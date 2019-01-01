Knight Media Forum Scribe Notes
- How the Solutions Journalism Network can address major community issues (morning session)
Leaders: Liza Gross, Solutions Journalism Network, LaMonte Guillroy, LOR Foundation, Jean Friedman-Rudovsky, Resolve Philadelphia; Moderator: Karen Rundlet, Knight Foundation
Scribe: Ana Mantica, The Miami Foundation
Session Summary
Solutions journalism can drive stronger audience and community engagement. Solutions stories tend to heighten people’s sense of agency — problems can be solved, and I can play a part. That can lead to greater trust in and loyalty to a news source, as seen by Philadelphia Resolve and its work with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) on collaborative-based projects tackling major community issues. And there is a growing class of funders that see great appeal in this style of reporting. Philanthropic foundations, such as LOR Foundation, are growing comfortable with supporting journalism and are eager to help foster public understanding of and discourse around key social challenges and corresponding responses.
Top Insights
Solutions journalism is an approach to news reporting that focuses on the responses to problems, as well as the challenges themselves. It answers a simple question: who is doing it better? Journalists ask, how we can we expose our readers to things that are working, and while not perfect, are achieving results? Solutions journalism boils down the issues – poverty, the environment, sea-level rise, health care costs, education – into manageable sizes, explores how they affect the community and highlights solutions that can be copied, scaled and used to move the community forward. Solutions journalism improves the dialogue around the issues, using tools to connect communities and create spaces for productive dialogue and discussions with current and untapped audiences.
Resolve Philadelphia develops and advances journalism built on equity, collaboration and elevating community voices and solutions. Resolve emerged from a 2016 initiative by SJN called The Reentry Project, a news collaborative that explored the challenges and solutions around prisoner reentry into society. In April 2018, Resolve launched Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and economic mobility. Resolve’s approach to gathering feedback: Handing out cards at re-entry project culmination events, Google Forms, SMS text messaging line, professors at local college. Selecting topic: Gathered all responses, met with editors, discussed what was right from the SJN side and what would add value, and what would resonate with the audience and community.
The LOR Foundation partnered with SJN to figure out how people in the Intermountain West get their news. Together, the organizations have enlisted 50 media outlets across the region, which have produced hundreds of news stories. Target outlets have migrated from northern New Mexico and southern Colorado to more northern states such as Montana and Idaho, covering a vast geographic spread. LOR and SJN are working on expanding the program in the coming year. LOR had the vision, SJN was the glue, journalists on the ground brought the project to life.
Impact. Two-fold impact on community and on newsrooms. Reentry Project, heard people who were covered say it was the first time they felt the media cared about what was going on in their lives. The project has also created and nurtured a sense of collaboration in the news ecosystem, with players realizing that by working together they can reach different audiences.
Future models. Part of the proposal SJN made to Knight was to think about a new business model for newsrooms of the future. For example, maybe newsrooms shouldn’t be in the actual newsroom, rather at a library or educational institution or another non-conventional partner.
Creating collaboratives. The total is greater than the sum of its parts. Resolve has found that simply getting this group of newsroom leaders together around this one project has led to other smaller, collaborative work around the city. The relationships made have enabled more collaborative work to happen. Resolve has a base Memorandum of Understanding for operating, however, has found that trust, respect and a looser structure have allowed people from different outlets to come together.
Community engagement. In solutions journalism, journalists need to know what the community wants. Highlight those conversations and see what’s going on. Whether it’s a small or large newsroom, is this what your community is talking about? Even if the issue is important, is the community talking about it?
Common ground. There are a number of commonalities, challenges that everyone faces, the responses need to be structured. SJN is convening partners who are working on a given topic so they can exchange knowledge, experiences.
Funding. In order to collaborate, to pick a set of topics, to get out in the community, it takes time and it takes money, and, as funders, that’s what LOR enables. Funding solutions journalism allows you to learn about the issues, the solutions and the people involved in the narrative. Then, you look at those solutions and ask how you can activate those solutions.
Experts in this Field: Who is working in this area that people should know about
Resources: What articles, books, etc are available? Please provide links to those and the slide presentation, if any.
Next Steps: Out of this session, what are one or two steps people can take to toward this effort when they return home?
If you’re interested in creating a collaborative, download the Solutions Journalism Network Collaborative Playbook, which outlines the model based on Resolve’s experience with the Reentry Project.
On the news story curation side and for examples of solutions journalism, sign up for the Solutions Story Tracker, which is a curated database of rigorous reporting on responses to social problems, collected by the SJN.
When it comes to funding, Knight announced that it would double its investment in strengthening journalism to $300 million over five years, with a focus on building the future of local news and information, which are essential for democracy to function. See how you can get involved.
- Funding local news: The Philadelphia experience
Leaders: Jim Friedlich and Sara Lomax-Reese, Lenfest, Pedro Ramos, The Philadelphia Foundation, Richard Fox, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Scribe: Heidi Williamson, Berks County Community Foundation
Session Summary:
Philanthropist Jerry Lenfest donated the Philadelphia Inquirer to a subsidiary of the Philadelphia Foundation called The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. The Lenfest Institute works to save and advance great journalism in Philadelphia and beyond. The ownership structure is unique: Although the Philadelphia Foundation has an equity stake in the newspaper through the Lenfest Institute, the Philadelphia Inquirer is a for-profit public-benefit corporation. Within this structure, the Inquirer has doubled the size of its investigate news team, maintained a beat presence with 250 reporters, piloted a new user interface and content management system and is diversifying the newsroom to better resemble the city it covers.
Top Insights:
Foundations in the position to hold media companies as assets must assemble a team of top-notch legal, financial, and media advisors to help them.
The Lenfest Institute and the Philadelphia Foundation do not interfere with nor control the editorial decisions or board of the newspaper. The Philadelphia Inquirer must apply for grants like any other news organization. If funding is awarded, the resulting work must be shared for the benefit of sustaining local journalism everywhere.
Supporting media is a decision each foundation needs to make based on its goals. For the Philadelphia Foundation, holding an equity stake in the paper coalesced with its strategic goal of increasing civic engagement.
The creation of the Lenfest Institute has led to greater collaboration among media players in Philadelphia, to an increased emphasis on ensuring media outlets reflect the demographics of the city, and to supporting journalism that is more engaged with the community it serves.
The Philadelphia Inquirer faces the same business pressure as other legacy newsrooms, but that pressure is offset by the longer-term investment horizon of the new ownership structure. At the same time, donors support the mission of the Lenfest Institute: Since its creation, it has raised three times as much money as Mr. Lenfest donated to create it.
Experts in this Field:None provided.
Resources:
Broke in Philly is an example of a collaborative reporting project supported in part by the Lenfest Institute: https://brokeinphilly.org/
Resolve Philadelphia is a media organization dedicated to telling stories like Broke in Philly: https://resolvephilly.org/
Lenfest Institute’s Community Listening and Engagement Fund provides tools for journalists around the country: https://www.lenfestinstitute.org/community-listening-engagement-fund/
Next Steps:
Check out the Knight Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, a national funding effort to reinvigorate local news: https://www.lenfestinstitute.org/news-posts/lenfest-institute-knight-foundation-establish-20-million-fund-support-strong-future-local-journalism/
- Bringing investigative and accountability reporting to your community: ProPublica and Report for America
Leaders: Steve Waldman, Charles Sennott, Report for America, Marilyn Thompson, ProPublica
Scribe: Heidi Williamson, Berks County Community Foundation
Session Summary:
Report for America and ProPublica are experimenting with programs to place talented journalists in communities to fill reporting gaps. Report for America uses a national service program model where journalists work at a news organization for up to two years and, in addition to producing stories, provide community service such as volunteering in a local high school journalism class. These journalists cover a beat that needs attention, ultimately understanding it well enough to dig deeper into the local story. ProPublica’s program is project-based, placing journalists in local newsrooms to provide statehouse coverage of a particular issue. In both cases, philanthropy funds a substantial portion of the reporters’ salaries.
Top Insights:
Report for America is growing. In 2018, the organization placed 13 reporters and will expand to 60 over the next year. Its goal is to scale to 1,000 reporters by 2023. Most reporters have two to three years of experience. There are competitive application processes for both the journalists and the newsrooms that host them.
Report for America provides up to $20,000 for a reporter’s salary for the first year with a 100% match required by the news organization. The news organization should raise half of the match from donors in its community. Reduced funding is also available for an optional second year.
When the reporter’s time at the news organization ends, he or she may be hired by the news organization, apply for a global reporting fellowship through Groundtruth, or use the skills to move to a reporting position somewhere else. Report for America often defers to the newsroom on whether they prefer a reporter who is originally from the area. Many, but not all, of the journalists find themselves reporting in places where they grew up or used to live. In any case, the journalists will become part of a new Report for America alumni network.
ProPublica has placed 14 reporters in positions covering statehouse issues. The nonprofit pays the journalists’ salaries and connects them with local newsrooms. The goal is for the reporters to expose failing systems that involve state government.
ProPublica is involved in community engagement related to the stories, including using techniques such as “call outs” where people with a certain set of experiences (i.e. experience with the prison system) are invited to share their stories and knowledge. ProPublica also holds community events to gather information in places like libraries and public auditoriums.
Experts in this Field:
Report for America: https://www.reportforamerica.org/
ProPublica: https://www.propublica.org/
Groundtruth: https://thegroundtruthproject.org
Ken Ward: Example of strong journalism – https://www.macfound.org/fellows/1027/
Resources:
Link to session presentation:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1Z9_yBWJynn5nnUkaD15h0XyYGh1_5wsfpgkvlZoctqQ/edit?usp=sharing
The Information Needs of Communities, an FCC report led by Steve Waldman:
https://transition.fcc.gov/osp/inc-report/The_Information_Needs_of_Communities.pdf
Stirring the Waters investigative reporting by a Report for America journalist and others: http://www.wvpublic.org/post/stirring-waters-investigating-why-many-appalachia-lack-reliable-clean-water
Reporting on Inmate Deaths investigative reporting by a Report for America journalist: https://mississippitoday.org/2019/01/24/deaths-were-up-threefold-last-year-at-private-east-mississippi-prison-where-inmate-died-last-week/
ProPublica story on gas drilling: https://projects.propublica.org/graphics/wva
Next Steps:
Consider working with a local news organization to apply for a Report for America journalist
Explore ProPublica’s work in your state
Support local reporting
- The Aspen Institute/ Knight Commission on Trust, Media and Democracy: A way forward
Leaders: Charlie Firestone, The Aspen Institute, Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation, Anthony Marx, NY Public Library and co-chair of commission, Charlie Sykes, The Bulwark
Scribe: Carolyn Torgersen, The IDEA Center
Session Summary:
Published earlier this year, the commission’s report “focuses on the intersection of the distrust in American democratic institutions and the journalistic media.” The session provided an overview of the findings and recommendations.
Additionally, the session was led by several members of the commission with other members present in the audience who offered additional perspective.
Top Insights:
There are tremendous opportunities to create space for citizens to engage and work with one another.
Nothing proposed within the report requires the invention of anything new – just scaling up existing work.
All three areas of focus – journalism, technology and citizenship – need strategic, revolutionary reform. If one is left out, they will all fail.
Ten, very specific recommendations are listed in the report.
Journalism:
- Practice radical transparency.
- Expand financial support for news.
- Use technology to combat disinformation.
- Diversify news organizations.
Technology:
- Online services must take responsibility for protecting their users.
- Online services should track and disclose sources of information.
- Empower people to make technology work for them.
Citizenship:
- Provide students of all ages with basic civic education and the skills to navigate online safely and responsibly.
- Reach across political divides.
- Encourage a commitment to a year of national service.
Experts in the field:
The commission report offers detail on the 27 commission members and provides specific examples of the recommendations put into action.
Resources:
View the report
Next Steps:
Read and share the report. Use the detail and call to actions provided in the report as a roadmap.
- Local News & Community Engagement: The Detroit Experience
Leaders:Sarah Alvarez, Outlier Media; Stephen Henderson WDET; Jewel Gopwani, Detroit Free Press; Candice Fortman, WDET (now Outlier Media); Katy Locker, Knight Foundation.
Scribe: Mary Grace Roske, Seattle Foundation
Session Summary:
The Detroit experience demonstrates a powerful integration of media working together to create informed communities and stronger democratic engagement. The partners work in different channels and media to provide actionable information to Detroit residents to help them address both the daily issues they confront and the broader community challenges, embracing an approach that engagement strategies should be “equipping’ strategies to improve citizens’ lives. The overall aim is improving the news product and delivering the news that people want and need to live better lives and build a stronger community.
Top Insights:
In order to strengthen citizens’ ability to address community needs, they first need to be supported in meeting their daily needs. Media can play an important role in this, as Outlier Media demonstrates, by being a service based-journalism organization that delivers information residents need on housing and utilities to foster public accountability. This information is provided initially via text message with personal 1:1 follow-up available, as well. The basic support of problem-solving around daily-life needs not only allows residents to survive, but can also create greater public accountability and provide insights into deeper issues that need to be addressed.
Providing citizens with accessible and understandable information on government meetings is also an essential “equipping” strategy, as many citizens cannot attend these meetings. The Detroit Documenters Project was conceived to address this need. It started with covering Detroit Public School meetings, delivering live notes, tweets and photos from them. The next step in this process will be linking Outlier’s citizen outreach capability with this information for wider distribution.
Public radio is an effective channel for collectively engaging the community, as demonstrated through a civic “book club” project that created a radio living room conversation around a major civic issue. WDET Radio created a book club to focus community conversation on housing, leading the reading of the book Evicted by Matthew Desmond. The project lasted 12 weeks over the summer and culminated with a final event at a public library.The conversations resulted in explorations with the Solutions Journalism Network into the “housing court” concept, where landlords are held accountable for cold violations, and strategies to advance policy change for residents facing eviction.
Film is an effective medium for uniting people to focus attention on community issues and bringing in journalists from large and small media outlets to catalyse community conversation. This is demonstrated through the Freep Film Festival, which spotlights films created by Detroit filmmakers about life in Detroit. Showings are followed by conversations led journalists from the Detroit Free Press and news outlets across metro Detroit. The Freep Film Festival has grown rapidly since its start and its connection with other media outlets amplifies its impact.
The media can empower citizens to research and advocate around community issues by providing training and support around Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. The Detroit FOIA Clinic, sponsored by Michigan Community Resources and Detroit Free Press, provides trainings and 1:1 counsel to help people file their own FOIA requests, and grants funds to help cover the request fees. This can lead to interesting story topics, in addition to showing citizens how to engage with local government in empowering ways that hold local government accountable.
Experts in this Field: The panelists
Resources:
Next Steps:
Bring media together to facilitate conversation about collaboration for community benefit. Cooperation amongst media outlets is increasingly common and effective as a strategy to support media sustainability, increase effectiveness and empower citizens to successfully engage in their communities. The traditional approach to media outlets (large or small, print or broadcast or online, grassroots, public or private) to be viewed separately is fading. Media outlets should be looking for avenues for cooperation and funders should look for these collaborations to support.
Create and embrace technology and entertainment as strategies to increase citizen engagement.Whether it be texting critical information to citizens or bringing the community together to all read the same book, civic engagement is more appealing when it is made easy and/or entertaining. This approach, coupled with building media partnerships across channels, formats and size, increase the reach and impact of civic engagement efforts.
- NewsMatch: Creating funder collaborations for nonprofit news
Leaders:Karen Rundlet, Knight Foundation; Melissa Davis, Gates Family Foundation; John Bebow, Center for Michigan and Bridge Magazine; Sue Cross, Institute for Nonprofit News. Moderator: Josh Stearns, Democracy Fund on Tuesday. Jason Alcorn, NewsMatch/American Journalism Project on Wednesday.
Scribe: Mary Grace Roske, Seattle Foundation on Tuesday; Carol Goglia, Communities Foundation of Texas on Wednesday.
NewsMatch is a national matching-gift campaign to grow fundraising capacity in nonprofit newsrooms and promote giving to journalism among U.S. donors. It is supported through an open collaborative fund at The Miami Foundation and offers a simple, turnkey platform for foundations of all sizes to support quality news. In 2018, NewsMatch helped to raise $7.6 million for 154 nonprofit news organizations in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
NewsMatch provides an on-ramp for nonprofit news organization to become more intentional fundraisers. The toolkit is user friendly and gives newsrooms without fundraising experience an out-of-the-box fundraising campaign. At larger newsrooms, more-junior staff can successfully lead the fundraising campaign, gaining meaningful experience in an essential skill. NewsMatch additionally provides more than 500 hours of training and campaign support to nonprofit news organizations each year.
NewsMatch helps deliver the immediate goal of needed funds, but the long-term aim is to grow the capacity of these organizations (most are under ten years old) to become strategic fundraisers. This includes the process of transforming reader transactions into reader engagement, which is critical to achieving this goal. A primary learning is people will support news organizations providing the coverage they want.
For foundations and other funders, participation in NewsMatch is an easy way to support nonprofit news organizations they could fund but may not have been aware of before or cannot fund individually. It exposes funders to potential new partners aligned with their issue areas and a new way to support their priority areas of investment. Importantly, NewsMatch is a learning program for funders. Data collected in post-match reports and an annual, independent evaluation helps funders and the project team better understand the needs of the field and the most effective ways to provide support.
Who is working in this area that people should know about?Karen Rundlet, Knight Foundation; Melissa Davis, Gates Family Foundation; John Bebow, Center for Michigan and Bridge Magazine; Sue Cross, Institute for Nonprofit News, Josh Stearns, Democracy Fund; Jason Alcorn, NewsMatch/American Journalism Project; and News Revenue Hub.
Resources:
- NewsMatch homepage NewsMatch.org
- NewsMatch Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NewsMatch and Twitter accounts https://twitter.com/@newsmatch
- Toolkit: https://www.newsmatch.org/info/downloads
- Funder FAQs: https://www.newsmatch.org/info/faq#funder
- NewsMatch 2018 results: https://medium.com/@jcstearns/newsmatch-2018-raises-7-6-million-520b9efe69db
- The 2017 NewsMatch evaluation and learning report: http://bit.ly/2017NewsMatchEval
- A bit of the coverage NewsMatch received:
- Chronicle of Philanthropy: https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Here-s-How-Some-Nonprofits/245156
- TeenVogue: https://www.teenvogue.com/story/nonprofit-news-outlets-local-communities-control-media-narratives?verso=true
- Bustle: https://www.bustle.com/p/how-flint-journalist-jiquanda-johnson-is-reporting-on-the-water-crisis-from-the-inside-13148956
- Colorado 2018 #GivingNewsDay challenge that we did with seven CO outlets. A link to a story is here: https://coloradomediaproject.com/blog/2018/12/16/colorado-newsrooms-join-forces-to-rally-public-support-on-givingnewsday
- Also here is the CO Media Project home page: https://coloradomediaproject.com
- And all the reports we did over the summer: https://coloradomediaproject.com/why
Next Steps:
Start Planning. Panelists agreed that there is a significant growth opportunity for nonprofit news organizations seeking to raise funds from their communities and their readers. Whereas overall fundraising rose by only just over one percent in 2018, support for nonprofit news grew 11 percent in 2018. Even if you start small, the time to start is now!
Secure Matching Funds First. The effectiveness of NewsMatch and other fundraising efforts lies in the ability to secure matching funds before the campaign is launched. With the opportunity to double or triple the power of your gift, readers are more likely to take action and make a donation. Contact community foundations and other local foundations to help find matching funds.
Get Involved: Funders who are interested in learning more about NewsMatch or supporting the national matching campaign or local news organizations through the NewsMatch program can reach out to Josh Stearns, Democracy Fund now at [email protected] for case studies, examples of news organization impact, and how to get involved.
- How community foundations break bread and engage community members
Leaders: Lisa Adkins, Blue Grass Community Foundation, Kathryn Dennis, Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Becca Bahnmiller, Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region
Scribe: Tere Figueras Negrete, The Funders’ Network for Smart Growth and Liveable Communities.
Session Summary:
Forging connections over a shared meal is an essential part of the human experience. But bringing together people from diverse demographics and disparate walks of life to participate in meaningful community engagement can be challenging.
How can community foundations, along with civic leaders and local organizations, create opportunities for dialogue that can spark positive change?
Representatives from three community foundations shared how they adopted strategies inspired by the On the Table National Learning Network, which brings people together over a shared meal to reignite civic spirit, reimagine their communities, and often forge unexpected friendships. The Chicago Community Trust and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation have partnered to create the On the Table National Learning Network, a virtual learning community for foundations, civic institutions and non-profit leaders interested in replicating the On the Table model.
Both the Blue Grass Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia adopted an approach that allowed participants to host their own events on a designated day at various locations throughout the community. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region aimed to create a “Longest Table” that stretched the length of two city blocks in Downtown Grand Forks, bringing together more than 700 participants for one massive community meal.
Top Insights:
Create partnerships and recruitment strategies that strive for diversity: Opportunities for meaningful engagement — that can in turn ignite civic involvement and deepen community connections — require bringing people together who may not typically have a chance to interact in their day-to-day lives. All three community foundations developed recruitment strategies that reached deep into their communities. Strategies included linking up with student associations at local universities, tapping into networks of local clergy and other religious leaders and reaching out to other local non-profits. Lisa Adkins of the Blue Grass Community Foundation shared that local “hosts” organized conversations that “took place at schools, universities, businesses, private homes, restaurants, libraries — absolutely anywhere.”
Marketing strategies baked into the planning can also help generate more diverse participation. For example, organizers for the Georgia event made sure to reach out to African-American focused media outlets as part of their recruitment plan. In North Dakota, organizers included “free meal” printed cards placed in local grocery markets. And while organizations should definitely take advantage of targeted advertising available on social media platforms, they should also recognize that not everyone uses or has access to online social media platforms.
Collect data: On the Table events provide an excellent opportunity to gather data that can offer a benchmark of success for the event, as well as insight into how participants feel about their communities. In Grand Forks, participants were surveyed both before and after the meal with the same six questions.
Organizers wanted to know: “Can a simple conversation with strangers change your perception about the community and how you think or feel?” asked Becca Bahnmiller, Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region.
The results can be surprising. In Macon, Ga., an area that has struggled with increased crime, economic disparities, and other issues, respondents were nonetheless positive in their views of the community’s prospects.
“The survey results show overwhelmingly that people are hopeful, that good things are on the horizon,” Dennis said.
Plan ahead — but don’t micromanage conversations:
Organizers strived mightily to ensure the events were well-coordinated and allowed for robust efforts to ensure diversity and an atmosphere hospitable to meaningful conversations. But they discovered that while many participants hewed closely to a structured conversation with written prompts, others engaged in more free-flowing conversations — all of which provided desirable outcomes.
“For example, 40 percent of the people who completed the post-event survey said they exchanged contact info with someone they didn’t know, and 75 percent met someone they didn’t know,” said Dennis. “We’re more similar than we are different.”
Provide opportunities for follow-up and next steps — even small ones: Conversations inevitably spark ideas — so the community foundations provided opportunities for participants to apply for micro-grants to help bring those ideas to life.
In Macon, for example, the conversations prompted efforts to provide public restrooms for homeless people typically discouraged from entering commercial establishments, and using church buses to help ferry people living in a food desert to grocery stories.
“All these ideas told me that this was real. We have the most diverse grant applicants that we’ve ever had,” said Dennis.
Encouraging individuals to take action was also important, she said.
“We asked people to commit to one actionable item before leaving – taking someone to lunch, picking up trash once a month, going to go to all the county commission meetings. Something little or something really big.”
Experts in this Field:
On the Table was created by The Chicago Community Trust in 2014, and to date more than 30 communities have adopted the platform and have collectively engaged more than 250,000 people from coast to coast, according to the On the Table website.
Resources: Visit www.OnTheTableNetwork.com to access toolkits, inspiration and other resources.
Blue Grass Community Foundation
Bgcf.org/onthetable
Follow their upcoming On the Table event on March 27: #OTTKY19
Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region
www.longesttablegf.com.
Community Foundation of Central Georgia:
Www.onthetablemacon.com
Www.cfcga.org
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CFCGa/featured
Twitter: http://twitter.com/cfcga
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CFCGA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cfcentralga/
On The Table Links:
Survey Data: https://onthetablemacon.com/results/
Grants: https://onthetablemacon.com/grants/
Partners: https://onthetablemacon.com/partners/
Resources: https://onthetablemacon.com/resources-2/
Next Steps:
- If you’re interested in adopting On the Table in your community, visit the On the Table Network website, www.OnTheTableNetwork.com, to sign up for updates.
- If time and budget allow, consider visiting another community’s On the Table Event to learn more, find inspiration, and see first-hand how the events come together.
- StoryCorps: Seeing the humanity in people with whom you disagree
Leader: Dave Isay, StoryCorps
Scribe: Tere Figueras Negrete, The Funders’ Network for Smart Growth and Liveable Communities
Session Summary:
Dave Isay started StoryCorps, an audio project and archive that captures the everyday stories of people from all walks of life and experiences, 15 years ago after a career making documentaries for radio. StoryCorps’ mission is to “preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.”
“People want to be heard, and people do want to be remembered,” said Isay, who realized that the presence of a microphone often gives people license to talk about things they otherwise might not discuss.
StoryCorps has traditionally shied away from a prescriptive approach to collecting stories. Participants have shared tales on nearly every possible variable of the human experience, from growing up in a library to grappling with the death of a spouse. But given a current climate defined by sharp political divides, Isay and his team decided to try something different: They are now asking people with different political views to record a StoryCorps interview with each other.
The project, called One Small Step, seeks to break down boundaries created by politics and help people — be they strangers who met at a protest, or a father and daughter frustrated by the other’s politics — to remember and consider their shared humanity.
“We believe in the power of everyday voices. Statesmen and politicians are important, but there is real value in the texture of everyday voices,” Isay said.
Top Insights:
The experience counts as much as the audience: Traditional approaches to storytelling inevitably measure success by the number of eyes or ears reached. StoryCorps’ goal, however, is two-fold.
“The idea is to give as many people a chance to be heard, not necessarily aiming for the largest audience,” said Isay. “Everything about StoryCorps is countercultural, not feeding the [content] beast.”
Open participation, open access:
“Access to the stories and access to the experience are equally important,” who notes that the StoryCorps’ archive comprises one of the first and largest born-digital collections of human voices, featuring tens of thousands of facilitated and recorded interviews from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Interviews are housed at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Anyone can participate in a StoryCorps recording, although Isay notes that the waiting list can be long — and his team carefully curates which stories are shared on platforms such as the StoryCorps podcast and NPR partners.
People bring their best selves: Since all StoryCorps stories are archived in the Library of Congress, the process of recording is imbued with a sense of permanence.
“It brings out the opposite instinct than social media, which is disposable. People know their great-great-grandkids will be listening and bring their best selves,” he said.
Data matters:
“It’s difficult to measure the opening of a human heart, but we are rigorous about collecting data,” he said. This was especially important when the StoryCorps team realized it needed to reach out to conservative audiences who may not traditionally listen to National Public Radio, but would be an essential part of the One Small Step project.
Data showed that conservative audiences of StoryCorps felt the project drove empathy, curiosity and faith in people’s ability to come together to solve problems. (See companion slide deck.)
Partnerships are important: StoryCorps works with upwards of 500 non-profits across the country, like immigrant rights and juvenile justice groups. The organization also works with local public radio to create StoryCorps-inspired projects that while not officially branded as a StoryCorps effort, hew to the mission, spirit and best practices of StoryCorps.
There’s a lot at stake:
“Over the last 18 months, I’m more concerned than ever about the divides in the country. This is almost an extinction-level event for our democracy,” said Isay, who said it’s easy to be disillusioned by the “destruction and contempt across the political divide.”
One Small Step started by placing politically adversarial members of the same family in the recording booth, and has moved to pairing up strangers to interact and interview each other.
Isay said the effort falls into four buckets: a public service campaign, a digital toolkit, a rapidly expanding footprint in conservative communities and research into the neuroscience of these modern-day issues of connecting across cultural, social and political divides.
He compared the goals and strategies to efforts such as marriage equality (see slide) and anti-smoking campaigns that shifted the cultural landscape.
“This is public media as public service: Completely devoted to improving people’s lives,” he said.
Experts in this Field:
StoryCorps: https://storycorps.org/
Resources:
StoryCorps keeps an archive of annual reports here: https://storycorps.org/performance-impact/
You can access the full archive at the American Folklife/ Library of Congress website here: http://www.loc.gov/folklife/storycorpsfaq.html
Learn more about One Small Step here: https://storycorps.org/podcast/storycorps-517-one-small-step/
Next Steps:
StoryCorps is seeking people of all backgrounds and beliefs to take part in One Small Step. Are you interested in recording or partnering with StoryCorps on this effort?
Sign up to receive its newsletter and get information on tour stops where you may be matched to a stranger for a One Small Step conversation. You’ll also get tips on how to identify someone in your life to interview, plus recommended questions for conducting a civil conversation. Sign up here: https://storycorps.org/discover/onesmallstep/
- How local funders can address Census 2020
Leaders: Melissa Smiley, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Mark Hansen, Columbia University
Scribe: Grace Diffey, Hamilton Community Foundation
Session Summary:
The Census generates critical information for organizations regarding the served and the underserved – given proper execution. In this session, audience members from across the country shared the current status of Census prep in their areas, their concerns and ideas and resources for boosting response rates.
Clearly, readiness and funding commitments vary widely across the U.S. Many concerns revolve around the hard–to-reach audiences that often have low trust in the government, yet are likely to benefit the most from participating. These include:
- Non-U.S. born, homeless people, Native Americans and communities of color.
- People (including the elderly) who have low techno-literacy and who may have a mistrust of sharing data online.
- Rural and other residents where broadband is an issue. Libraries can provide internet access, but transportation is also an issue.
A major concern is outreach funding, and the traditional methods being used for non-traditional audiences. In addition, the Census question on citizenship is intimidating to immigrants, and an election year adds to the mistrust. Both funding and community leadership/convening – including by local government – are required.
Top Insights:
- On the ground community organizing techniques are needed to engage people in the Census – both to inform them and mitigate concerns, as well as to physically help them complete the surveys.
- Communication needs to be organized by target population, including using trusted leaders/influencers as advocates within specific communities. Community and ethnic media are trusted voices that can be funded to reach and encourage undercounted audiences.
- Web-based communication needs to be easily searchable and shareable – including the use of search engine optimization (SEO) and HTML, rather than PDF resources. It also helps to create content that can be “discovered” when people are looking for other more popular content.
- Currently, the media isn’t sufficiently covering the Census. Journalists need more education and assistance on the issues to play their role in raising the importance of Census completion.
Good plans can provide the infrastructure to support future social issue engagement projects.
Resources:
- Project Newscounts, which aims to improve reporting on the Census by bringing together local newsrooms and experts in social science (e.g. local college faculties and demographers). Project leaders will be travelling across the U.S. convening groups of news staff and computational/social science researchers to do “design sprints” that improve local reporting on the issues, and develop a culture of data journalism.
- The Ford and Annie E. Casey foundations are funding workshops at Georgetown University and at the Poynter Institute to help reporters cover the 2020 Census. Details are at: https://www.poynter.org/covering-the-2020-Census-poynter/. They would like to do workshops in other regions and are looking for community foundations to partner with. They are inviting others to observe the workshops and bring them to their communities. Casey also prepares the Kids Counts project which provides much-needed data on children.
- The Council of Michigan Foundations has created “Census hubs” that make grants related to Census community engagement.
- The Joyce Foundation is co-chairing a Census communications work group, which is curating Census communication across the country and will be sharing this broadly, especially around hard to count populations.
- The Census Equity Fund supports states that don’t have a lot of philanthropic resources for these efforts. The RFP is out now, due April 8.
- The Funder Census Initiative is a leadership reference website with a lot of resources. It also aims to become an online resource hub where materials can be shared and accessed.
- CIVIS analytics brings infrastructure to “who knows who” within communities – will help you find trusted advocates in your area to increase Census 2020 response.
- https://becountedmi2020.com/
- https://cfsem.org/
- https://cfsem.org/initiative/journalism/
- https://www.Census.gov/roam
Next Steps:
- Sometimes funding is available but not leadership, and vice-versa. Start by bringing together like-minded people to launch your work.
- Don’t wait for the citizenship question to be resolved before you start communicating about the importance of completing the survey.
- Session for foundation board members
Leaders: Alberto Ibargüen and Lilly Weinberg
Scribe: Nick Swyter
Session Summary:
In February 2019, Knight Foundation announced that it will double its commitment to local news over the next five years, bringing the total to $300 million. As part of this announcement, Knight also announced support for projects led by PBS Frontline, ProPublica, Report for America, Solutions Journalism Network, Cortico, NewsMatch, the American Journalism Project, the Knight-Lenfest Local News Accelerator and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. In this session, Knight Foundation President and CEO Alberto Ibargüen explained that the announcement was made partly because Knight’s board was eager to significantly expand projects that showed success during more than a decade of experimenting in local news. Understanding that foundations will have different levels of interest in supporting local news, this session focused on discussing ways foundations can be a part of Knight’s most recent investments, as well as how they can replicate successful projects that have surfaced over the last decade.
Top Insights:
- Knight announced its commitment to local news with the understanding that more partners are still needed for this work. There are several ways for community foundations and private individuals to support local news.
- The nonprofit news organizations that have been successful have usually included a talented editor, business manager and technologist. Texas Tribune, Voice of San Diego and MinnPost are among several organizations that are successful because they have the right talent.
- It is critically important to involve other foundations or large donors in efforts to support local news. Projects are more likely to be successful if they are informed by the previous efforts of funders. There are many opportunities to collaborate. One way Knight knows it has been successful in this field is through the growth of the Knight Media Forum.
Experts in this Field:
- John Thornton, founder of Texas Tribune
- Jennifer Preston, Vice President/Journalism, Knight Foundation
- Scott Lewis, CEO and editor in chief of the Voice of San Diego
- Joel Kramer, co-founder of MinnPost
Resources:
- Funding the News: Foundations and Nonprofit Media (Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center and Northeastern University’s School of Journalism)
- Investing in Local Journalism, Public Media, and Storytelling: Examples from Place-Based Foundations (Wyncote Foundation and Media Impact Funders)
- Funding Journalism, Finding Innovation: Success Stories and Ideas for Creative, Sustainable Partnerships (Wyncote Foundation and Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center)
- Place-Based Media Funders (Wyncote Foundation)
Next Steps:
- Use the resources provided by Wyncote Foundation, Media Impact Funders, the Shorenstein Center and Northeastern University to learn how foundations have supported local news and information needs.
- Identify leaders in your network who are capable of leading new projects, scaling their work or who are strategically convening partners who previously weren’t working together.
- While keeping recent announcements in mind, identify the local news weaknesses and opportunities in your community.
- Session for CEOs
Leaders: Alberto Ibargüen, president, Knight Foundation, Jennifer Preston, VP/Journalism, Knight Foundation, John Thornton, founder, American Journalism Project and Texas Tribune, Steve Waldman, president and co-founder, Report for America, Liza Gross, vice president of newsroom practice change, Solutions Journalism Network
Scribe: Nick Swyter
Session Summary:
While many national funders are supporting the reinvigoration of local news, those efforts are unlikely to be transformative without the support of local funders and individual donors. Knight’s announcement that it will contribute $300 million to local journalism over the next five years includes several projects that are purposefully designed to involve local funders and individual donors. The American Journalism Project, Report for America and Solutions Journalism Network are among several projects that will actively look at partnerships with local funders to elevate information that’s relevant and important for their communities.
Top Insights:
- The American Journalism Project (AJP) will work to elevate and support nonprofit news organizations that have the capability to grow and satisfy local news needs. The projects that AJP funds will likely have support from local funders who are concerned about what happens to community when there is a lack of local news.
- Report For America will bring reporters to communities that would benefit from having more coverage of underdiscussed, but locally important topics. Report For America will send reporters to communities where there is a local funder to cover some of the reporting costs.
- By focusing on local journalism that isn’t obsessed with the blame game, the Solutions Journalism Network is an excellent way to initiate meaningful conversations in communities. Communities benefit from this journalistic method because it helps identify solutions. Issues that local funders care about are more likely to be addressed when there is journalism to reveal more information about it.
- NewsMatch is an excellent opportunity for local funders to maximize their contributions to news outlets focused on the information needs of their communities. The Institute for Nonprofit News’ rigorous NewsMatch selection process also reduces the risk of local funders supporting news organizations influenced by dark money or politically-minded donors.
Experts in this Field:
- Sue Cross, Institute for Nonprofit News executive director and CEO, and the panelists
Resources:
- Funding the News: Foundations and Nonprofit Media (Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center and Northeastern University’s School of Journalism)
- NewsMatch organizations to support (NewsMatch)
- Investing in Local Journalism, Public Media, and Storytelling: Examples from Place-Based Foundations (Wyncote Foundation and Media Impact Funders)
- Funding Journalism, Finding Innovation: Success Stories and Ideas for Creative, Sustainable Partnerships (Wyncote Foundation and Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center)
- Place-Based Media Funders (Wyncote Foundation)
Next Steps:
- Evaluate the state of local media in your respective communities. Learn how other local funders have supported local journalism and determine whether it was successful. Understand how Knight-supported projects may benefit your community, determine whether it would be better for your organization to elevate an existing project, foster collaboration or support the development of something entirely new.
- Community and ethnic media: The evolving landscape
Leaders: Glenn Burkins, Qcitymetro, Charlotte, Daniela Gerson, Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY, Julio Ricardo Varela, Futuro Media Group
Moderator: Jenny Choi, The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism
Scribe: Marika Lynch, Marika Lynch Communications
Session Summary:
Community and ethnic media have been a staple of the American media ecosystem since the founding of this country, when Ben Franklin first offered a publication for Philadelphia’s German community. That publication failed – Franklin apparently didn’t have typeset in the German language, nor the trust of the community, said Daniela Gerson of the Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY. But his successors have built an audience and a business by offering unique expertise, authentic points of view and by being trusted news sources with deep roots in the community.
Today, as the business model for journalism falters, panelists said that their own news organizations have struggled with financial sustainability. However, because they continue to be a trusted news sources at a time when trust in media is declining, investing in them could yield important returns for both journalism and a healthy democracy.
Top Insights:
Three attributes: Community and ethnic media are known for advocating for communities, connecting people and providing information their audience doesn’t receive from mainstream sources, said Daniela Gerson of CUNY’s Center for Community and Ethnic Media.
Unique value: These outlets offer depth to the coverage of issues concerning people of color. They have been covering topics for years that only appear periodically in national news (think immigration raids and the detention of families) and know how to respond to the community. More mainstream outlets, along with decision-makers, have a lot to learn from these news outlets, especially considering shifting demographics in many American communities. “No one ethnic group in Charlotte is in the majority. We need to stop thinking about ethnic media as an addendum,” said Glenn Burkins, founder of Qcitymetro, which covers Charlotte’s African-American community.
Critical challenges: Like all media outlets, they face issues of sustainability and growth. “If the [business] model in general is broken for journalism, you can imagine how broken it is in niche or ethic media,” said Burkins.
Media partners are key to financial sustainability: Qcitymetro and Futuro Media both grow their audience through partnerships with other news organizations. Q City Metro has staff members on local TV and other mainstream outlets for example, while Futuro Media produces Latino USA for NPR nationally, and is seeking to do storytelling through movies and podcasts to expand its revenue base.
Demonstrating that they care has mattered: Qcitymetro, for example, has a policy to try to insert a “why it matters” paragraph in every story. “We want to let our readers know that we are about what matters to them and we are writing about the issues that matter to them. They know we care about their issues and that we are on their side,” Burkins said.
Community and Ethnic Media is a controversial term: Julio Ricardo Varela of Futuro Media Group feels that the term intimates that his and other like outlets are “less than” more mainstream news organizations in terms of the quality and focus of coverage. On the contrary, because they are so close to their communities, these niche media organizations often break stories or get interviews other outlets cannot.
Experts in this Field:
Center for Community and Ethnic Media at NYU
The panelists: Glenn Burkins, Qcitymetro, Charlotte, Daniela Gerson, Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY, Julio Ricardo Varela, Futuro Media Group, Jenny Choi, The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism
Resources:
Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY
Sign up for the Center’s newsletter: http://eepurl.com/giRkV5
Next Steps:
“Bet on us.”: Funders can help these news outlets by investing in them, helping them experiment with new business models, and emphasizing their clout as trusted, quality news sources. While national and local funders are investing in the future of local news, very little of that funding goes to these media that target smaller communities, the panelists said. “Try something new and bet on us, bet on the organizations deeply invested in communities for decades or longer,” Varela said.
- Battling misinformation with news literacy and technology
Leaders: Alan Miller, The News Literacy Project, Knight Chair Bill Adair, Duke University Reporters Lab
Scribe: Grace Diffey, Hamilton Community Foundation
Session Summary:
Today there is both more information and more that is misleading. Many people, especially youth, lack the tools to navigate this landscape, believing that information is either all true/all equal or all propaganda. The News Literacy Project is creating resources for middle and high school teachers to teach students how to determine what news to trust by giving them an understanding of the First Amendment, a healthy sense of scepticism, the tools to discern sources of information and an interest in becoming smart, active consumers of news.
The Duke University Reporters Lab is bringing together journalism and technology to battle misinformation with a variety of tools to increase the ease and availability of fact checking. Working with Duke University since 2013, the ultimate goal has been to have fact checks pop up in real time for the general public.
Top Insights:
- Fake news makes people doubt all news.
- There is a great need for basic media literacy at all levels: People can’t discern between opinion journalism and facts; they are hemmed in by filter bubbles and confirmational bias. Interventions have to be rigidly non-biased.
- There is a great hunger for fact checking, but people want context. They need to know not just that “it’s false,” but why it’s false, and who says it’s false.
- There is a particular interest in fact checking of local news. It’s not a partisan issue. People just want to know what’s going on.
Experts in this Field:
The News Literacy Project offers:
- Checkology, an e-learning program for middle and high school students offering real world, immersive experiences. By playing the role of editor, they learn how journalists filter news, use standards of quality journalism to assess and question sources and use the First Amendment to test cases. They learn how to navigate the information landscape and discern news from satire, misinformation, manipulated content and fake news. Based on pre-post learning assessments, more than three-quarters of Checkology learners were more confident in their ability to discern fake news and check facts, and more likely to vote.
- Other products from the News Literacy Project include The Sift, which turns weekly news into teachable moments, Lit Camps, which offers media professional development for teachers to demystify the journalism process and a new program for the upcoming year called Newsroom for the Classroom.
The Reporters Lab’s Tech and Check Cooperative is providing a number of products for journalists, government and the public to add automation to fact checking. These include:
- Squash a product in development that pops up fact checks over televised live speeches, debates and web-based content. A recent test on the State of the Union address exceeded expectations. Existing products include Tech & Check Alerts, which curate transcripts and social media posts for their “checkability” and sends a daily email to subscribers with facts they may be interested in checking. Factstream is a free iOS app that provides a stream of the latest fact checks published every day.
Next Steps:
- Consider opportunities to bring or fund student media literacy to your community. [email protected]
- Consider opportunities to fund fact checking technology, spread the word about the availability of these tools to your colleagues and download the FactStream App to your iPhone or iPad. [email protected]
- Funding Local News: The Chicago Experience
Leaders: Bettina Chang, City Bureau, Susan Smith Richardson, Field Foundation, Lauren Pabst, MacArthur Foundation, Angelique Power, Field Foundation
Scribe: Carolyn Torgersen, The IDEA Center
Session Summary:
With a goal to support and grow equitable news in diverse Chicago communities, the MacArthur Foundation and Field Foundation have invested in innovative local media organizations to foster and expand a just and inclusive news narrative.
Top Insights:
Citizens directly impacted by an issue or problem in their community are most likely to report on it and do something. Chicago’s City Bureau for example trains residents to be journalists. Relatedly, it can be a good thing to have activists as reporters.
Think outside the box when investing in local media organizations. Consider not just the benefits of local, diverse voices in those communities, but also the positive economic impact of a physical newsroom presence. Leverage philanthropy funds on the community development side as well as the journalism side.
Rethink media models. New media models include on-the-job journalism training, such as reporting and interview skills, social media skills, recording skills – and are paid. Fully democratizing access to journalism skills has a direct, positive impact on diversity in reporting.
Experts in this Field:
City Bureau –
Programs: Civic Reporting Programs, Public Newsroom, Documentors
Field Foundation – https://fieldfoundation.org/
Programs: The Media and Storytelling Program, Leadership Investment
Resources:
Recognizing Blind Spots and Adjusting Course – Kathy Im, director, Journalism and Media, MacArthur Foundation
Next Steps:
For funders, frame philanthropy to understand the value of the media sector and ground grantmaking in communities. Collaborate and replicate. There are many successful local news models being built around the country.
- Civic engagement and journalism: A marriage
Leaders: Kristen Cambell, Executive Director, PACE (Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement) and Matt Leighninger, VP for Public Engagement, Public Agenda
Scribe: LuAnn Lovlin, The Winnipeg Foundation
Framing/Description:
“Infogagement” explores the idea that the worlds of journalism, technology and civic participation have collided — and will continue to do so — and that opportunity exists to reenvision the role and relationship between the citizenry and the media. The publication’s diverse themes come together to leave us with the question: What kind of democracy do we want? This session used the publication to advance a conversation about how civic and media practitioners can work together to envision and advance a vibrant public square in a 21st century democracy.
Session Summary: Civic engagement and journalism are two sides of the democracy coin. The growth of AI employs subconscious technologies to use data to micro-target messaging and to anticipate what we want before we even know. Conscious engagement, meanwhile, is hyperlocal, deliberate and connected. It’s where people can contribute time, money and ideas, vote on public decisions online and spend public dollars. Today we are facing more decisions through conscious and unconscious engagement.
Top Insights:
If collaboration is key, how might we scale it for better engagement? We are not asking the right questions to foster true engagement. We need to reframe the narrative to bring people into the process of creating the product. Journalism and good citizenship should be a circle, not siloed.
What are the biggest barriers to collaboration and how does journalism participate effectively when its economic model is (generally) ‘conflict’ based, rather than being focused on building success? How can journalism advance and enhance the narrative by asking better questions?
As civic engagers, agencies are also trying to protect their turf. How do we build trust amongst all the partners to produce successful collaborations?
Experts in this Field:
Kristen Cambell, executive director, PACE (Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement)
Matt Leighninger, VP for public engagement, Public Agenda
Next Steps: Encourage journalists to talk to organizers in their communities to make better ‘on the ground’ connections. For success, there needs to be sustainable activities that people come back to again and again. Tell people why they want to come – basic elements such as social opportunities, collaboration to ‘do’ engagement, to create a public square for your community. We can use technology to link it up our public squares and connect people.
Resources:
Infogagement
Rewiring Democracy
Organizations:
PACE, Public Agenda, City Bureau, Hearken frontporchforum.com menti.com slido.com
- Embedding information as a strategic component of a community foundation’s work
Leaders: Michael Murphy, Cleveland Foundation; Chris Barge, Community Foundation Boulder County, Mauricio Palma, Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
Moderator: Lilly Weinberg, Knight Foundation;
Scribe: LuAnn Lovlin, The Winnipeg Foundation
Session Summary:
Community foundations play a critical role as community leaders. How can embedding information as a core part of strategic direction bring communities together? What might happen if local news collaborated about issues the local community foundation cares about? This approach of ‘solutions’ focused journalism is not only important for the impact a community foundation is having but also to share the impact organizations are having at the local level. Community foundations need to help make the case for journalists as partners in their organizations. They need to build the relationships to get the stories out on issues that are central in communities.
In turn, how can journalists advance some of the solutions members of the community foundation network are generating? As a convener, community foundations can play a unique role of bringing people together to elevate the important stories through engagement journalism.
Top Insights
While researching literacy rates in its community, the Cleveland Foundation recognized there were information gaps for citizens in many areas of community life. It implemented a deeper dive around understanding the information needs of its communities, and how as a community leader it could help meet these needs and embed them into its role as a grant maker. The research project is in the final stages and will inform Cleveland’s ongoing strategies.
In Boulder County, local news editor and reporter positions are not being filled and many residents feel democracy is being threatened due to the lack of local information. The Boulder County Trends report, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Boulder County, is an indicator report that explores issues facing county. It is one of the foundation’s most popular efforts. Now the foundation is expanding it to hire journalists to do more explanatory reporting around the topics – filling a gap created by newsroom layoffs – and to have an ongoing, bilingual podcast on the issues raised in the report. The foundation is also creating an Equity Reporting Lab, to train local journalists in and provide funding for producing enterprise stories.
Silicon Valley Community Foundation has rethought its role in how information is shared in its community. As a key grantmaker in the region, SVCF used to see its role with local journalists as transactional. Today, it has stepped back from the traditional role of sharing its own story and focused more on convening journalists with not-for-profit agencies to ensure stories of the community are being elevated. It has also funded the Bay Area Media Collaborative, a three-year initiative convening journalists from different outlets to report on some of the region’s most pressing issues. It began with reporting on the local housing crisis. SVCF is also exploring creating a journalism fund to support journalism in the region, and would invite other funders to participate and collaborate.
Next Steps:
Questions raised for moving ahead included:
What is more important: to invest in large national media structures or smaller, local experimental journalism programs that take risks to meet local needs? The investment may not always produce the desired results, but the collaboration helps builds community and community foundations are poised for this type of local investment. How can community foundations leverage reporting that has been done and bring the data and stories to local nonprofits? What is the role of nonprofits in helping support this news and information ecosystem? Should the community foundations be curating intentional conversations between journalists and nonprofits to ensure information sharing?
Resources:
Boulder County Trends report: www.commfound.org/trends
SVCF’s Bay Area Media Collaborative, in partnership with Renaissance Journalism: https://renjournalism.org/bay-area-media-collaborative/
The Cleveland Foundation: Consultant Fiona Morgan worked with Duke University on this research project. Her website is: www.Branchhead.org
Additional experts in this field:
Jon Funabiki, executive director, Renaissance Journalism [email protected]
Marcia Parker, publisher, CALmatters, CALmatters.org
Lindsay Green-Barber, Impact Architects LLC, www.theimpactarchitects.com
- Replicating the success of the Texas Tribune through the American Journalism Project
Leaders: Evan Smith, Texas Tribune, Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation , John Thornton, America Journalism Project. Moderator: Jeff Cohen, Arnold Ventures
Scribe: LuAnn Lovlin, The Winnipeg Foundation
Summary
In 2009, the Texas Tribune launched as part of the first generation of online, nonprofit news sites, and has grown to become one of its most successful. Why? Since its founding, the Tribune has put a primacy both on covering public policy in its home state, and on finding ways to generate revenue, leading to it raising more than $60 million over time. Now, investors behind the Tribune are hoping to replicate its success across the country with the recently-launched American Journalism Project, a venture fund for nonprofit news start-ups that will provide funding in addition to strategic guidance and business expertise. The project hopes to help catalyze a new generation of public service media that is sustained by, governed by and looks like the public it serves.
The American Journalism Project is based on three principles:
- Democracy and journalism are interdependent.
- Local journalism is a public good that market forces won’t adequately supply.
- This market failure is a problem that we the people—not our government, and not our commerce—must solve.
The project has so far raised $42 million, in part from Knight Foundation, and hopes to grow that number in excess of $100 million to seed ventures focused on public service journalism and help them scale.
Insights:
The Texas Tribune is not a cut and paste model: Nonprofit news organizations are not like fast food franchises that have a replicable formula for success, Evan Smith, xxx Texas Tribune said. Each city and community has different needs and will develop uniquely to serve its audience, Smith said. “But you can come and borrow parts of our recipe to serve your own local community, as you know them best,” Smith said. “This is a pay if forward deal. Not everyone has to come to the same conclusions as to how to do it, but we all have to agree that it has to be done.”
Seed funding + business expertise is key to success: You have to have a core competency in the area of business to succeed. Said American Journalism Project co-founder John Thornton: “We’ve seen a correlation between organizations that started with a little bit of money and success.” The project wants to give these start-ups the funds to hire people to bring in revenue, in addition to strategic guidance.
Start-ups need to think strategically about raising money: In its early days, the Texas Tribune decided to court donors involved in political causes, and recruited two fundraisers who had worked on the McCain and Obama campaigns in Texas. The decision forever changed the way the organization fundraises. They learned to tailor their pitch by audience: To Democrats, they pitched the Tribune by talking about journalism. To Republicans, they talked about “Texas.” People from both parties continue to give.
There are no news competitors, only collaborators: The Texas Tribune does not try to compete with the local newspapers and other mainstream news outlets. Instead, they complement each other and partner. “We can’t afford to root against anybody. News partnerships are the absolute mothers milk: we work with everyone who wants to co-publish or co-report something” and who will amplify the work, and the Texas Tribune’s brand, on social media.
Experts in this Field:
The panelists: Evan Smith, Texas Tribune, Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation, John Thornton, America Journalism Project. Moderator: Jeff Cohen, Arnold Ventures
Resources:
American Journalism Project
Next Steps:
Local and national funders can partner with the American Journalism Project to seed nonprofit news start-ups in communities. Learn more at theajp.org, sign up for email updates, and follow the project on Twitter.
- Artificial Intelligence: Unpacking AI’s influence in your community
Leaders: Tim Hwang, Harvard MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiatives, Latoya Peterson, AI in the Trap and Mike Sarasti, City of Miami. Moderator: Paul Cheung, Knight Foundation.
Scribe: Carol Goglia, Communities Foundation of Texas
Session Summary:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a very broad category and is influencing every level of community. Tim Hwang, Harvard MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative, Latoya Peterson, AI in the Trap and Mike Sarasti, City of Miami discussed how everyone should learn more about AI and how it should not intimate you.
Top Insights:
- “AI” is a broad, broad category of intelligent machines. Machine learning (the field of creating algorithms that get smarter with more data) and the tools that enable machine learning are one part of AI.
- Don’t be intimidated by AI. Instead of “AI,” use more approachable terms like “automated decision-making” or “machine learning.” “AI” is more a marketing term that intimidates people. When people say “AI” they often mean decision-making “at scale.”
- AI is everywhere. Examples of AI are very broad across corporate, government, social sector and personal uses: (Handwriting recognition, facial recognition., recommendations for Netflix movies or Amazon ebooks, Google Translate, Driverless cars, Google Project Maven: computer vision drone imaging, predictive policing, etc.
- It’s important to know about AI because it’s influencing decisions. There are problems with AI because humans train the machines, and therefore machines can have bias. For example, when cities used AI in decision-making, like who should make bail based on old data predicting the risk of recidivism or predictive policing to help police departments learn where to put law enforcement. Problem is that that AI uses historical data which is very racially biased. For example, the recidivism case failed differently for black defendants (labelled higher risk, but they didn’t reoffend). Similarly, facial recognition doesn’t properly identify black faces. Remember that AI always exists in a context and you need to know the context.
- People trust AI too much. Data is not necessarily fair—it can be biased. People don’t understand AI and don’t feel they have a right to participate in the conversation therefore don’t speak out to governments or companies but should! In some cases, technology becomes an expert witness and because people are intimidated by it, no one is cross-examining it. That’s scary.
- Technology can’t solve social problems on its own. Social problems are much more complex than that, but AI can help tremendously (or can make problems worse if it’s based on bad, incomplete or biased data).
- The most important part of AI is not the math part, it’s defining the problem statement. Shaping the human problem will help bridge the gap. A good problem statement is one that categorizes the human impact. (Ex. not saving paperwork and time for the city, but preserving the time of moms who have children at home to take care of so can’t come in to update paperwork.)
What are top 5 issues we should watch in AI?
Criminal Justice. Where resources are being allocated.
Community engagement. There is danger in thinking that you can automate community engagement. (People are relying on Twitter feeds, facial recognition, etc. so they don’t really go out. Don’t just rely on automated info vs. really talking to people.)
School placement algorithms. Example of opportunity gap in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
City planning broadly. Smart cities, improving cities through data. Ask: Where is data coming from? What decisions are being made on that data?
Arts. Note that AI is biased towards things that are quantifiable. It doesn’t mean that something isn’t important or shouldn’t be built if it doesn’t have data behind it — that is often an issue in the arts.
Ask questions about proper data collection and planning overall.
Experts in this Field:
- One of best AI experts is @AlexJC. Alex Champandard.
- Meredith Broussard, author of Artificial Unintelligence.
- Tim Hwang, Harvard MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiatives @timhwang
- Latoya Peterson, AI in the Trap @latoyapeterson
- Mike Sarasti, city of Miami. LinkedIn
- Moderator: Paul Cheung, Knight Foundation. @pcheung630 @knightfdn
- Julia Agwin, @JuliaAngwin
- Craig Newmark @craignewmark
- Where do you find the AI experts?
- Start with the academic community.
- Network with other city’s innovation officers and technology directors.
- Civil Analytics Network are data analysts that think about these things all the time!
- Good people to ask are school principals. No Child Left Behind is a good example of something that used AI.
- Librarians are local information sharers and will join you in looking up the information. We are hopeful that like seeding the Internet, librarians can help educate the world on AI.
- MIT’s Assembly has done a lot with facial recognition software and how you confuse it.
- ACLU has also been tracking very heavily and what’s being imposed on citizens.
- AI Now Institute does a lot of reports on what larger policing organizations are selling.
- International Association of Chiefs of Police can help.
- Local civic tech groups can help you understand AI. Similarly, they help you understand IoT (Internet of Things).
Resources:
- Latoya Peterson – “Why journalists need to understand artificial intelligence”
- Artificial Unintelligence by Meredith Broussard
- The Great AI Awakening in the New York Times
- AI glossary: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/18/business/an-ai-glossary.html and http://science.sciencemag.org/content/357/6346/19
- Yann LeCunn’s open video (it’s a series): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n94QIYb7cJM
- The Skeptic’s Guide to AI: https://app.getpocket.com/read/2358366376
- Data and Society’s Guide on Governing AI: https://datasociety.net/output/governing-artificial-intelligence/
- Intel’s primer on Machine Learning: https://software.intel.com/en-us/articles/why-should-you-care-about-machine-learning
- Bias:
- Amy Webb Talk on Data is the New Oil: https://wdet.org/posts/2018/04/20/86659-data-is-the-new-oil-says-futurist-amy-webb-transcript/
- Fun piece on generating rap lyrics which is a good primer to how this all works: https://towardsdatascience.com/text-predictor-generating-rap-lyrics-with-recurrent-neural-networks-lstms-c3a1acbbda79
Next Steps:
- Just show up! You need life knowledge to develop a system, and the people developing the AI systems don’t have your experiences. They need you!
- Try to become as familiar as possible as to how machine learning is affecting your interest area. You are an expert in something… whatever it is, there is an AI solution being pioneered in that area.
- Focus on getting the vocabulary and building capacity of your team and your elected officials.
- Ask questions: Where you get your data? Where is it? Can I see it? Corporations? Government? Working together?
- If you’re using AI, be more intentional about planning up front in how you’re doing data collection. Change the people who are in the room looking at the problems so that you are more equitable in your approach (gender, race, socioeconomic, etc.)
- How can libraries be useful in creating informed, engaged communities? Libraries introduced the Internet, and libraries should also take the lead on algorithm-led decision-making.