journalists working in conflict zones.
Gross has worked for over three decades as a journalist and media executive of news organizations and nonprofits. She specializes in the transition of traditional media outlets to a multimedia model, and in development and execution of innovative communications strategies for nonprofits. Gross was managing editor of presentation and operations at The Miami Herald, publisher of Exito, the Spanish-language newspaper of the Chicago Tribune, and reporter and editor of the Latin American Desk at Associated Press.
LaMonte Guillory
LaMonte Guillory, chief communications officer, leads the LOR Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to helping rural communities in the Intermountain West by serving as a regional resource and co-creator of solutions to problems that the community itself identifies. During Guillory’s tenure, the foundation has made significant investments in the value of smart communications. In 2016, LOR partnered with Solutions Journalism Network to create a solutions-focused rural newsroom collaborative that produced the award-winning “Small Towns, Big Change” series. The evolving collaborative will span the Mountain West region, which includes Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. A graduate of Southern Methodist University with a B.A. in corporate communications and public affairs, Guillory is a family man, music lover, eco advocate, skier, mountain biker, bad golfer and foodie with a great appreciation for some good ol’ Cajun cooking.
David Haas
David Haas is a philanthropist with longtime interest in public media, journalism and culture. He is vice chair of the Wyncote Foundation, which funds in a variety of areas including public media and journalism, and a board member of the William Penn Foundation since 1982. Haas has served as a board member of Media Impact Funders since 1994, and is a board member of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, created in 2016 by philanthropist Gerry Lenfest with the donation of ownership of the Philadelphia Media Network as well as an additional endowment. He is a board member of E-Line Media, a video game developer and publisher.
Cheryl Hughes
Cheryl Hughes is senior director of civic engagement at The Chicago Community Trust. For the past four years, Hughes has overseen the creation, planning and implementation of On the Table, the Trust’s largest public-facing initiative engaging nearly 190,000 people. This award-winning model is now being replicated in dozens of communities across North America. In 2012, she directed an international project team to host the 12th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Chicago. Before joining the Trust, Hughes served as the founding executive director of Gallery 37.
Alberto Ibargüen
Alberto Ibargüen is president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. During his tenure as publisher of The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, The Miami Herald won three Pulitzer Prizes, and El Nuevo Herald won Spain’s Ortega y Gasset Prize for excellence in journalism.
Ibargüen graduated from Wesleyan University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He served in the Peace Corps in Venezuela and was the Peace Corps Programming and Training Officer in Colombia.
Ibargüen has chaired and/or served on the boards of numerous arts, education, journalism and other organizations including PBS, the Newseum, Smith College, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Committee to Protect Journalists, ProPublica and the Secretary of State’s Foreign Policy Advisory Board. He serves on the board of American Airlines, and previously served on the boards of PepsiCo, AOL and Norwegian Cruise Lines. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
Christopher Kaufman
Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup joined VTDigger.org in May 2017 as the chief operating officer. Although he only recently joined the staff, he is no stranger to VTDigger.org, having served as a foundation partner for Digger since before the first Digger website was launched in 2009. For the past decade, Ilstrup was a senior philanthropic advisor at the Vermont Community Foundation where he worked with VTDigger.org as a collaborating partner on Knight Foundation’s Community Information Challenge. Past work includes serving as executive director of the Pride Center of Vermont, program director for both Outright Vermont and Rural Vermont, and campaign director for Vermont PIRG.
Jameel Jaffer
Jameel Jaffer is inaugural director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, established to defend freedom of speech and the press in the digital age. Jaffer previously served as deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union, where he oversaw ACLU’s work on free speech, privacy, technology, national security and international human rights. He has argued civil liberties cases in courts including the U.S. Supreme Court, and testified many times before Congress. His writings have appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Guardian, the Nation, and the Yale Law Journal Forum. His most recent book, “The Drone Memos,” was published in 2016.
Jaffer is a graduate of Williams College, Cambridge University and Harvard Law School. He served as a law clerk to Hon. Amalya L. Kearse of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and to Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of Canada.
Jeffrey Jones
Jeffrey Jones is managing editor of the Gallup Poll and senior consultant at Gallup, Inc. Jones oversees the operations of the Gallup Poll and writes regular analyses of poll results on gallup.com. In addition to his work on the Gallup Poll, Jones serves as research director on Gallup public release surveys for higher education research clients. He has presented research papers at many professional conferences, published articles in scholarly journals and edited books. Jones received a B.A. in political science and psychology from the University of Michigan. He earned an M.A. in government from the University of Virginia and a Ph.D. in political science from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
Leila Khalil
Leila Khalil is a communications professional and former journalist who is blurring the lines between libraries and journalism. As public affairs officer for the Miami-Dade Public Library System overseeing communications and public affairs, Khalil has experienced first-hand the commonalities between librarians and journalists: research, facts, accurate information and informing and engaging communities. As a lifelong library user and supporter, Khalil knows the valuable role libraries play in our community and the importance of getting the word out about the great services and programs available to everyone. Prior to joining the system, Khalil worked in the Miami-Dade County Communications Department producing county newscasts, television and radio spots, and public education and marketing campaigns. An Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer, Khalil has a broad range of broadcast journalism experience from investigative producing to live newscasts and programs to feature stories. Her career in journalism includes work for the NBC-owned station in Miami, WTVJ-NBC 6, the CBS-owned station in Miami, WFOR-CBS 4, and Spanish language networks Telemundo and Univision.
Katy Locker
Katy Locker is Knight Foundation’s Detroit program director. Locker has focused on Detroit’s unique opportunity to rebuild the city’s civic infrastructure to attract and nurture talent, promote economic opportunity and foster civic engagement. As a Michigan native who lives in Detroit, she is passionate about championing the city’s talented residents to drive economic growth, job creation and neighborhood revitalization.
Prior to joining Knight Foundation, Locker served at the Hudson-Webber Foundation for five years, departing as the vice president of programs. Locker holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from Cornell University and is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School. Locker is the chair of the board of Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. In addition, she serves on the executive committee of Midtown Detroit Inc. and the board of Downtown Detroit Partnership. In 2016, Crain’s Detroit Businessnamed Locker one of the state’s 100 most influential women.
Sara Lomax-Reese
Sara Lomax-Reese is the president and CEO of WURD Radio, Pennsylvania’s only African-American owned talk radio station. She is credited with transforming WURD Radio from a struggling legacy talk radio station to a multi-media, multi-platform communications company providing cutting-edge, original programming on air, online and through community events. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Lomax-Reese sits on a variety of boards including The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Drexel University’s College of Medicine Advisory Council and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.
Tim Marema
Tim Marema is editor of the Daily Yonder, a news site that covers rural economics, politics and culture using professional journalists, community correspondents, scholars and policy advocates. He is a founding staff member of the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder. He is former editor of The Chapel Hill Herald (published by the Durham Herald-Sun). Marema holds a B.A. from Berea College and an M.A. in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Anthony W. Marx
Anthony W. Marx is president of The New York Public Library, the nation’s largest library system, with 88 neighborhood libraries and four scholarly research centers that receive about 17.4 million physical visits each year. Marx has strengthened the library’s role as an essential provider of educational resources and opportunities for all ages, creating literacy and after-school programs for children and teens, dramatically increasing free English classes and citizenship support for immigrants, and improving research services for scholars and students. Marx helped facilitate the largest physical renovations in the Library’s history and NYPL’s single largest increase in city funding. The library has become a national leader on bridging the digital divide through its efforts to increase access to e-books, expand computer classes and coding training, and a groundbreaking program providing home internet access to families of low-income students.
Marx served as president of Amherst College from 2003-11, was a political science professor and director of undergraduate studies at Columbia University, and a Guggenheim Fellow before that. Marx has a B.A. from Yale, an MPA from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University, and a Ph.D. from Princeton.
Emily May
Emily May is the co-founder and executive director ofHollaback!, anAshoka Fellow, and a Prime Movers Fellow. In 2005, at the age of 24, she co-founded Hollaback! in New York City, and in 2010 she became its first full-time executive director. Under her leadership, the organization has scaled to over 50 cities in 25 countries, and launchedHeartMob – Hollaback!’s platform designed to support people being harassed online, and The People’s Supper – a collaboration designed to bring people together to repair the fissures in our relationships, heal and bridge differences. May believes that through the power of storytelling, decentralized leadership and deep empathy we can disrupt cycles of hate and create a world where everyone has the right to feel safe and confident. May has a master’s degree in social policy from the London School of Economics and has won more than ten awards for her work, including theTEDCity 2.0 Prize.
Heather McKellips
Heather McKellips returned to the rural town where she grew up, committed to promoting positive community growth and civic engagement there. As the Incourage Community Foundation’s director of learning and engagement, she partners with residents and organizations to promote collaboration and a shared vision of a community that works well for all. McKellips and her team’s resident-centered approach to community engagement centers on relationships and connections. Her background in adaptive skills, leadership development and managing change have helped her lead positive community change in the town she loves.
Alan C. Miller
Alan C. Miller is the founder and CEO of the News Literacy Project. After a 21-year career at the Los Angeles Times, he established the project in 2008 to teach teenagers how to discern fact from fiction in the digital age. Miller has received more than a dozen national reporting honors, including the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. The News Literacy Project now serves more than 10,000 educators in all 50 states and in 77 other countries through its checkology® virtual classroom. Miller is a graduate of Wesleyan University and has a master’s degree in political science from the University of Hawaii.
Annie Neimand
Annie Neimand is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Sociology, Criminology and Law at the University of Florida. Neimand’s areas of research include social movements, public interest communication, science communication, moral psychology and gender. She is the research and digital strategy director for frank, an organization housed in the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. frank is the go-to resource for people who use strategic, science-based communication to drive positive social change. Neimand is also the communication manager for the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Mariam C. Noland
Mariam C. Noland became the first president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan in 1985, and has many years of experience administering community foundations. Noland previously served as program officer and secretary/treasurer of the Cleveland Foundation, and vice president of the Saint Paul Foundation. Prior to her work in the foundation field, she was on staff at Davidson College and Baldwin-Wallace College. Noland has served as a member of Independent Sector’s Board of Directors, and currently serves on the boards of the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy and the Downtown Detroit Partnership Inc. Noland obtained her Ed.M. from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science from Case Western Reserve University.
Joe O’Connor
Joe O’Connor is the CEO of Charlotte’s NPR News Station, WFAE, 90.7 FM, the number one rated news-talk station in the market. O’Connor started at WFAE in February 2015. Since his arrival, the station’s audience, revenue and news staff have increased by double digits. O’Connor came to Charlotte by way of Rhode Island where he was the founding CEO of Rhode Island Public Radio. He began his career at CNN, spent 22 years at ABC News, and was the senior producer for NPR program “On Point”. In 2004, O’Connor was awarded the prestigious Nieman Journalism Fellowship at Harvard University.
Nuala O’Connor
Nuala O’Connor is the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, a global nonprofit committed to advancing digital rights. She is a vocal advocate for harnessing the potential of the internet and emerging technologies to increase equality, amplify voices, and promote human rights. O’Connor began her career in the private sector, working at the law firms of Venable, Hudson Cook, and Sidley. She entered the technology sector when she joined the start-up DoubleClick as deputy general counsel and later worked as global privacy leader at General Electric. Between her stints in the private sector, O’Connor served in various capacities within the federal government, working in global technology policy at the U.S. Department of Commerce and as chief privacy officer at the Department of Homeland Security. A native of
Belfast, O’Connor has a bachelors from Princeton, a master’s in education from Harvard, and a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Tim O’Reilly
Tim O’Reilly has a history of convening conversations that reshape the computer industry. If you’ve heard the term “open source software,” “web 2.0,” “the Maker movement,” “government as a platform” or “the WTF economy,” he’s had a hand in framing each of those big ideas. He is the founder, CEO, and chairman of O’Reilly Media, and a partner at early stage venture firm O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. O’Reilly is also on the boards of Maker Media (which was spun out from O’Reilly Media in 2012), Code for America, PeerJ, Civis Analytics and PopVox. His book, “WTF: What’s the Future and Why It’s Up to Us,” was published in October 2017.
Mauricio Palma
Mauricio Palma is the director of initiatives and special projects at Silicon Valley Community Foundation. With over 20 years of local and national experience, Palma has worked as an organizer and consultant working with interdisciplinary community based initiatives, and has extensive senior organizational and program management experience in the nonprofit sector. At the foundation, Mauricio leads the Civic Innovation and Technology Hub and encourages communities and their organizations to conceive initiatives that lead to effective, equitable and sustainable solutions. An immigrant from Nicaragua, he resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and daughter.
Dana Priest
Dana Priest is the Knight Chair in Public Affairs Journalism at the University of Maryland and has been a reporter for The Washington Post for 30 years, mostly covering national security. She also contributes to The New Yorker and PBS’ Frontline. She is on the board of directors of the Fauquier Times, the Herblock Foundation and the First Look Press Freedom Defense Fund. Priest won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for “The Other Walter Reed” and the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on CIA secret prisons and other covert operations. She has authored two best-selling books, “TOP SECRET AMERICA: The Rise of the New Security State” (Little Brown) and “THE MISSION: Waging War and Keeping Peace With America’s Military” (WW Norton).
Jennifer Preston
Jennifer Preston is Knight Foundation’s VP/journalism. Preston was an award-winning journalist for The New York Times for almost 19 years, with broad experience as a digital journalist, reporter and senior editor. She was the Times’ first social media editor, and her most recent work as an editor focused on extending digital media and social media storytelling and curation across the newsroom.
Preston worked as editor and circulation marketing manager at New York Newsday, where she won numerous awards for an investigative reporting project that examined the police use of deadly force by off-duty police officers in New York, and worked in Philadelphia as a reporter for The Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News.
Preston teaches journalism at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston University with a degree in journalism, and was a 2010 fellow in the Sulzberger Leadership Program at Columbia University. Preston serves on the board of directors of the Online News Association, and is the author of “Queen Bess,” a biography of Bess Myerson.
Rashad Robinson
Rashad Robinson is the executive director of Color Of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, driven by over one million members.
Color Of Change has developed winning strategies to target corporate enablers of Trump and the right wing, and to successfully hold local district attorneys accountable. Rashad led Color Of Change to persuade over 100 corporations out of ALEC, frame and win net neutrality as a major civil rights issue, and drive Pat Buchanan and Bill O’Reilly off the air.
Rashad appears regularly in major media outlets as a source, guest and op-ed author. Color Of Change strategies have been profiled by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Fast Company and The Hollywood Reporter, and on CNN, NPR, PBS and MSNBC. Fast Company named Color Of Change the Sixth Most Innovative Company in 2015.
Jamie Rodgers
Jamie Rodgers works as an aide for a councilmember of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government in Kentucky. In this position, she serves as an adviser to the councilmember on matters of policy and procedures and consults with neighborhood associations to address constituent requests. In 2017, as a part of a local leadership development program, Rodgers pitched an idea to include more millennials in the comprehensive plan, the guiding document for the city’s long term land use and growth and recruited over 200 young professionals to give their input.
Wendy Thomas Russell
Wendy Thomas Russell is a journalist, author, publisher and editor. A native Midwesterner, Russell spent the bulk of her newspaper career as a reporter in Southern California, covering criminal justice and special projects for the Long Beach Press-Telegram. In 2014, Russell co-founded Brown Paper Press, an independent publishing house focused on progressive nonfiction. In 2017, she was appointed project manager of the Long Beach Media Collaborative, a consortium of four newsrooms backed by Knight Foundation funding. When she’s not editing, publishing or collaborating, Russell writes an online parenting column for “PBS NewsHour” and is currently at work on her second book.
Kelly Ryan
Kelly Ryan is president and CEO of Incourage, an innovative community foundation in rural Central Wisconsin that has been in the vanguard of place-based philanthropy for over two decades. Under Ryan’s leadership, Incourage has advanced initiatives to build a diverse and sustainable local economy, expand community information and resident engagement and increase access to opportunity. Named one of the “most influential leaders in the nonprofit sector” by the NonProfit Times, Kelly is widely regarded for her expertise in rural community development. She serves on the Aspen Institute’s Rural Development Innovation Group and the National Fund for Workforce Solutions Partners’ Council.
Bob Schieffer
If Bob Schieffer were a race horse, the touts’ might characterize him as having “late foot.” After his 65 birthday, the traditional age for retirement, he was just hitting his stride. Since that birthday, he served for nearly two years as anchor of the CBS Evening News, a period that saw the largest ratings increase in over a decade, wrote four books including the recently released OVERLOAD: Finding Truth in the Deluge of News, and the 2003 New York Times Best Seller, This Just In. He was designated a “living legend” by the Library of Congress, was inducted into the Television Academy of Arts and Sciences Hall of Face, won two Emmys (one for life time achievement), he took Face the Nation to number one in the ratings and moderated three presidential debates. Through officially retired since May, 2015 as moderator of Face the Nation, he continued working, offering political analysis for CBS News broadcasts during the 2016 campaign and appears frequently on CBS This Morning. Schieffer has won virtually every award in broadcast journalism including eight Emmys. He says his most meaningful recognition came when TCU designated its communication college the “Bob Schieffer College of Communication.”
He marked his 80th birthday February 25, 2017, looks forward to his next one this weekend and while he is dialing back he has no plans to ever retire completely.
Matt Sheehan
Matt Sheehan serves on the journalism faculty at University of Florida. As director of stories and emerging platforms, he helps lead the college’s content and product incubator, Hatch. Previously as inaugural director of the Innovation News Center, he served as news director for the university’s media properties, including NPR, PBS and ESPN affiliates serving north Florida. He is a former assistant news editor at The Washington Post, worked as an adjunct professor and in administration at University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and was chief operating officer of a digital publishing company in Washington, D.C.
Craig Silverman
Craig Silverman is an award-winning author and journalist and one of the world’s leading experts on online misinformation, fake news, and content verification. He is the media editor of BuzzFeed News where he leads a global beat covering platforms, online misinformation, and fake news. Silverman previously was the founding editor of BuzzFeed Canada, and was also the founder of Emergent.info, a rumor tracking project that was developed as part a fellowship with the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. From 2004-15 he wrote Regret The Error, a blog about media accuracy and corrections, which became part of the Poynter Institute for Media Studies and was the basis for an award-winning book of press criticism. He is the former managing editor of PBS MediaShift and has been a columnist for The Globe And Mail, Toronto Star, and Columbia Journalism Review.
His journalism and books have been honored by the Mirror Awards, U.S. National Press Club, National Magazine Awards, Canadian Online Publishing Awards and Crime Writers of Canada.
Josh Stearns
Josh Stearns is the associate director of the Public Square Program at the Democracy Fund, a bipartisan foundation working to ensure that people come first in our democracy.Stearns invests in innovations and institutions that are helping build a more trusted and sustainable future for local news. Previously, Stearns served as director of journalism and sustainability for the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and press freedom director at Free Press, where he spent seven years running national advocacy campaigns in support of digital rights, freedom of expression and media diversity. Josh helped launch the First Draft Coalition and the Freedom of the Press Foundation which work to combat misinformation and enhance digital security for journalists. Josh has taught at Harvard, CUNY and UMass Amherst, and his articles have appeared in the Guardian, Columbia Journalism Review, PBS MediaShift, BuzzFeed and more.
Mizell Stewart III
Mizell Stewart III is a lifelong journalist and community servant with a passion for transforming organizations and lives for the better. Today, he is VP/News Operations for Gannett and the USA TODAY Network, and an adjunct faculty member at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies. Previously, Stewart was the managing director and chief content officer for Journal Media Group and VP/Content for the newspaper division of The E.W. Scripps Company. Earlier in his career, he led newsrooms in Akron, Ohio, Evansville, Indiana and Tallahassee, Florida. He is a past president of the American Society of News Editors and current president of the American Society of News Editors Foundation.
Charles Sykes
Until he stepped down in December 2017 after 23 years, Charles Sykes was one of Wisconsin’s top-rated and most influential conservative talk show hosts. Sykes has authored nine books, including his most recent title, 2017’s “How the Right Lost Its Mind.” He is an MSNBC contributor, and was co-host of WNYC’s nationally broadcast radio show “Indivisible.” He is an outspoken critic of the Trump Administration and of what he calls the conservative “alternative reality” media. Sykes has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, Newsweek, Salon, USA Today and National Review among other national publications. He has appeared on Meet the Press, the Today Show, ABC, NBC, Fox News, CNN, PBS, the BBC and NPR, and spoken extensively on university campuses.
John Thornton
John Thornton joined Austin Ventures in 1991 and serves as general partner. His investment focus is in the early-stage software sector. Previously, Thornton was with McKinsey & Co., where he served clients in the U.S. and Europe.
Thornton received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and his BA summa cum laude from Trinity University, where he graduated first in his class. He previously served on the boards of directors for Ballet Austin, the Austin Museum of Art, and the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas. He is a founding board member of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Central Texas and a former trustee of Trinity University. In 2009, Thornton founded the Texas Tribune, the nation’s first statewide nonprofit and nonpartisan online news organization.
Jimmy Wales
Internet and technology entrepreneur Jimmy Wales is founder of the online nonprofit encyclopedia Wikipedia and co-founder of the privately owned Wikia, Inc., including its entertainment media brand, Fandom powered by Wikia. Wales serves on the board of trustees of the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit charitable organization he established to operate Wikipedia. In April 2017, Wales launched WikiTribune – a news website involving professional journalists working alongside volunteers to curate fact-checked and reliable articles. In 2006 Jimmy was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” for his role in creating Wikipedia.
Laura R. Walker
Laura R. Walker is President and CEO of New York Public Radio, the largest public radio station group in the nation and a major producer of audio content for radio and on-demand audiences. An independent and innovative nonprofit, New York Public Radio reaches an audience of more than 26 million listeners monthly. Under her leadership, the organization has been honored with ten George Foster Peabody Awards and three Alfred I. DuPont Columbia Awards since 2000. Walker joined New York Public Radio (then WNYC) as president and CEO in 1996, becoming the newly independent station’s first leader. Walker’s tenure has been marked by dramatic growth for the organization, which has been hailed by Neiman Lab as being on “innovation overdrive.” Walker began her professional career as a print journalist and then a producer at National Public Radio, where she received a Peabody Award for Broadcast Excellence. She has an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a BA in History, magna cum laude, from Wesleyan University, where she was an Olin Scholar.
Paul Waters
Paul Waters is a senior associate at the Democracy Fund, a bipartisan foundation working to ensure the U.S. political system is able to withstand new challenges and deliver on its promise to the American people. Focusing on a vibrant media and the public square, Waters works with grantees and newsrooms to create meaningful content about the communities they cover, in a way that reflects the diversity of those communities through the outlet’s stories, sources, and staff.
Waters joined the Democracy Fund in 2014. Previously, he served as a legal fellow at the Federal Communications Commission in the Office of the Chairman and Wireline Competition Bureau. Waters was a GW Presidential Merit Scholar and Public Interest Scholar at the George Washington University Law School, where he earned his law degree. Waters graduated magna cum laude from the George Washington University, receiving a B.A. in political communication and international affairs.
Anthea Watson Strong
Anthea Watson Strong is a product manager who designs and builds technology that supports shared civic infrastructure. She currently works on local news at Facebook. Previously she worked on Google’s Civics team, building products that help people access public services more efficiently, and help users engage in the civic process. Most recently, for the 2016 U.S. elections, her team launched features on Google search to help voters participate in the elections by registering to vote, researching candidates, and understanding the outcome and impact of the elections.
During the 2012 campaign cycle, she worked as director of voter experience with the Obama technology team. Before that, she ran an open data effort, the Voting Information Project – a nonpartisan effort to collect, standardize and distribute, through an open API, a nationwide database of polling locations and election-related information.
Amy Webb
Amy Webb is a quantitative futurist. She is a professor of strategic foresight at the NYU Stern School of Business and the founder of the Future Today Institute, a leading future forecasting firm now in its second decade. Webb won the 2017 Thinkers50 Radar Award. She is a 2017-18 delegate in the United States-Japan Leadership Program and was a 2014-15 Knight Visiting Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, where her research received a national Sigma Delta Chi award.
Webb’s special area of research is artificial intelligence, and she has advised three-star generals, White House leadership and CEOs of some of the world’s largest companies. Her most recent book, 2016’s “The Signals Are Talking: Why Today’s Fringe Is Tomorrow’s Mainstream,” explains how to predict and manage technological change. It was aWashington Postbestseller, was selected as one ofFast Company’sBest Books of 2016, and won the Gold Axiom Award for business books.
Lilly Weinberg
Lilly Weinberg is Knight Foundation’s program director for community foundations, managing Knight’s $140 million investment in 18 Knight communities.
Weinberg graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School and the MIT Sloan School of Management, where she concurrently earned master’s degrees in public administration and business administration. While attending graduate school, she worked with the Boston Redevelopment Authority and the New York City Economic Development Corp. creating strategies to promote economic development, entrepreneurship and business growth. Weinberg earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and environmental studies from Emory University, which allowed her to study and research sustainable development in Botswana, Namibia, Peru and Turks and Caicos.
Weinberg was a member of the 2012-13 Leadership Miami class and a fellow of the 2013 New Leaders Council. She also served as executive director and on the advisory committee for the New Leaders Council Miami Chapter.
Jon Funabiki
Jon Funabiki is a professor of journalism at San Francisco State University and executive director of Renaissance Journalism and Storytelling Center, which organizes local and national social justice media initiatives.
Funabiki is the former deputy director of the Ford Foundation’s Media, Arts & Culture unit and was the founding director of San Francisco State University’s Center for Integration and Improvement of Journalism. As a journalist with The San Diego Union, he specialized in covering U.S.-Asia political and economic affairs.
A graduate of San Francisco State University, Funabiki was awarded the John S. and James L. Knight Professional Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University, the Jefferson Fellowship at the East-West Center of Honolulu, a National Endowment for the Humanities Professional Summer Fellowship at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the Gerbode Foundation Professional Development Fellowship.
Martin G. Reynolds
Martin G. Reynolds is co-executive director for external affairs and fundraising for the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education. He also serves as director of the Reveal Investigative Fellowships at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Reynolds is co-founder of Oakland Voices, a community storytelling project that trains residents to serve as community correspondents and then publishes their work in a local news outlet.
Reynolds has had a lengthy journalism career, also having served as editor-in-chief of The Oakland Tribune from 2008-11.
Karen Rundlet
Karen Rundlet is Knight Foundation’s director of journalism.
A journalist, Rundlet spent the first part of her career working as a television news producer in Miami (WPLG-TV), Atlanta (WAGA-TV) and New York (WNBC-TV). During those years, she produced long-form programs and live newscasts, covering events such as 9/11 and Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma.
In South Florida, she launched the Miami Herald’s first video studio and led initiatives to make video integral to miamiherald.com’s audience experience. During that time, she also spent almost four years as a contributing reporter to various public radio newsrooms, including WLRN/Miami Herald News and American Public Media’s “Marketplace.”
A native of Jamaica, Rundlet was raised in Miami. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University and was a Maynard Media Academy Fellow. Rundlet also serves on the board of Miami’s Lyric Theater.
Ashley Catherine Woods
Ashley Catherine Woods is a Detroit-based journalist and advocate for solutions to help sustain local news. She recently won a spot in The Information’s first accelerator for subscription media companies. In 2018, Ashley plans to launch Detour, a local news email and membership community centered around quality journalism, events and engagement. She is also a 2018 Knight Visiting Neiman Fellow at Harvard College. Before startup life, Ashley served as the Consumer Experience Director at the Detroit Free Press. She was also previously the editor of HuffPost’s Detroit bureau, the managing editor of a now-defunct alt-weekly and a reporter for numerous Detroit publications.