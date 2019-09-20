Speakers
Bill Adair@BillAdairDuke
Bill Adair is the Knight Professor of Journalism and Public Policy at Duke University and the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning website PolitiFact. At Duke, he heads the journalism program as director of the DeWitt Wallace Center, and conducts research on fact-checking in the Reporters’ Lab. His awards include the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting (with the PolitiFact staff), the Manship Prize for New Media in Democratic Discourse and the Everett Dirksen Award for Distinguished Coverage of Congress.
Lisa Ashner Adkins@bgcfLisa
Lisa Ashner Adkins serves as president/CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation. Since joining the Community Foundation in 2009, Adkins has provided direction and oversight to all facets of BGCF, including its strategic focus to grow community generosity, vibrancy and engagement. Under her leadership, charitable assets have grown from $30 million to $130 million, with a focus on endowment building and planned charitable giving. New initiatives have been successfully launched including GoodGiving.net; Giving Cards; The GoodGiving Challenge; On the Table, a Knight Foundation national replication effort focused on civic engagement; and a partnership with the city of Lexington to help make downtown more walkable, bikeable and people-focused.
Sarah Alvarez@SarahAlvarezMI
Sarah Alvarez started her career in civil rights law in New York, but is much happier as a journalist than she ever was as a lawyer. Before founding Outlier Media, Alvarez worked as a senior producer and reporter at Michigan Radio, the statewide NPR affiliate. In that role, she covered issues important to low-income families, child welfare and disability. Her work has been featured on or in NPR, “Marketplace,” The Center for Investigative Reporting, Bridge Magazine, and The Detroit News. Alvarez believes journalism is a service and should be responsive to the needs of all people. She developed Outlier’s model after years of trying to figure out how journalists could do a better job filling information gaps and increasing accountability to low-income news consumers. Alvarez launched Outlier in 2016, during her year as John S. Knight Fellow at Stanford University. She lives in northwest Detroit.
Julia Angwin@JuliaAngwin
Julia Angwin is an award-winning investigative journalist, formerly of the independent news organization ProPublica and The Wall Street Journal. She has twice led investigative teams that were finalists for a Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting. In 2003, Angwin was on a team of reporters at The Wall Street Journal that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting for coverage of corporate corruption. Her book, “Dragnet Nation: A Quest for Privacy, Security and Freedom in a World of Relentless Surveillance,” was published by Times Books in 2014. Angwin is also the author of “Stealing MySpace: The Battle to Control the Most Popular Website in America” (Random House, March 2009).
Raney Aronson-Rath@raneyaronson
Raney Aronson-Rath is the executive producer of “FRONTLINE,” PBS’ flagship investigative journalism series, and is a leading voice on the future of journalism. She been internationally recognized for her work to expand the reporting capacity of “FRONTLINE” and reimagine the documentary form across multiple platforms. Aronson-Rath has developed and managed nearly 30 in-depth, cross-platform journalism partnerships with outlets including ProPublica, The New York Times and Univision,and has significantly grown both the broadcast and digital audiences for “FRONTLINE” in the process. Under her leadership, “FRONTLINE” has won every major award in broadcast journalism and dramatically expanded its digital footprint. Efforts have included a YouTube channel with original content, interactive projects like Concussion Watch and the Emmy-nominated “Targeting the Electorate,” and the new Transparency Project, which makes the journalism source material behind “FRONTLINE” not just available, but easy to navigate and share. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and her master’s from Columbia Journalism School.
Becca Bahnmiller@GGFFoundation
Becca Bahnmiller is the executive director of the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Region. Well known for her civic and nonprofit experiences within the region, Bahnmiller has also embraced opportunities in development at The New School (New York City) and as director of operations for Indigo Education (St. Paul, Minnesota). A year after returning to North Dakota, she co-founded a women’s leadership cooperative and co-organized the Longest Table, welcoming 717 residents to a 750-foot table to dream big about their community. Bahnmiller was recently named to Prairie Business’s 2018 list of 40-Under-40, recognizing the top professionals under the age of 40 across the three-state Northern Plains.
Chris Barge@CommFound
Chris Barge helps the Community Foundation Boulder County enhance its impact through community-based initiatives. Current projects include directing the foundation’s biennial Trends Report on the social and economic health of Boulder County; directing the foundation’s School Readiness Initiative, which recently established an independent nonprofit dedicated to building the Latino parent voice; and coordinating the foundation’s involvement in the Knight Community Information Lab. Barge joined the foundation in 2008 after a 10-year career in newspapers, including with the Rocky Mountain News and the Boulder Daily Camera. He lives in Boulder with his wife and two kids.
John Bebow@BridgeMichigan
John Bebow is president and CEO of Bridge Magazine, Michigan’s leading nonprofit public service journalism outlet. Launched in 2011, Bridge is a three-time-defending Michigan Press Association “Newspaper of the Year,” has earned more than 100 professional journalism awards, and served more than 1.6 million readers in 2018. Bebow leads all business, philanthropic, earned revenue and media collaborations for Bridge. A previous investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune, Detroit News, and Detroit Free Press, he holds an MBA with distinction from the University of Michigan, and serves on the boards of nonprofit organizations including the Michigan Press Association.
danah boyd@zephoria
danah boyd is a principal researcher at Microsoft Research, the founder and president of Data & Society, and a visiting professor at New York University. Her research is focused on addressing social and cultural inequities by understanding the relationship between technology and society. Her most recent books – “It’s Complicated: The Social Lives of Networked Teens” and “Participatory Culture in a Networked Age” – examine the intersection of everyday practices and social media. boyd is a 2011 Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a director of both Crisis Text Line and Social Science Research Council, and a trustee of the National Museum of the American Indian. She received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Brown University, a master’s degree from the MIT Media Lab, and a Ph.D. in information from the University of California, Berkeley.
David Brooks@nytdavidbrooks
David Brooks is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, a position he began in September 2003, as well as an executive director at the Aspen Institute. He is currently a commentator on “The PBS Newshour,” NPR’s “All Things Considered” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Brooks is the author of “Bobos In Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There” and “The Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character, and Achievement.” In April of 2015 he came out with his fourth book, “The Road to Character,” which was a number one New York Times bestseller. Brooks teaches at Yale University, and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Paulette Brown-Hinds@mygoldenstate
Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds is the founder of Voice Media Ventures and the second-generation publisher of The Black Voice News. The multimedia company includes newsweekly print and digital editions, and a strategic communications firm specializing in community outreach and engagement. An award-winning columnist and Knight Digital Media Fellow, Brown-Hinds has nearly 30 years experience in media, communications and community engagement. She is president-elect of the California News Publishers Association and sits on the boards of The Community Foundation of Inland Southern California, the California Press Foundation and The James Irvine Foundation. Brown-Hinds is the founder of Mapping Black California, a geospatial technology community mapping and STE[A]M initiative, with the goal of building a “smart and connected” African-American community in the Golden State.
LaSharah S. Bunting@LaSharah
LaSharah S. Bunting joined Knight Foundation in August 2017 from The New York Times, where she was a senior editor for digital transition. In that role, she developed and implemented strategy that advanced digital transformation across the newsroom. Bunting also worked as an editor on The Times’ national desk, directing breaking news and overseeing the department’s online report, multimedia projects and audience engagement, and as an assignment editor on the metro and culture desks. Since 2009, Bunting has been a senior faculty member for the New York Times Student Journalism Institute, an intensive program for college journalists. She serves on the board of the Digital Diversity Network, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity in media and technology. Before coming to The Times, Bunting was an editor at The Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and an alumna of Maynard Media Academy at Harvard University, Chips Quinn and the Dow Jones Editing program.
Glenn H. Burkins@qcitymetro
Glenn H. Burkins is publisher of Qcitymetro.com, a website he founded in 2008 to provide news and content relevant to Charlotte’s African-American community. He previously was business editor and later deputy managing editor for news at The Charlotte Observer. Burkins has been a reporter at newspapers including the St. Petersburg Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Wall Street Journal. He covered the Labor Department and the White House during the second Clinton administration, the historic election of Nelson Mandela in South Africa, the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, one of the early outbreaks of Ebola in the former Zaire, and the NATO mission in Kosovo.
Kristen Cambell@kcambell
Kristen Cambell is executive director of Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement, leading their mission to inspire interest, understanding and investment in civic engagement within philanthropy, and to be a voice for philanthropy in larger conversations taking place in the fields of civic engagement, service and democratic practice. Previously, Cambell ran her own consulting practice focused on civic engagement, education and leadership. She served the National Conference on Citizenship as its chief program officer, and has held philanthropic roles at the Case Foundation and Points of Light. Cambell is an AmeriCorps Alum, and serves on the board of United Philanthropy Forum, and the advisory groups of several national organizations, including the working group of the Philanthropy Initiative at the Smithsonian Institution.
Bettina Chang@bechang8
Bettina Chang is a co-founder and the editorial director of City Bureau, a civic journalism lab based in Chicago. She currently administers the Civic Reporting Programs at City Bureau, with an emphasis on improving journalistic practices through civic engagement. She previously was executive digital editor at Chicago magazine, overseeing all digital operations, including video, social and web production. Chang also edited at DNAinfo Chicago newspaper and Pacific Standard magazine. Her work has been featured in publications across mediums and countries, from The New York Times to The Star (South Africa). A Chicago native and Northwestern University graduate, Chang has an affinity for all large-headed and short-legged dogs.
Paul Cheung@pcheung630
Paul Cheung is the director/journalism focusing on technology innovation at Knight Foundation, overseeing investments and initiatives designed to drive transformational change in news media. Cheung has 20 years of experience at the forefront of digital transformation – pioneering VR360, automation, data journalism, visual strategies and digital training initiatives. He led cross-functional teams of journalists, technologists, data scientists and designers, working at media outlets including NBC News Digital, The Associated Press, The Miami Herald and The Wall Street Journal. Cheung served two terms as national president of the Asian American Journalists Association, and currently serves on the board of the American Society of News Editors. He was a 2016 Punch Sulzberger Executive Leadership graduate at Columbia University.
Jenny (Jennifer) Choi@jennychoinews
As director of diversity and inclusion initiatives, Jenny Choi assists the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism by providing leadership and coordination of diversity-oriented grants, interacting with funders on behalf of the school, ensuring that programmatic goals are being met, working to ensure that all diversity-related activities are coordinated, and helping with fundraising. Choi joined the News Integrity Initiative as its first associate director for strategic partnerships in November 2017. She previously served as vice president and chief content officer for the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy (a research organization for social justice philanthropy), managed the journalism portfolio of grants at the Robert R. McCormick Foundation in Chicago, and served as director of strategic initiatives at Chicago Public Media.
Jeff Cohen@JDCo
Jeff Cohen is executive vice president at Arnold Ventures. He shapes the philanthropy’s journalism giving portfolio and helps drive a policy change agenda with strategic communications. Cohen is the former editor of the Houston Chronicle and the Albany Times Union. The University of Texas graduate was named the National Press Foundation’s Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year. Cohen is a six-time Pulitzer Prize judge, and when he’s not stirring the pot, he’s stirring a kettle of his world-famous chili.
Sue Cross@suecross
Sue Cross is executive director of the Institute for Nonprofit News, a growing network of more than 200 independent, nonprofit news media across North America. INN and its members advance investigative and public service journalism, strengthening the sources of news for thousands of diverse communities. Cross previously was a senior vice president for the global news agency The Associated Press and advised nonprofits on revenue development. She lives in Los Angeles.
Melissa Davis
Melissa Milios Davis is vice president for strategic communications and local news program officer at the Denver-based Gates Family Foundation. She is also on the executive committee for the Colorado Media Project, a nonpartisan, community-focused effort to increase sustainability, innovation, collaboration and advocacy for the state’s local news outlets.Davis’ decade as a journalist included education coverage for the Daily Breezenewspaper in Los Angeles, breaking news and online content production for the Austin American-Statesman and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, and stints as a production intern for the Voice of America in London and both L.A.-area NPR stations. She also has over a decade of experience in nonprofit and government communications, public policy, fundraising and management.
Jim DeFede@DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS Miami in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program “Facing South Florida.” In August 2017, DeFede reported, wrote and produced a one hour documentary for CBS called “The Everglades: Where Politics, Money and Race Collide,” which recently won the 2019 Alfred I. DuPont Award from Columbia University. Prior to CBS, DeFede, worked The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, Miami New Times, and was a metro columnist for The Miami Herald from 2002-2005. His first book, “The Day The World Came To Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland,” was published in 2002 by HarperCollins and was recognized with a 2003 Christopher Award for its ability to “affirm the highest values of the human spirit.”
Kathryn Dennis@khdennis
Kathryn Dennis serves as president of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, which she joined in June 2002. A native Georgian, she is a graduate of the University of Georgia. Dennis currently serves on the board of directors of the Peyton Anderson Foundation, Community Health Services, Inc., the Georgia United Methodist Foundation, and the Georgia Grantmakers Alliance. She also serves as one of the co-chairs for One Macon. Dennis is a past president of the Rotary Club of Macon, the Junior League of Macon and the Macon Estate Planning Council, and a past chair of the Stratford Academy board of trustees.
Grace Diffey@GDatHCF
Grace Diffey is vice president, community relations with Hamilton Community Foundation (Ontario). As the first person in this role, Diffey has built HCF’s profile as a leader in philanthropy and community building in Hamilton, leads a broad community relations strategy, and is responsible for all external communications and reputation management. She is an award-winning, accredited public relations practitioner, with 30 years of corporate communications and consulting experience in the financial services, government, regulatory, health care and corporate sectors. Diffey is a fellow of the Canadian Public Relations Society and has received its national Lamp of Service for outstanding contribution to the profession.
Charlie Firestone@cfirestone
Charlie Firestone is vice president of the Aspen Institute and is in his 30th year as executive director of its Communications and Society Program. This program convenes leadership roundtables that focus on the impact of digital technologies on democratic, economic and social institutions. Previously, Firestone was director of the Communications Law Program and adjunct professor of law at UCLA Law School. He was also president of the Los Angeles Board of Telecommunications Commissioners, which advises the mayor and city council on all regulatory matters relating to the cable and telecommunications fields.
Firestone graduated from Amherst College and Duke Law School.
Candice Fortman@cande313
Candice Fortman is the director of digital and engagement for WDET 101.9 fm, Detroit’s NPR station. Fortman leads the development and execution of engagement and digital content to build WDET’s audience, grow the station’s online communities and engage listeners around news, music and culture. She has a personal focus on diversifying newsrooms and providing quality information services to nontraditional news audiences. Prior to joining WDET in 2015, Fortman served as promotions manager for WKQI-FM, WMXD-FM and WNIC-FM, radio stations owned by Clear Channel (iHeart Media).
Richard L. Fox
Richard L. Fox, a shareholder with the law firm of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, represented Gerry Lenfest in the creation of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the related transfer of the Philadelphia Inquirer to the Lenfest Institute. He concentrates his practice in the areas of charitable giving, private foundations, tax-exempt organizations, estate planning, trusts and estates, and family planning. Fox is the author of the treatise, “Charitable Giving; Taxation, Planning and Strategies,” a Warren, Gorham and Lamont publication, and writes and speaks frequently on issues pertaining to nonprofit organizations, estate planning and philanthropy.
Jim Friedlich@jimfriedlich
Jim Friedlich serves as executive director of The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, an innovative nonprofit that supports local journalism in Philadelphia and nationwide. Founded in 2016 by philanthropist Gerry Lenfest, the Institute awarded $2 million in 2017 to a broad range of Philadelphia-based news media and news technology efforts. The grants included support of greater newsroom diversity at WHYY, coverage of solutions to violence in Philadelphia by WURD Radio, creation of new journalism payment platforms by Technically Philly, and enhanced investigative reporting, digital products and diversity at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Institute owns The Philadelphia Inquirer, the largest newspaper in America owned by a nonprofit organization, and leverages the paper as a “live lab” for journalism innovation. Friedlich was a long-time executive at Dow Jones and Company, serving previously as group publisher of The Wall Street Journal for Europe, Asia and the Americas, and a co-founder of The Journal’s digital edition.
Jean Friedman-Rudovsky@jeannyfr
Jean Friedman-Rudovsky is the co-executive director of Resolve Philadelphia, an organization that develops and advances journalism built on collaboration, equity, and the elevation of community voices and solutions. She is the editor of Resolve’s programmatic focus, Broke in Philly, a collaboration of 22 local news organizations doing solutions journalism on economic mobility. In 2017, Friedman-Rudovsky was the editor of the Reentry Project. Prior to that she was an award-winning freelance journalist, reporting from more than a dozen countries throughout the global south, and publishing in Time Magazine, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan and Vice, among others.
Daniela Gerson@dhgerson
Daniela Gerson is west coast director of the Center for Community and Ethnic Media at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at City University of New York. She is also an assistant professor of journalism at California State University, Northridge with a focus on community, ethnic and participatory media, and editor of the newsletter Migratory Notes.
Previously, Gerson worked with The Los Angeles Times as community engagement editor, and directed the Civic Engagement and Journalism Initiative at University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. As part of that role, she was the editor of Alhambra Source, a multilingual community site, which also serves as a research initiative into ways local news can foster civic engagement and cross linguistic and ethnic barriers. Gerson has reported for Financial Times Magazine, The New York Times, PRI’s “The World,” APM’s “Weekend America,” Der Spiegel and WNYC, among other outlets.
Sam Gill@thesamgill
Sam Gill oversees Knight Foundation’s Community and National Initiatives program, which works to attract and nurture talent, promote economic opportunity and foster civic engagement in 26 U.S. communities. He also oversees the Learning and Impact program, which pursues research on the broader context of Knight’s work and the impact of Knight-supported programs. Previously, Gill served as vice president of Freedman Consulting, where he led many of the firm’s projects, including strategic planning and evaluation, as well as campaign and initiative management. He has led or participated in projects for elected officials and political candidates, Fortune 500 companies and many of America’s leading foundations. Gill earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of Chicago and a Master of Philosophy in politics from the University of Oxford, England, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He serves on the boards of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami and the Miami-Dade Urban Debate League.
Carol Pierce Goglia@CarolGoglia
Carol Pierce Goglia is past chair of CommA, the affiliate group for community foundation communicators. She leads marketing for Communities Foundation of Texas, which manages 1,000-plus charitable funds and has awarded over $1.8 billion in grants since 1953. CFT runs North Texas Giving Day, which raised $48 million for 2,690 nonprofits in 2018. Goglia’s team has been recognized nationally and locally as Marketer of the Year by both PR News and AMA, and as Communicator of the Year by CNM (formerly the Center for Nonprofit Management). Before joining CFT, she worked in brand marketing at PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. A Washington and Lee and University of Texas MBA graduate, Goglia lives with her family in Dallas.
Jewel Gopwani@jgopwani
Jewel Gopwani works to build connections between the Detroit Free Press and communities across metro Detroit. She is also engagement director for the Freep Film Festival. In that role, Gopwani focuses on the festival’s mission of extending the Free Press’ journalism into the festival’s programming. She recruits filmmakers, film subjects and subject matter experts to develop rich conversations around each film. Gopwani has also led the Free Press’ Table Stakes efforts. She has been with the Free Press since 2003, starting as a community reporter, then a business reporter and more recently as an editor for the opinion section. Gopwani is also a member of the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board.
Liza Gross
Liza Gross is a journalist and media leader with over three decades of experience working in executive positions at news organizations and non-profits. She has specialized in the transition of traditional news outlets to multimedia platforms, as well as in the exploration of new and transformational models for media organizations, including collaborative arrangements and innovative techniques of audience engagement. She was managing editor of The Miami Herald, executive editor of El Nuevo Día in Puerto Rico, and publisher of Exito!, the Spanish language publication of the Chicago Tribune. As executive director and past board member of the International Women’s Media Foundation, she worked to support female journalists operating in conflict zones and to create professional opportunities for women in the media industry. She is a past board member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and has conducted seminars and trainings for journalists in the United States, Latin America and Europe.
LaMont Guillory@LaMonteG
As chief communications officer and leader of LOR Foundation, LaMonte Guillory drives the organization’s external presence within the broader philanthropic and rural communities. Serving as the public face of the foundation, he ensures LOR represents the voices of the people that make up the vibrant, growing and culturally significant rural towns in the West. Guillory advances important dialogue on the future of livability among leaders, policymakers, the press, funders, NGOs and national associations with the message that LOR is steadfast in its approach to community-driven solutions. In his role, Guillory also oversees and manages internal staff, benchmarking and all grant activities.
Stephen Henderson@SHDetroit
Stephen Henderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who hosts a daily public radio talk show and two public television shows in Detroit. He is also the founder of The Tuxedo Project, a literary and community center located in his previously abandoned childhood home on the city’s west side. Henderson is a Detroit native and a graduate of the University of Michigan. He has worked as a writer and editor for the Baltimore Sun, the Chicago Tribune, the Lexington Herald-Leader and the Knight Ridder Washington Bureau (now McClatchy), where he covered the U.S. Supreme Court for five years.
Darryl Holliday@d_holli
Darryl Holliday is a journalist and media entrepreneur based in Chicago. He’s the co-founder and news lab director at City Bureau, a civic journalism lab based on Chicago’s South Side. In 2011, Holliday co-founded Illustrated Press, a media production collective covering urban issues using comics, sequential art and traditional reporting. He’s been cultivating and supporting innovative approaches to media coverage, newsroom diversity and civic engagement ever since. Holliday formerly worked as a beat reporter for DNAinfo Chicago and Chicago Sun-Times.
Feather Houstoun
Feather Houstoun is senior advisor for journalism and public media for the Philadelphia-based Wyncote Foundation, and a board member of the newly-formed Independence Public Media Foundation. She was president of the William Penn Foundation from 2005-11. She has led philanthropic investments in a wide range of media and journalism enterprises spanning legacy media, public broadcasting and digital startups with regional and national coverage. Houstoun has served at every level of government, including as a New Jersey township elected official, Cabinet posts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and senior positions in the Philadelphia transit agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Tim Hwang@timhwang
Tim Hwang is director of the Harvard-MIT Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Initiative, a philanthropic project working to ensure that machine learning and autonomous technologies are researched, developed and deployed in the public interest. Previously, Hwang worked at Google, where he was the company’s global public policy lead on artificial intelligence, leading outreach to government and civil society on issues surrounding the social impact of the technology. Dubbed “The Busiest Man on the Internet” by Forbes Magazine, his current research focuses on the geopolitical aspects of computational power and machine learning hardware.
Alberto Ibargüen@ibarguen
Alberto Ibargüen is president, CEO and a trustee of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. He is the former publisher of the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald. During his tenure, the Miami Herald won three Pulitzer Prizes, and El Nuevo Herald won Spain’s Ortega y Gasset Prize for excellence in journalism. A graduate of Wesleyan University and University of Pennsylvania Law School, Ibargüen served in the Peace Corps and practiced law before working at the Hartford Courant and Newsday. Ibargüen is a former board chair of PBS, the Newseum, and the World Wide Web Foundation, founded by Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a member of MIT’s Visiting Committee for the Media Lab. Previously,Ibargüen served on the boards of Lincoln Center, Smith College, PepsiCo and AOL, as well as on the Council on Foreign Relations, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the Secretary of State’s Foreign Policy Advisory Board.
Kathy Im@macfound
Kathy Im is director of the Journalism and Media program at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. She oversees a $25 million annual portfolio of investments in nonprofit journalism, press freedom, documentary storytelling, participatory civic media, and research. During her tenure, MacArthur has contributed to numerous award-winning investigative reports, and important innovations in the production and distribution of nonfiction media. Im led the development and launch of MacArthur’s initiative to strengthen community-focused journalism and media in Chicago. She is a member of the Peabody board of jurors, and the board of Media Impact Funders. Im was a visiting fellow at MIT OpenDocumentaryLab, board chair of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy and co-founder of the Asian Giving Circle. Prior to joining the foundation, she worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Bank of America Foundation. Im earned her B.A. in government from Smith College and her Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago.
Dave Isay@StoryCorps
Dave Isay is the founder of StoryCorps and the recipient of numerous broadcasting honors, including six Peabody Awards and a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship. He is the author/editor of numerous books that grew out of his public radio documentary work, including New York Times bestsellers: “Listening Is an Act of Love,” “Mom: A Celebration of Mothers from StoryCorps,” “All There Is: Love Stories from StoryCorps,” and “Ties That Bind: Stories of Love and Gratitude from the First Ten Years of StoryCorps.” In 2015, Isay was recognized with the TED Prize, awarded annually to one exceptional individual with a creative, bold vision to spark global change. In April 2016, the fifth StoryCorps book, “Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work,” was released.
Matt Leighninger@mattleighninger
Matt Leighninger is the vice president for public engagement and director of the Yankelovich Center at Public Agenda, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that helps diverse leaders and citizens navigate divisive, complex issues and work together to find solutions. Leighninger has worked with public engagement efforts in over 100 communities, in 40 states and four Canadian provinces. He led a working group that produced a model ordinance on public participation and developed a new tool, “Text, Talk, Act,” that combined online and face-to-face participation as part of President Obama’s National Dialogue on Mental Health. His most recent book, “Public Participation for 21stCentury Democracy”, co-authored with Tina Nabatchi, explains how we can transition from temporary engagement projects to stronger democratic infrastructure. In 2018, Leighninger co-authored “Rewiring Democracy: Subconscious Technologies, Conscious Engagement, and the Future of Politics,” an extensive paper that uses expert interviews and conceptual mapping to better understand the technological trends that may transform democracy and governance in America.
Joanne Lipman@joannelipman
Joanne Lipman, the bestselling author of “That’s What She Said,” is one of the nation’s leading journalists. She most recently was chief content officer of Gannett and editor-in-chief of USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network. In that role, Lipman oversaw more than 3,000 journalists at more than 100 newspapers, and led the organization to three Pulitzer Prizes. She began her career as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, ultimately rising to deputy managing editor – the first woman to attain that post – and supervising coverage that won three Pulitzer Prizes. Lipman also was founding editor-in-chief of Conde Nast Portfolio magazine.
Katy Locker@katylockerindet
Katy Locker joined Knight Foundation in September 2013. As Detroit program director, Locker works to engage residents, communities and stakeholders during a period of dramatic transformation. A Michigan native, she is passionate about championing the city’s talented residents to drive economic growth, job creation and neighborhood revitalization through citywide efforts including Motor City Match, the New Economy Initiative and the Strategic Neighborhood Fund. Locker has also helped Knight Foundation invest over $20 million in local art and artists. Previously, Locker served at the Hudson-Webber Foundation, and led grant-making focused on revitalizing greater downtown Detroit as a catalyst for improved quality of life throughout the city. She serves on the boards of Downtown Detroit Partnership and Detroit Future City, and advisory committees including Invest Detroit and Detroit Revitalization Fellows. Locker holds degrees in public administration and law from Cornell University and University of Michigan. In 2016, Crain’s Detroit Business named Locker one of the state’s 100 Most Influential Women.
LuAnn Lovlin@wpgfdn
LuAnn Lovlin is a member of the senior management team at The Winnipeg Foundation, determining strategic direction for Canada’s first community foundation, through communications and marketing tactics, planning and research. She is responsible for the foundation’s print publications, website, media relations, weekly radio show, community convening, and video and social media platforms. Lovlin has been a senior fellow in Philanthropy and Civil Society at City University of New York, with a focus on community foundation marketing. Prior to joining The Winnipeg Foundation, Lovlin worked in print journalism, media relations and marketing in both the public and private sectors.
Marika Lynch@marikalynch
With 20 plus years of experience as a strategist, writer, and editor, Marika Lynch’s passion is helping nonprofits and foundations achieve their goals through strategic communications. Since founding Marika Lynch Communications in 2008, Lynch has helped some of the country’s largest foundations and the smallest non-profits do good better. Previously, Lynch was an award-winning writer and editor for the Miami Herald, where she reported across the Americas and shared in two Pulitzer Prizes. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and lives with her family in Miami.
Ana Mantica@ana_mantica
Ana Mantica is the editorial officer at The Miami Foundation, where she manages the foundation’s editorial and written content, including social media, website, blog and newsletters. Prior to joining the foundation, Mantica worked in communications for the University of Miami’s Division of University Advancement, oversaw social media for Vera Bradley, and served as a health editor at women’s magazines in New York City. She is a frequent contributor to various media outlets. Mantica holds her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from Northwestern University, and master’s degrees in education from Indiana University and University of Miami.
Joshua McManus
Josh McManus is the founder of For-Purpose, a public benefit corporation with the ambition of repurposing capitalism by helping some of America’s largest companies and foundations solve the world’s biggest social, economic and cultural problems. For-Purpose bridges the typical boundaries of thinking between for-profit and nonprofit organizations through reimagining the makeup and operations of companies, and the intersections of market and moral imperatives.
Alan C. Miller@alanmillernlp
Alan C. Miller is the founder and CEO of the News Literacy Project. He established NLP in 2008, following a 21-year career at the Los Angeles Times, to teach teenagers how to discern fact from fiction in the digital age. Miller received more than a dozen national reporting honors, including the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. NLP has served more than 5,000 educators and reached more than 118,000 students in all 50 states with its Checkology® virtual classroom. Miller is a graduate of Wesleyan University and has a master’s degree in political science from the University of Hawaii.
Michael Murphy@CleveFoundation
Michael Murphy serves as chief marketing officer at the Cleveland Foundation, providing strategic communications and marketing oversight for the world’s first community foundation. Prior to joining the foundation in 2013, Murphy was a managing director at the global public relations firm Burson-Marsteller, where he served as a counselor to Fortune 100 corporate and financial clients. He also served as a senior vice president and partner at the international integrated communications firm FleishmanHillard, leading the company’s LGBT outreach and engagement practice. Murphy began his career at Ketchum Public Relations in New York and Washington, D.C., working in the corporate and social marketing practices.
Chaya Nayak@facebook
Chaya Nayak leads work at the intersection of data, privacy and research at Facebook. She builds programs around methods for data use that will generate positive social impact and address policy challenges. Prior to Facebook, Nayak was a data scientist at Premise, a startup where she helped international organizations understand policy through data. Earlier in her career, Nayak worked at Quid, the government of Mexico and the city of Milwaukee. She sits on the board of Sweet Water Foundation, which seeks to bring STEM education into the classroom through urban agriculture. Nayak received a Master of Public Policy from the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on the use of data for public policy.
Tere Figueras Negrete@Funders_Network
Tere Figueras Negrete is communications director for the Funders’ Network for Smart Growth and Livable Communities, a membership organization of more than 170 national and place-based philanthropic foundations committed to creating communities that are sustainable, prosperous and equitable. She is an award-winning journalist and writer who spent nearly 15 years as a reporter and editor with the Miami Herald. Her storytelling has been featured on NPR, “The Moth,” Reader’s Digest’s “Best Stories in America,” and most recently on Lifetime’s series, “Her America: 50 Women, 50 States.” Before joining the Funders’ Network, Negrete was in charge of communications outreach and special projects for Jackson Health System, the largest taxpayer-funded health system in South Florida. She is a graduate of Florida International University’s School of Journalism and Communications.
Craig Newmark@craignewmark
Craig Newmark is a web pioneer, philanthropist and leading advocate on behalf of civic and social justice causes. Most widely known for founding the online classified ads service Craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, Newmark founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are “getting stuff done” in areas that include trustworthy journalism, voter protection, women in technology, and veterans and military families. At its core, all of Newmark’s philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to: fairness, opportunity and respect.
Mariam C. Noland@cfsem
Mariam C. Noland became the first president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan in 1985. Noland has many years of experience administering community foundations. She previously served as program officer and secretary/treasurer of the Cleveland Foundation, and vice president of the Saint Paul Foundation. Prior to her work in the foundation field, Noland was on staff at Davidson College and Baldwin-Wallace College. She has served as a member of Independent Sector’s board of directors. Noland currently serves on the boards of the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy and the Downtown Detroit Partnership Inc. Noland earned her Ed.M. from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science from Case Western Reserve University.
Grant Oliphant@go_grant
Grant Oliphant has been a positive force in the philanthropy and public service realms for nearly three decades. He has written and spoken extensively on issues of equity, race and social justice and he has been a strong and effective advocate for the critical role of journalism and media industry entrepreneurship in local communities and nationally. Following a six-year tenure as president of The Pittsburgh Foundation, Oliphant joined The Heinz Endowments as president in 2014, where he has refocused the foundation’s work on the core principle of a Just Pittsburgh, supporting commitments and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for all. He has developed a widespread following for his podcast, “We Can Be.” A former journalist, Oliphant previously served as press secretary for Sen. John Heinz, and for nearly 20 years held senior management posts with Heinz family foundations.
Lauren Pabst@contextmessage
Lauren Pabst is a program officer in the journalism and media program at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which works to support professional nonprofit reporting, nonfiction multimedia storytelling, and participatory civic media in the United States. Prior to joining the MacArthur Foundation in 2012, Pabst worked in research and production of documentary film with the Rada Film Group, National Black Programming Consortium, and Public Policy Productions.
Mauricio Palma@fotopoem
As a senior leader in Silicon Valley Community Foundation’s Community Impact division, Mauricio Palma leads a number of initiatives in the areas of social innovation, capacity building, civic tech, news and information, and community engagement. He works with nonprofit organizations to conceive initiatives that lead to effective, equitable and sustainable community-driven solutions. The Community Impact division seeks to build purposeful and impactful relationships with local, regional and national partners in order to address the region’s most challenging problems and improve quality of life. Palma lives in San Mateo County with his wife, Nora, and daughter, Yaeli. An immigrant from Nicaragua, he graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco, California, has a bachelor’s in Latin American Studies from University of California, Santa Cruz and a master of arts in history from San Francisco State University.
Latoya Peterson@LatoyaPeterson
Latoya Peterson lives at the intersection of emerging technology and culture. Named one of Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 rising stars in media, she is best known for the award-winning blog Racialicious.com– the intersection of race and pop culture. Currently, Peterson is working on projects involving virtual/augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning. In 2018, she soft-launched “AI in the Trap” at the Blacks in AI Workshop at NeurIPS. “AI in the Trap” is a collaborative art project that explores the future of artificial intelligence and predictive policing through a hip-hop lens. In her former role at ESPN/Disney, she pursued projects around leveraging machine learning for business and entertainment applications, creating demos and case studies for internal use, specifically focusing on video production and machine learning in partnership with the ABC research and development lab and ESPN’s Advanced Technology Group.
Angelique Power@angelique1971
As president of the Field Foundation, Angelique Power catalyzed changes within the Field Foundation grant structure. Nonprofit feedback, foundation peer input, racial justice training, heat maps of Chicago–all of these pieces helped reveal a path forward to a new grant model centered around community empowerment through justice, art, media and storytelling, and leadership investment. This new model opens the door to funding for neighborhoods that are too commonly disinvested in, and aims to address root causes of the issues, allowing every Chicagoan to thrive in the city they love. Power chairs the boards of Grantmakers in the Arts and 6018|North, and co-chairs the board of Enrich Chicago, an organization she co-founded, dedicated to racial equity in the arts. She also serves on the board of Forefront Illinois.
Jennifer Preston@JenniferPreston
Jennifer Preston joined Knight Foundation in 2014 and is vice president of journalism. Previously, Preston was an award-winning journalist for The New York Times, with broad experience as a digital journalist, reporter and senior editor. She was the company’s first social media editor. Before that, Preston worked at New York Newsday, where she won numerous awards for reporting that examined the use of deadly force by off-duty police officers. She also worked in Philadelphia as a reporter for The Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News. Preston has taught journalism for over a decade at the Columbia University and City University of New York Graduate Schools of Journalism, and has won several prestigious reporting awards. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston University and was a fellow in Columbia University’s Sulzberger Leadership Program. Preston serves on the board of directors of the Online News Association, and Fast Company named her one of the top 25 women to follow on Twitter. She is the author of “Queen Bess.”
Pedro Ramos@PhilaFound
Philadelphia Foundation CEO Pedro Ramos is leading the region’s largest community foundation into its second century of engagement, philanthropic growth and impact. Ramos has a strong record of leadership in business, law, government and the social sector. In addition to a national law practice of almost 20 years, he served Philadelphia as managing director, city solicitor and school board chair, and was vice president and chief of staff to the former president of the University of Pennsylvania. Ramos is chair-elect of CFLeads and a member of the executive committees of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.
Sara Lomax Reese@slomaxreese
Sara Lomax-Reese is president and CEO of WURD Radio, Pennsylvania’s only African-American-owned talk radio station. She is credited with transforming WURD from a legacy talk radio station to a multimedia communications company providing cutting edge, original programming on air, online and through community events. Most recently, Lomax-Reese spearheaded the launch of a new environmental justice journalism initiative called ecoWURD. Prior to her work with WURD, she co-founded HealthQuest: Total Wellness for Body, Mind & Spirit, a trailblazing African-American consumer health magazine that grew from a quarterly publication to a bimonthly with a national circulation of over 500,000. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Lomax-Reese has written for many publications and edited two books. She has received numerous awards including the Women of Distinction Award from the Philadelphia Business Journal, and Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists’ Trailblazer Award. Philadelphia Magazine named Lomax-Reese one of the 100 Most Influential Philadelphians.
Aaron M. Renn@aaron_renn
Aaron M. Renn is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, where he focuses on urban economic development and infrastructure policy, and a contributing editor at its quarterly magazine City Journal. He also regularly contributes to and is cited by national and global media outlets, and his work has appeared in the Guardian, The New York Times and The Washington Post, along with many others.
Susan Smith Richardson@susaneudora
Susan Smith Richardson is editorial director at Solutions Journalism Network, where she oversees a reporting initiative focused on how people and institutions are reinvigorating democracy. Richardson is also a local journalism consultant with the Field Foundation of Illinois. She has nearly three decades of experience as an editor and opinion writer, including at the Chicago Tribune and the Austin American-Statesman. The former editor and publisher of The Chicago Reporter, a small nonprofit newsroom that investigates race, poverty and income inequality, Richardson earned a MPA at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University and a Punch Sulzberger Executive Leadership Fellow at Columbia University.
Mary Grace Roske@SeattleFdn
Mary Grace Roske joined Seattle Foundation in 2010 with a deep appreciation for the opportunities that lie at the intersection of public good and private wealth, which made philanthropy the ideal field to apply her marketing and communications experience. Previously, Roske spent 18 years in strategic communications roles at Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle. She also led marketing and communications at a family-owned community bank. Roske holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Washington State University and a master’s degree in communications management from Syracuse University. She is chair of AtWork!, a nonprofit providing supported employment services for people with disabilities, and serves on the professional advisory board of the Washington State University Murrow College of Communications.
Karen Rundlet@kbmiami
Karen Rundlet joined Knight Foundation in November 2015. As a director in the Journalism Program, her focus is on investing in new methods and models to advance excellence in journalism and civic media as a way to support informed, local communities. Before entering the field of philanthropy, Rundlet worked as a journalist at the Miami Herald, where she developed the newsroom’s first video studio, and led initiatives to make video integral to the MiamiHerald.com audience experience. She also contributed business reports to various public radio newsrooms, including WLRN/Miami Herald News and American Public Media’s “Marketplace.” Rundlet spent the first part of her career working as a television news producer in Miami (WPLG-TV), Atlanta (WAGA-TV) and New York (WNBC-TV). She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University and was a Maynard Institute fellow. Most recently, Rundlet served on the board of the Lyric Theater in Overtown.
Michael Sarasti@Sarasti
Mike Sarasti is the City of Miami’s director of innovation and technology, a position charged with driving innovation, technology operations, process improvement, collaboration and data-driven strategy across municipal government. Throughout his career serving Miami’s residents, Sarasti has been instrumental in the advancement of civic services, user-driven technology and open data. He has more than a decade of government experience evaluating government processes, modernizing technology, analyzing performance metrics and improving the usability of resident services. In his personal time, he also writes, produces and performs in the electro-experimental-rock duo Raker.
Charles Sennott@cmsennott
Charles Sennott is the CEO and editor-in-chief of The GroundTruth Project, which launched Report for America in January 2018. An award-winning foreign correspondent, pioneering social entrepreneur and best-selling author, Sennott founded GroundTruth in 2012 to support a new generation of journalists in covering the most important stories of our time. Before starting GroundTruth, he was The Boston Globe’s Middle East bureau chief covering Afghanistan and Iraq, and city editor and reporter for the New York Daily News. Sennott started in local journalism at a public radio station in Western Massachusetts, and covered towns for the Bergen Record in New Jersey. He co-founded Report for America with Steve Waldman.
Melissa J. Smiley@cfsem
Melissa J. Smiley has served since 2015 as special assistant to the president and strategy officer at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. Her role includes leadership of program, governance and operational projects including the foundation’s work to promote participation in the U.S. Census. Previously, Smiley served as deputy chief of staff to Detroit Mayor Michael E. Duggan. She has a Ph.d in Epidemiological Science and master’s degrees in Public Health and Urban Planning from the University of Michigan. She lives with her wife and two dogs in Detroit.
Evan Smith@evanasmith
Evan Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, a pioneering nonprofit, nonpartisan digital news organization, whose deep coverage of Texas politics and public policy can be found at its website,texastribune.org, and in newspapers and on TV and radio stations across the state. Since its launch in 2009, The Texas Tribune has won international acclaim and numerous honors, including a Peabody Award, 16 national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and three General Excellence Awards from the Online News Association. Smith is also the host of “Overheard with Evan Smith,” a weekly half-hour interview program that airs on PBS stations around the country.
Josh Stearns@jcstearns
Josh Stearns is program director of the Public Square Program at the Democracy Fund. Democracy Fund works on things that make democracy work better. A journalist, community builder and civic strategist, Stearns joined the Democracy Fund from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, where he served as director of journalism and sustainability, and worked to support and expand community-driven local news. Previously, Stearns served as press freedom director at Free Press, where he spent seven years running national advocacy campaigns in support of digital rights, freedom of expression and media diversity. Before that Stearns managed communications and policy for Campus Compact, a national coalition of more than 1,000 college campuses committed to renewing the democratic purposes of higher education. Stearns helped found First Draft News and the Freedom of the Press Foundation. His articles have appeared in the Guardian, Columbia Journalism Review, PBS MediaShift, Orion Magazine, BuzzFeed and Boing Boing.
Mizell Stewart III@MizellStewart
In more than three decades as a journalist, Mizell Stewart III has been an award-winning reporter, top newsroom editor in three states, radio and television broadcaster, and corporate news executive. Today, Stewart is senior director of talent, partnerships and news strategy for Gannett and the USA TODAY Network, the largest local-to-national news network in the United States. His prior roles include chief content officer of Journal Media Group, vice president/content of the newspaper division of the E.W. Scripps Company, and senior leadership posts at the Akron Beacon Journal, the Evansville Courier & Press and the Tallahassee Democrat.
Nick Swyter@nickswyter
Nick Swyter is a program associate in Knight Foundation’s journalism department. He oversees grants and projects focused on the First Amendment and combating misinformation. Before joining Knight, he worked as a local TV newscast producer and magazine editor. Swyter was a fellow for the Carnegie-Knight News21 investigative reporting initiative and the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.
Charlie Sykes@SykesCharlie
Charles Sykes is editor-in-chief of The Bulwark, host of the “Bulwark Podcast,” and an NBC/ MSNBC contributor. He is the author of nine books, including “A Nation of Victims,” “Dumbing Down Our Kids,” “Profscam,” “The End of Privacy,” “A Nation of Moochers,” and “Fail U.: The False Promise of Higher Education.” His most recent book, “How the Right Lost Its Mind,” was published by St. Martin’s Press in 2017. Sykes has written for The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Weekly Standard, The Washington Post, Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, The Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, National Review, The New York Review of Books and other national publications, and was co-editor of the National Review College Guide. He has appeared on “Meet the Press,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “State of the Union with Jake Tapper,” Fox News, CNN, PBS and the BBC. Sykes has also spoken extensively on university campuses.
Richard Tofel@dicktofel
Richard Tofel was the founding general manager of ProPublica, and became its president in 2013. He has responsibility for all of ProPublica’s non-journalism operations, including communications, legal, development, finance and budgeting, and human resources.
He was formerly the assistant publisher of The Wall Street Journal and earlier, an assistant managing editor of the paper, vice president, corporate communications for Dow Jones & Company, and an assistant general counsel of Dow Jones. More recently, he served as vice president, general counsel and secretary of the Rockefeller Foundation.
Marilyn W. Thompson@Marilynt2004
Marilyn W. Thompson is a senior editor at ProPublica, managing a project on state governments as part of ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network. In 2019, she will work with seven local news outlets on investigative projects. Thompson got her start in local journalism in Columbia, South Carolina, and worked in Philadelphia and New York before landing for many years at The Washington Post. She returned to local journalism as editor and vice president at the Lexington Herald-Leader under Knight-Ridder. Thompson has been a Ferris professor at Princeton University and a Shorenstein fellow. She graduated from Clemson University, and is the author or co-author of four nonfiction books.
John Thornton@thorntonaustin
John Thornton has been a venture capitalist at Austin Ventures since 1990, where he has co-led the technology practice for more than two decades. He also co-founded venture capital firm Elsewhere Partners in 2017. In 2008, Thornton founded The Texas Tribune, the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Carolyn Torgersen@ctorgersen
Residing in Chicago, Carolyn Torgersen is the Public Relations Specialist for The IDEA Center, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving student learning in higher education through analytics, resources and advice. Prior to IDEA, she served for 15 years as vice president for marketing and communications at the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry on Hilton Head Island. Torgersen is a past president of CommA, and is a current member of the Communications Network and the national and Chicago chapters of PRSA.
Julio Ricardo Varela@julito77
Julio Ricardo Varela is the vice president of business development for Futuro Media in Harlem. He is also co-host of the award-winning “In The Thick” political podcast with Maria Hinojosa, and founder/publisher of Latino Rebels, now part of Futuro. A regular contributor to NBC News’ THINK and ESPN, Varela’s work has also been featured in outlets including The Washington Post, The Guardian, NPR, Al Jazeera, Univision, MSNBC, CBS News, Quartz and Le Monde. He is a proud son of Puerto Rico.
Steven Waldman@stevenwaldman
Steven Waldman is co-founder and president of Report for America. He crafted the plan for Report for America after authoring the landmark Federal Communications Commission report “Information Needs of Communities,” which NPR described as “one of the most comprehensive overviews of the US media ever produced.” An experienced entrepreneur, Waldman co-founded the multi-faith religion website Beliefnet.com, which won the National Magazine Award, and LifePosts.com, a platform for online memorials. Earlier, he was national editor of U.S. News & World Report and a national correspondent for Newsweek. Waldman was senior advisor to the CEO of the Corporation for National Service and wrote “The Bill,” a book on the creation of AmeriCorps, as well as national bestseller “Founding Faith.”
Lilly Weinberg@lillyweinberg
Lilly Weinberg is Knight Foundation’s director of Community and National Initiatives, managing Knight’s $140 million investment in 18 communities. Weinberg graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School and the MIT Sloan School of Management, where she concurrently earned master’s degrees in public administration and business administration. While attending graduate school, she worked with the Boston Redevelopment Authority and the New York City Economic Development Corporation, creating strategies to promote economic development and entrepreneurship. Weinberg earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and environmental studies from Emory University, where she studied and researched sustainable development in Botswana, Namibia, Peru, and Turks and Caicos. Weinberg served as executive director for the New Leaders Council Miami Chapter, and was chosen for the Leadership Florida Connect Program and Miami’s Young American Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. She serves on the board of the International Downtown Association and The Friends of the Underline, a proposed 10-mile linear park and urban trail under the Miami-Dade Metrorail.
Heidi Williamson@BerksFoundation
Heidi Williamson joined the Berks County Community Foundation in 2001 as director of communication, and is currently vice president for programs and initiatives. Before joining the foundation, she was manager of global communication at Exide, where she developed the organization’s first international internal communication strategy. She began her career as an editor at SmartHealth, a custom publisher of hospital newsletters. Williamson earned an M.A. in strategic communication from Seton Hall University, and a B.A. in English/professional writing from Kutztown University. She served on the program committee for bctv.org, as vice chair of the Reading Public Library board, and as chair of the CommA steering committee.