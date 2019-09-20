@JenniferPreston

Jennifer Preston joined Knight Foundation in 2014 and is vice president of journalism. Previously, Preston was an award-winning journalist for The New York Times, with broad experience as a digital journalist, reporter and senior editor. She was the company’s first social media editor. Before that, Preston worked at New York Newsday, where she won numerous awards for reporting that examined the use of deadly force by off-duty police officers. She also worked in Philadelphia as a reporter for The Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News. Preston has taught journalism for over a decade at the Columbia University and City University of New York Graduate Schools of Journalism, and has won several prestigious reporting awards. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston University and was a fellow in Columbia University’s Sulzberger Leadership Program. Preston serves on the board of directors of the Online News Association, and Fast Company named her one of the top 25 women to follow on Twitter. She is the author of “Queen Bess.”