Exhibitors

2012 MEDIA LEARNING SEMINAR

BookBrewer is a web-based publishing tool that makes it easy for anyone to create and publish a book, both as an eBook and Print on Demand. Setup fees per title range from $20-$60, depending on various features and distribution options chosen by the author, and the author keeps 95% of post-retail sales for books distributed through BookBrewer. Authors can also download full ePub files to distribute themselves for under $30 per title. BookBrewer offers special Red Carpet Plans with no upfront fees to larger publishers or authors who have prior demonstrated history of high sales. Learn more at BookBrewer.com

The MIT Center for Civic Media creates and deploys technical and social tools that fill the information needs of communities. We are inventors of new technologies that support and foster civic media and political action; we are a hub for the study of these technologies; and we coordinate community-based test beds both in the United States and internationally.

Change by Us is a new kind of public dialogue about how to make our cities better. It’s an easy way to share ideas, connect those ideas with change-making community leaders, create projects and make things happen.

Here’s how it works. Together, CEOs for Cities and Local Projects partner with civic leaders to connect citizens to the most important issues shaping their cities. Change by Us provides the platform for citizens and civic leaders to collectively imagine what a city can be and how it can foster citizen engagement and attachment. The campaign seeks to engage an entire city by asking them to donate as little or as much time as they’d like to create a sense of shared community investment with the promise of change.

The success of Change by Us depends largely on the active role of response leaders who validate citizens’ participation by providing a feedback loop. Response Leaders lend their names, faces and authority to the campaign by appearing in media placements, at any campaign events and through direct interaction with citizens. They are selected based on their relationship to the subject matter, their authority to make decisions based on responses generated and their level of visibility to the public. Email accounts are created for each response leader, and CEOs for Cities trains them on the Change by Us content management system so they can respond directly through the duration of the campaign. http://nyc.changeby.us/

Civic Commons is a non-profit initiative that helps governments build and use shared and open technologies to improve public services, transparency, accountability, citizen participation, and management effectiveness, all while saving money.

Citizen Effect is driven by the idea that anyone can make a real and significant impact in the world. It is our mission to provide everyday citizens the tools and networks they need to work directly with communities in need around the world.

We give Citizen Philanthropists the ability to choose their project, leverage their social networks, and communicate directly with their partner community. We are also providing our field partners the tools they need to actively manage their projects so they can seamlessly share information with Citizen Philanthropists and directly report on the impact projects are having on the ground.

Citizen Philanthropists are powerful community builders. They help their partners across the world build more self-reliant and sustainable communities. But they also build stronger communities here at home by bringing people together for a common cause and promoting civic engagement. We believe giving and community building should be a central part of everyone’s life, not something left to weekends or annual drives.

Code for America (CfA) connects the talent of the tech industry with local governments to make cities more open, responsive, and efficient. CfA recruits civic-minded, tech-savvy individuals to work with industry and governmental leaders to develop innovative applications that can be used in cities across the country. More at http://codeforamerica.org

Community PlanIt is an online engagement platform for local planning efforts. Bringing together the interactivity of social networks and the incentives of online games, Community PlanIt transforms participatory planning into a fun, engaging activity for all ages. Players participate online in six weeks of planning-themed missions to earn PlanIt Coins, which they spend on the values most important to them.

The community joins together at the end of the process to discuss the results and plan for the future.

For more information check out our blog. More at http://communityplanit.org/

DoSomething.org is one of the largest organizations in the U.S. that helps young people rock causes they care about. DoSomething.org is a driving force in creating a culture of volunteerism, by leveraging the web, television, mobile, and pop culture. DoSomething.org inspires, empowers and celebrates a generation of doers: young people (25 and under) who recognize the need to do something, believe in their ability to get it done, and then take action.

The Engagement Game Lab (EGL) is an applied research lab at Emerson College focusing on the development and study of games and social media to enhance civic life. The EGL works directly with its partner communities to innovate civic engagement processes, augment stakeholder deliberation, and broaden the diversity of participants in local decision-making.

How can community-building programs succeed when only a quarter of Americans know most of their neighbors? Knight News Challenge winner Front Porch Forum solves this problem by hosting regional networks of online neighborhood forums. In FPF’s Vermont pilot, 30,000 households subscribe, including half of Burlington. Clearly identified nearby neighbors find lost cats, recommend plumbers, report car break-ins, demand better municipal services, debate school budgets, organize block parties and more. Then, when trouble visits, people are no longer vaguely familiar strangers, but full-fledged neighbors who have formed book clubs, babysitter coops, and neighborhood watches. Vermont was hit with record flooding this past spring, then devastating Hurricane Irene in the fall. In both cases, the hardest hit towns rallied through FPF and continue to do so during the extended rebuilding. FrontPorchForum.com is expanding outside of Vermont now and we have a few more openings for new locations and sponsors.

GiveMN.org is an innovative online resource that will change the way Minnesotans give and help create a stronger nonprofit community for Minnesota.

Minnesota has long been a leader in philanthropy and civic innovation, and we believe it is poised to revolutionize e-philanthropy.

New tools and technologies are enabling exciting new ways to give.

This cutting edge of philanthropy is engaging millions of people – both new and existing donors – who are drawn by the ability to make new kinds of direct connections with their favorite causes, the organizations that are advancing those causes and the people directly affected.

GiveMN wants to put these tools to work for Minnesota and transform the way Minnesotans experience giving.

We hope you join the GiveMN community, one created by Minnesota donors and nonprofits for Minnesota donors and nonprofits.

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to saving play. Children today spend less time playing outdoors than any previous generation, a fact that is having profound consequences on their physical, social, emotional and academic well-being. To fight this Play Deficit, social entrepreneur Darell Hammond founded KaBOOM! 15 years ago in Washington, D.C. with a vision of creating a great place to play within walking distance of every child in America. Since then, KaBOOM! has mapped over 85,000 places to play, built more than 2,000 playgrounds, and successfully advocated for play policies in hundreds of cities across the country. KaBOOM! also provides communities with online tools to self-organize and take action in support play on a local and national level. Hammond chronicles the founding of the organization and the importance of play in his The New York Times Best Seller KaBOOM!: How One Man Built a Movement to Save Play. The book details how businesses and communities can work together to save play for children across the country. All author proceeds support KaBOOM!. For more information, visit www.kaboom.org.

Minnesota Idea Open is a fun and engaging way for Minnesotans to learn about critical issues affecting the state, work together on creative new solutions and be inspired to act. We administer at least one marquee Challenge annually and try to get every Minnesotan thinking and talking about an issue.

NewsCloud is a free, open source software platform for building Facebook applications and Facebook Connect web sites that encourage user generated content and foster online community. It is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

OwnLocal is helping traditional offline local media outlets, including newspapers, television and radio stations, make money online with quick-to-launch and easy-to-use turnkey Web 2.0 digital monetization tools. Powering the online presence of more than 100 publications and some 600 small businesses, OwnLocal products touch more than 1 million people per month. Founded in 2007 and backed by funding from Y Combinator, Baseline Ventures, the Knight Foundation and other investors, the company is headquartered near Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.ownlocal.com. Visit www.ownlocal.com.

Websites for meaningful civic engagement in neighborhood planning processes, including the OpenBlock hyper-local news aggregator and the PlanningPress planning content management system.

The Public Insight Network is a pioneering Source Relationship Management (SRM) platform developed by American Public Media. Close to 50 newsrooms use the PIN platform to tap the knowledge and expertise of the more than 120,000 sources. The centerpiece of the platform is a database that stores all of the insights shared by sources, as well as detailed biographical and demographic information. Journalists use the platform to search for sources, and target questions to people who can answer them. Among PIN’s many partners are Southern California’s KPCC, WNYC, KQED, the Miami Herald, ProPublica, the Center for Public Integrity and The Washington Post.

The Rapidian (Grand Rapids Michigan) was a Knight Community Information Challenge winner year one and has been operational since September 2009. The hyper-local citizen-powered website is managed by the Grand Rapids Community Media Center and provides news to people in writing, video, audio and photographs. Content contributions are frequent and robust, readership and registration numbers continue to grow.

Razoo helps community foundations launch online giving days. Our support for GiveMN.org‘s Give to the Max Day generated more than $14 million in 24 hours. We save you time and money by providing all the technology required. We also provide best practices from our experience hosting giving days in Nevada, DC, and other communities. http://razoo.com

Ricochet Labs’ mobile platform lets anyone with content create social games directly from their content. From newspapers to educators, sports franchises to museums, content publishers use Ricochet’s self-serve online tools to create and launch their own iOS, Web, and Facebook quiz games.

Hailed by Esquire Magazine as “The quick-hit, wildly addictive current-affairs trivia game,” Ricochet injects classic gameplay forms with modern features that consumes love about their smartphones, such as leaderboards, badges, chatting, and social network integration. Leveraging GPS technology, content can even be tailored to specific locations, allowing gatherings as small as a classroom or as large as a nation engage in social games with content directly tailored to them.

For more information: http://www.ricochetlabs.com/

(Community Fdn. of So. Wood Co. a.k.a. Incourage Community Foundation)

MIT Center for Civic Media, working with the Community Foundation of Greater South Wood County, is launching the first phase of the Sameboat project. The goal of Sameboat is to take important community information and push it out to everyday places that people commonly frequent. The signs will make it easier for community members to find out about free and low-cost events and services in the area. “The first phase involves a fairly inexpensive digital signage network that goes into community spots where people already gather,” says Rick Borovoy, research scientist at MIT.

Here’s a short video explaining the project.

At their best, documentaries don‘t merely entertain us, they engage and inspire us to take action. SnagFilms curates an extensive library of more than 3,000 award-winning films that are FREE to watch and share across the Web for the purpose of promoting social change. SnagFilms enables these films to reach and fully engage a global audience and to galvanize dialogue on films’ issues, mobilize volunteerism and increase philanthropy. Foundations and their nonprofit partners use this powerful content to advance their missions, particularly in the areas of advocacy and policy change, member engagement and fundraising.

Spot.Us, a Knight News Challenge winner from 2008, is an open source project to pioneer “community powered reporting.” Through Spot.Us the public can commission and participate with journalists to do reporting on important and perhaps overlooked topics. Contributions are tax deductible and we partner with news organizations to distribute content under appropriate licenses. Let us help you cover your community based on your community’s real interests.

SoChange helps non-profits leverage their members’ buying power to recruit valuable business supporters. Most non-profits can seriously benefit from the support of businesses that either donate money or change their business practices to further the non-profit’s mission. Non-profit members use the SoChange mobile app while they are shopping to let businesses know which non-profits they support, and ask the businesses to do the same. This shows businesses that customers value their support of non-profits, and provides an easy way for members to vote with their dollars and convince new businesses to become supporters.

TakingITGlobal‘s mission is to empower youth to understand and act on the world’s greatest challenges. We use the power of online community to facilitate global education, social entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for millions of youth worldwide. Founded in 1999, our award-winning www.tigweb.org is the leading social network for global citizenship, bringing together over 340,000 members with more than 22,000 non-profit organizations across 13 languages. Our TIGed program serves over 2,400 schools in 118 countries with professional development, engaging lesson plans, and collaborative global projects.