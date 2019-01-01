Knight Media Forum Scribe Notes

Leaders: Liza Gross, Solutions Journalism Network, LaMonte Guillroy, LOR Foundation, Jean Friedman-Rudovsky, Resolve Philadelphia; Moderator: Karen Rundlet, Knight Foundation

Scribe: Ana Mantica, The Miami Foundation

Session Summary

Solutions journalism can drive stronger audience and community engagement. Solutions stories tend to heighten people’s sense of agency — problems can be solved, and I can play a part. That can lead to greater trust in and loyalty to a news source, as seen by Philadelphia Resolve and its work with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) on collaborative-based projects tackling major community issues. And there is a growing class of funders that see great appeal in this style of reporting. Philanthropic foundations, such as LOR Foundation, are growing comfortable with supporting journalism and are eager to help foster public understanding of and discourse around key social challenges and corresponding responses.

Top Insights

Solutions journalism is an approach to news reporting that focuses on the responses to problems, as well as the challenges themselves. It answers a simple question: who is doing it better? Journalists ask, how we can we expose our readers to things that are working, and while not perfect, are achieving results? Solutions journalism boils down the issues – poverty, the environment, sea-level rise, health care costs, education – into manageable sizes, explores how they affect the community and highlights solutions that can be copied, scaled and used to move the community forward. Solutions journalism improves the dialogue around the issues, using tools to connect communities and create spaces for productive dialogue and discussions with current and untapped audiences.

Resolve Philadelphia develops and advances journalism built on equity, collaboration and elevating community voices and solutions. Resolve emerged from a 2016 initiative by SJN called The Reentry Project, a news collaborative that explored the challenges and solutions around prisoner reentry into society. In April 2018, Resolve launched Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and economic mobility. Resolve’s approach to gathering feedback: Handing out cards at re-entry project culmination events, Google Forms, SMS text messaging line, professors at local college. Selecting topic: Gathered all responses, met with editors, discussed what was right from the SJN side and what would add value, and what would resonate with the audience and community.

The LOR Foundation partnered with SJN to figure out how people in the Intermountain West get their news. Together, the organizations have enlisted 50 media outlets across the region, which have produced hundreds of news stories. Target outlets have migrated from northern New Mexico and southern Colorado to more northern states such as Montana and Idaho, covering a vast geographic spread. LOR and SJN are working on expanding the program in the coming year. LOR had the vision, SJN was the glue, journalists on the ground brought the project to life.

Impact. Two-fold impact on community and on newsrooms. Reentry Project, heard people who were covered say it was the first time they felt the media cared about what was going on in their lives. The project has also created and nurtured a sense of collaboration in the news ecosystem, with players realizing that by working together they can reach different audiences.

Future models. Part of the proposal SJN made to Knight was to think about a new business model for newsrooms of the future. For example, maybe newsrooms shouldn’t be in the actual newsroom, rather at a library or educational institution or another non-conventional partner.

Creating collaboratives. The total is greater than the sum of its parts. Resolve has found that simply getting this group of newsroom leaders together around this one project has led to other smaller, collaborative work around the city. The relationships made have enabled more collaborative work to happen. Resolve has a base Memorandum of Understanding for operating, however, has found that trust, respect and a looser structure have allowed people from different outlets to come together.

Community engagement. In solutions journalism, journalists need to know what the community wants. Highlight those conversations and see what’s going on. Whether it’s a small or large newsroom, is this what your community is talking about? Even if the issue is important, is the community talking about it?

Common ground. There are a number of commonalities, challenges that everyone faces, the responses need to be structured. SJN is convening partners who are working on a given topic so they can exchange knowledge, experiences.

Funding. In order to collaborate, to pick a set of topics, to get out in the community, it takes time and it takes money, and, as funders, that’s what LOR enables. Funding solutions journalism allows you to learn about the issues, the solutions and the people involved in the narrative. Then, you look at those solutions and ask how you can activate those solutions.

Experts in this Field: Who is working in this area that people should know about

Resources: What articles, books, etc are available? Please provide links to those and the slide presentation, if any.

Next Steps: Out of this session, what are one or two steps people can take to toward this effort when they return home?

If you’re interested in creating a collaborative, download the Solutions Journalism Network Collaborative Playbook, which outlines the model based on Resolve’s experience with the Reentry Project.

On the news story curation side and for examples of solutions journalism, sign up for the Solutions Story Tracker, which is a curated database of rigorous reporting on responses to social problems, collected by the SJN.