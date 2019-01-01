Resources
2008 MEDIA LEARNING SEMINAR
Video links
Judy Woodruff (Keynote Address) – Role of Media in America
The Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy
The News Ecosystem is Changing and Why You Should Care
- Part 1: Mike Maidenberg introduces Eric Newton, Vice President/Journalism for the Knight Foundation, who offers a look at the future of citizen journalism during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 2: Eric Newton, Vice President/Journalism for the Knight Foundation, offers a look at the future of citizen journalism during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 3: Jan Schaffer, Director, J-Lab, University of Maryland, gives examples of online citizen journalism during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 4: Jan Schaffer, Director, J-Lab, University of Maryland, gives examples of online citizen journalism during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 5: Jose Zamora, Journalism Program Assistant for the Knight Foundation, describes a current project involving 51 student journalists and developed in conjunction with MTV during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 6: Gary Kebbel, Journalism Program Officer, takes a look at how technology is making citizen journalism possible during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar
- Part 7: The panel takes questions during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 8: The panel takes questions during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.
- Part 9: The panel takes questions during the opening session of the Information Needs Seminar.