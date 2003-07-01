Speakers

Rebecca Arno is the Vice President for Communications for The Denver Foundation, a community foundation serving the seven-county Metro Denver region. Rebecca serves as chair of the board of the Colorado Nonprofit Association and on the board of Hunger Free Colorado. She also serves as chair of the board of The Communications Network, a national network of communications professionals. Rebecca is a columnist for CausePlanet.org and has written for numerous publications in the philanthropic sector on a broad range of subjects. She lives with her husband and son in Denver, Colorado.

Beyer currently works as Director of Digital Initiatives for Sundance Institute where he managed the development team and launch of the Sundance Institute #ArtistServices Initiative under the direction of Executive Director Keri Putnam and the Board of Trustees. #ArtistServices provides exclusive creative funding, distribution, marketing and theatrical support to 6,000+ Sundance Institute alumni artists. Filmmakers are eligible for innovative and pre-negotiated deals to self distribute their work to iTunes, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Xbox, Sony and YouTube platforms – all while retaining and controlling their creative rights. Beyer led the team that developed the first-ever collaboration with crowd funding leader Kickstarter.com to provide Institute alumni exclusive training and promotional support in creative funding. 90+ projects totaling over $2.8 million dollars have been successful through the partnership since launching in 2011.

John Bracken joined Knight Foundation in June 2010. He directs the foundation’s grantmaking in journalism and media innovation.

An expert in online innovation and social entrepreneurship, Bracken previously served as a program officer at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, where he managed investments in technology and innovation and global Internet freedom, and worked to strengthen nonprofit start-ups. He also has worked with the Ford Foundation as a program associate in media policy and technology, and analyzed the social and policy impact of the Internet for the Center for Media Education.

Bracken has a master’s from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies from Pitzer College in Claremont, California. He was a 2008-09 Leadership Greater Chicago fellow and blogs on media and technology issues at www.johnbracken.net.

Cali Brooks is executive director of the Adirondack Community Trust, the community foundation serving the Adirondack region of New York State. Under her leadership and thanks to thousands of donors who care about the region, ACT has grown to $30 million in assets and has distributed over $16 million in grants to the mountain communities throughout the Adirondacks. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recruited Brooks to serve on the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, tasked with revitalizing the drooping economy of the Adirondack region. She also serves on the Membership Committee for the Council on Foundations and the New York State Attorney General’s Leadership Committee on Nonprofit Revitalization.

Emmett D. Carson, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. He is an internationally recognized leader in the field of philanthropy. In 2007, as founding CEO, he led the unprecedented merger that created the organization. With over $2 billion under management, the community foundation is one of the largest in the world and actively engages individuals and corporations in achieving their charitable interests locally and globally. The author of more than 100 published works on philanthropy, Emmett is widely viewed as an authority on social justice grantmaking, public accountability by nonprofits and African American philanthropy and has received numerous nonprofit leadership awards.

Stuart Comstock-Gay is President & CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation, where he works with charitably-minded Vermonters to support organizations and issues across the state. His career has revolved around issues of civic engagement, encompassing voting rights, civil rights and liberties, and foundation work. He has written for numerous national publications, has been a regular radio commentator, and has spoken before hundreds of audiences on a wide range of topics surrounding community betterment. Stuart holds an MPA from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a B.A. in Political Science from Bucknell University. He and his wife have three daughters.

Cesar Conde is president of the Univision Networks at Univision Communications Inc., the leading media company serving Hispanic America. He is responsible for overseeing Univision Communications’ television networks: Univision Network, TeleFutura Network and Univision Cable Networks, which includes Galavisión, as well as Univision tlnovelas, Univision Deportes Network, FOROtv and a suite of six cable offerings (De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson, Telehit and Clásico TV). Mr. Conde also is responsible for Univision Studios, which was created in December 2009 to build on the 4,000 hours of original programming that the company produces across multiple genres annually. He also oversees various corporate functions, including Government Relations, Community Affairs, Corporate Communications and Public Relations. He reports directly to the CEO.

Previously Mr. Conde served as executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Univision Communications, spearheading strategic initiatives focused on the growth and profitability of the Company across all of the divisions. He has been an innovative leader since he joined the Company, serving in many roles, including special assistant to the CEO; interim president of Univision Interactive Media; vice president and operating manager of the Galavisión Network; vice president of Corporate Development for the Univision Networks; and vice president of Sales and Business Development at the Univision Network.

Prior to this, Mr. Conde was appointed by President George W. Bush as one of twelve 2002-2003 White House Fellows. In that capacity, he served as the White House Fellow for Secretary of State Colin L. Powell.

Mr. Conde was vice president of business development at Univision Network before becoming a White House Fellow. Before that, he was vice president of Business Development at StarMedia Network, the first Internet company focused on Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audiences globally. He began his career as an investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney in their Mergers and Acquisitions Group.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Mr. Conde is active in the development of educational opportunities for young Hispanics. He is the chairman and co-founder of the Futuro Program, a non-profit organization that provides role models and educational workshops to Hispanic high school students. While in college, he was president and co-founder of CAUSA, the Cuban-American Undergraduate Student Association at Harvard. Furthermore, he was the driving force behind Univision’s Es el momento education initiative.

Mr. Conde is the recipient of numerous awards, including recognition in Fortune Magazine’s “40 under 40,” the Harvard Foundation Award, the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation Award and the Cuban-American National Council Young Leader Award. Mr. Conde was also honored by the “I Have a Dream” foundation with the Eugene M. Lang Achievement Award for his work in promoting educational achievement, by the Hispanic Scholarship Fund as the 2010 Honorary Inductee to the Hall of Fame and by the Hispanic Federation with as the 2012 recipient of the Individual Achviement Award.

Mr. Conde is a Full Member at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute. He holds a masters in business administration degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a bachelor’s of arts degree from Harvard University.

Hans Dekker has served as president of the Community Foundation of New Jersey since June 2003. During Mr. Dekker’s tenure the foundation’s funds have made over $225 million in grants to charitable causes. A key element of the Community Foundation’s mission is to play a leadership role on the critical issues facing New Jersey and its communities. It has recently focused on public media — helping to found the online newspaper njspotlight.com to provide needed reporting on public policy issues in New Jersey; the links between wealth migration and charitable giving; and public safety by supporting the Newark Violence Reduction Initiative and the deployment of the Community Eye system – a camera surveillance and gunshot detection system in Newark. Mr. Dekker is a past chair of the Council of New Jersey Grantmakers and a trustee of the Hyde and Watson Foundation and the Ohl Foundation.

As a Partner at IDEO, Fred leads Systems at Scale, the group responsible for helping clients to answer large, systemic questions about infrastructure, from governmental shifts to behavioral change and beyond. During his tenure, he has taken Nike executives shopping, helped to guide the realization of a future-focused education center at Stanford University, and worked with patients and staff to build innovative service models for the Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente. He’s also collaborated with the American Red Cross to redesign its donation experience and the Transportation Security Administration to evolve airport security. Most recently, he’s worked with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation, the University of Phoenix, the US Agency for International Development, the US Office of Personnel Management, and the US Social Security Administration.

Fred serves on the Board of Governors at Parsons The New School and on the Advisory Board of the Aspen Institute. He lectures widely on various topics, including design methodology, future experience trends, and the potential of business on social innovation. He has taught classes at California College of the Arts and at the School of Environmental Design at the University of California, Berkeley. He holds numerous guest professor positions, including the Bruce Goff lectureship at the University of Oklahoma. Fred’s writing, published by various journals, appears in several IDEO books: Extra Spatial (Chronicle Books, 2003) discusses the design of spaces, and Eyes Open: New York and Eyes Open: London (Chronicle Books, 2008) are city guides that view exceptional experiences through an urban lens.

Prior to joining IDEO, Fred was a project architect at Fernau & Hartman, where he worked on retail and corporate projects, such as the Smith & Hawken headquarters and retail prototype and Oxygen Media. He also spent eight years working in the art world with major organizations (Hotwire Productions, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Galería de la Raza, and others) and independent artists, supervising the development of interactive art installations and assisting in the production of film video projects.

Fred holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from Reed College and a master’s in architecture from the School of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley.

Paula Ellis joined Knight Foundation in September 2006. A member of the Executive Committee, she oversees national programs and new initiatives, and is responsible for developing and gauging the impact of the foundation’s overall strategy.

Previously, Ellis was vice president for operations at Knight Ridder, where she oversaw 15 newspapers and was a member of the Management Committee. Throughout her career as a news, corporate and civic leader, she developed deep experience in national and community issues. From Washington, Ellis led Knight Ridder’s coverage of the end of the Cold War, the 1988 presidential elections and the Iran Contra Investigation. Later, as publisher of the The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, she worked with local groups to foster civic leadership while drawing new readers to the paper, which was named a Knight Ridder top performer three times.

As an innovator in the journalism field, Ellis chaired Poynter Institute’s National Advisory Board, was at the forefront of the coaching writers’ movement and helped found the National Writers Workshop. A Harvard Business School case study cited her work at The State in Columbia, S.C., where she, then managing editor, led the transition to a digital newsroom.

Ellis earned a bachelor’s degree in government and politics at the University of Maryland, where she was editor of the student daily. She graduated from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in journalism. She is married to Gary Galloway, a 30-year newspaper reporter, columnist and editor, now retired. She has four stepchildren and 12 grandchildren.

Noah Erenberg is Convener of Community News Commons (www.cncwpg.org), a public media project based in Winnipeg, Canada, funded by Knight Foundation and The Winnipeg Foundation. Since 1984, Erenberg has been a network television news and documentary director, writer, producer, story editor and researcher. His work has won several awards and includes many different genres, topics and styles. He also teaches media studies and mentors budding journalists. Erenberg has always had a passion for journalism and for helping others tell their stories.

Josephine Wolfe Everly is senior development officer at the Greater New Orleans Foundation. In this role, she manages partnerships with corporations and foundations that fund the Foundation’s operations and programs. She also manages the Foundation’s cultivation, recognition, and stewardship programs. Previously, Josephine was director of research support and communications for the Louisiana State University Eye Center of Excellence. She is a member of the Association for Fundraising Professionals. Josephine is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she received a bachelor’s of science in technical writing and chemistry. A native New Orleanian, she enjoys spending time with her husband, their five children, and two terriers and attending local music, food, and art festivals.

Jennifer Ferro is the General Manager of KCRW and President of KCRW Foundation. Ms. Ferro has played an integral role in the evolution of KCRW – an internationally-recognized public radio station. She assumed the leadership role in 2010 after working for KCRW in increasing levels of responsibility for more than 18 years. She has served on the DEI Board, an organization that provides nationwide leadership in fostering innovative business practices to sustain high-quality public radio. In 2011, Ferro was chosen as one of Los Angeles Game Changing Women Leaders Who Make an Impact in LA in Los Angeles Magazine. Ms. Ferro earned her Bachelor’s degree from UCLA. In addition to being an avid soccer player, she also coaches youth soccer.

A graduate of Indiana University, Marilyn was appointed Executive Director of the Manatee Community Foundation at its formation in 1998 and has served continuously in that role. Under her leadership MCF has grown to over $23 million. Marilyn is past president of the Southwest Florida Planned Giving Council, has served on the Board of United Way 211 and the Community Advisory Board of the Junior League of Manatee County. Previous to her work at MCF, Marilyn was the District Director for Junior Achievement for Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Her other work experience includes16 years as a supervisor with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Alberto Ibargüen is president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. As president, he is an ex-officio trustee of the foundation.

He is the former publisher of The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald. During his tenure, The Miami Herald won three Pulitzer Prizes and El Nuevo Herald won Spain’s Ortega y Gasset Prize for excellence in journalism.

He studied at Wesleyan University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Between college and law school, he served in the Peace Corps in Venezuela’s Amazon Territory and was the Peace Corps Programming and Training Officer in Colombia, based in Bogotá. He practiced law in Hartford, Connecticut until he joined The Hartford Courant, then Newsday in New York, before moving to Miami.

For his work to protect journalists in Latin America, he received a Maria Moors Cabot citation from Columbia University. Wesleyan University, The George Washington University, Mercer University and Stephens College have awarded him honorary degrees.

Jonah Lehrer has written about neuroscience for a number of publications. He is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and has published three books, Imagine, Proust was a Neuroscientist, and How We Decide. Lehrer is a graduate of Columbia University with a degree in neuroscience, and he studied at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, where he received his Masters Degree in 20th Century Literature and Philosophy.

Michael Maness joined Knight Foundation in 2011. He leads Knight’s Journalism and Media Innovation program. Previously, he was Gannett’s vice president of innovation and design. During his tenure, he led the creation of an innovation process based on human-centered design and launched multiple new brands. He also served as vice president of strategic planning for Gannett’s newspaper division, launched several local news sites across the company and developed the industry’s first daily video newscast on the Web done without a television partner. In addition, Maness was named to the Newspaper Association of America’s list of “20 under 40” and was a co-winner in 2007 of the Chairman’s Special Achievement Award at Gannett.

Before joining Gannett, Maness was an analyst and media consultant, a campaign manager and a marketing account executive. He is a graduate of Northwestern University. Maness has been a member of Knight Foundation’s journalism advisory committee for the past four years.

John Mooney is founding editor and education writer for NJ Spotlight, a new online news and information service covering public policy in New Jersey funded by a Knight Community Information Challenge award to the Community Foundation of New Jersey. He has covered education in the state for more than 15 years, working at The (Newark) Star-Ledger, The Bergen Record and The New York Times before launching NJ Spotlight in 2010. In only its second year, NJ Spotlight won a 2011 Online Journalism Award for General Excellence from the Online News Association, the international trade group for digital news. John speaks regularly at conferences and other events on topics ranging from education policy to non-profit media.

Mayur Patel joined Knight Foundation in 2009. As vice president of strategy and assessment, he is responsible for aiding ongoing strategy development, strengthening research and knowledge management capabilities and assessing the impact and effectiveness of the foundation’s efforts.

Patel was previously a project associate with the Global Economic Governance Programme at the University of Oxford, involved in research on international institutions and economic affairs, and a fellow with the World Trade Organization in Geneva. He has served as a consultant to Oxfam’s offices in Kenya and the UK, and as a trade and investment policy adviser to Realizing Rights, an NGO based in New York. He has previously worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Zimbabwe, his home country, on issues of civic engagement and parliamentary support.

A Rhodes Scholar, Patel has a doctorate in international development from the University of Oxford, from which he also earned a master’s degree. Prior to attending Oxford, he was awarded a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics (LSE). He is a Junior Fellow with the EVA Business and Policy Forum based in Helsinki and a recipient of a Goldman Sachs Global Leaders Award. Recently, Patel was named a 2011 Independent Sector American Express NGEN Fellow and one of ‘30 Under 30 Civic Leaders’ by Splashlife Magazine and the National Council on Citizenship.

Eric Pearson is the president of the El Paso Community Foundation. He is a native El Pasoan who came up through public schools and the University of Texas at El Paso, and worked for about 20 years in broadcast journalism and media prior to joining the El Paso Community Foundation in 2003. Its chief executive since 2011, Eric has worked to engage the El Paso Community Foundation in solid leadership projects. Grants, community convening, and leadership projects define the El Paso Community Foundation. The Foundation has grown since 1977 to approximately $99 million in assets, and in the process has given more than $146 million in charitable gifts and projects to West Texas, Southern New Mexico and northern Mexico.

Emily Ramshaw is editor of The Texas Tribune, an Austin-based non-profit news organization that promotes civic engagement and discourse on public policy, politics and government. The Tribune’s vision is to serve the statewide community as a source of news, data, events, and innovation, and to build the next great public media brand in the United States. Before helping to found the Tribune, Ramshaw spent six years at The Dallas Morning News, where she broke national stories about sexual abuse inside youth lock-ups, reported from inside a polygamist compound and uncovered “fight clubs” at state institutions for the disabled.

Trabian Shorters joined Knight Foundation in December 2007. He is responsible for the foundation’s work in 26 communities across the United States and within the Knight Community Information Challenge (KCIC). Trabian has a long history of creating and running different types of networks for social innovation.

From 2003-2007 Trabian was a senior venture entrepreneur with Ashoka: Innovators for the Public, where he simultaneously directed Ashoka-US, served on the global executive team and was an integrator for Ashoka-US, Canada and Mexico. In these roles, he managed major donor relationships, raised the Ashoka-US budget, spoke and traveled to Europe, Africa and South America on Ashoka’s behalf.

Prior to Ashoka, Trabian was the leading social entrepreneur who launched Technology Works for Good (now NPowerDC). TechWorks was a first-of-its-kind network of technology providers, funders, nonprofits and consultants committed to helping nonprofits use technology to serve more people better and faster. By securing founding support and senior executive leadership from AOL Time Warner, Microsoft, Fannie Mae and the Meyer Foundation, TWFG became Washington D.C.’s leading nonprofit provider of technology solutions to organizations of all sizes.

In addition to his leadership in social entrepreneurship and technology, Trabian is one of the original authors and organizers of the AmeriCorps National Service proposal to the Clinton administration. AmeriCorps now has more than 500,000 alumni who have served thousands of organizations in the U.S. . He was a member of the Children Defense Fund‘s Black Student Leadership Network and was once nominated by AOL to be a Smithsonian Institution Laureate for innovations in technology delivery.

Patricia Swann is a Senior Program Officer at The New York Community Trust, where her grantmaking responsibilities cover the areas of Community Development, Civic Affairs, and Technical Assistance. She also serves as an advisory board member of Brooklyn Workforce Innovations and the New York City office of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). Previous board affiliations include the North Star Fund, a foundation providing grants to grassroots community organizing groups, and Central Brooklyn Partnership, a financial empowerment and economic development organization.

Prior to The Trust, Pat directed economic development programs in Brooklyn and in Manhattan, and served on the staff of the Manhattan Borough President’s Office under Borough President David Dinkins. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Pratt Institute’s Graduate School of Architecture and Planning. She is also a recipient of a Revson fellowship at Columbia University.

JoAnn Turnquist has led the Central Carolina Community Foundation since February 2009. The foundation, with assets of $100 million, manages 400 charitable funds. Since 1984, the foundation has awarded more than $75 million in nonprofit grants and scholarships. Under JoAnn’s leadership the Foundation introduced Literacy 2030, a community wide initiative aimed at increasing educational attainment and literacy throughout the midlands of South Carolina. JoAnn serves on a number of boards including the Richland County Public Library and United Way. Before joining the Foundation, JoAnn held several sales leadership positions with Fortune 50 companies including Procter & Gamble and The Clorox Company.

Jordan Wirfs-Brock is data curator at The Piton Foundation, where she works at the intersection of data, technology and storytelling, combining the three to inform positive social change. At Piton, Jordan is product manager for Floodlight, a web-based tool for creating data-driven digital stories. Jordan received her master’s in environmental journalism at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she got her feet wet in the field of data visualization and wrote stories about garbage, dairy farming, air pollution and spider hunters.

Blogger

Elise is the Digital Editorial Coordinator of NPR’s new StateImpact project. A Texas native, she helped launch The Texas Tribune, a non-profit online news startup devoted to government and politics. While at the Tribune, Elise oversaw television partnerships and multimedia projects; contributed to The New York Times’ expanded Texas coverage and pushed for editorial innovation across platforms. Her work in 2010 earned a Gannett Foundation Award for Innovation in Watchdog Journalism and a National Edward R. Murrow award for best online video.

She previously worked as the state political reporter for KVUE-TV in Austin, WYFF-TV in Greenville, SC, and reported from Asia for the Taipei Times. She earned her bachelors in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Facilitators

Lucy Bernholz is a Visiting Scholar at Stanford University and the award winning blogger behind philanthropy2173.com. Bernholz is the author of numerous articles and books including the Blueprint Series: Annual Industry Forecasts on Philanthropy and Social Investing, Disrupting Philanthropy, and Creating Philanthropic Capital Markets: The Deliberate Evolution. In 2011 she sold Blueprint Research & Design, Inc. a philanthropy advising firm she had started in 1997. She earned a B.A. from Yale and her M.A. and Ph.D. from Stanford.

Michelle Byrd is Co-President of Games for Change, an organization that catalyzes social impact through digital games. The organization serves as a convener (Games for Change Festival with 800 in-person, 10,000+ online), executive producer of games (the PBS multi-platform Half the Sky, based on Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn’s best seller) and curator. Michelle produces the Annual Games for Change Festival and Awards and oversees many of the organization’s institutional partnerships, including its international expansion. Previously, Michelle served for 12 years as Executive Director of the Independent Filmmaker Project, the oldest and largest organization of independent filmmakers in the US.

Mayor Stephen Goldsmith is the Daniel Paul Professor of Government and the Director of the Innovations in American Government Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He previously served as Deputy Mayor of New York and Mayor of Indianapolis, where he earned a reputation as one of the country’s leaders in public-private partnerships, competition and privatization. His recent books include Governing by Network and The Power of Social Innovation. He currently directs the Mayoral Performance Analytics Initiative at Harvard, which concentrates on the use of analytics and increased community input to transform government.

Michele McLellan is a journalist and consultant who works on projects that help foster a healthy local news ecosystem.

As a Knight Circuit Rider, she provides assistance to foundation-funded community news start ups on behalf of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and is lead programming consultant for Knight Digital Media Center at the University of Southern California.

As a 2009-10 fellow at the Reynolds Journalism Institute, she created Michele’s List of promising community news sites and organized Block by Block: Community News Summit 2010 and 2011, which she co-hosted with Jay Rosen. With support from The Patterson Foundation she is currently creating a database of community news sites to help online community publishers connect and learn from one another.

From 2003-07, she directed Tomorrow’s Workforce, a $2.5 million Knight Foundation project that demonstrated the link between strategic newsroom training, newsroom culture and a news organization’s ability to adapt and innovate. She is a journalist who worked for more than 25 years as an editor and manager in newspapers, most recently at The Oregonian in Portland, Oregon. A Nieman Fellow at Harvard University in 2001-02, she has taught journalism and journalism ethics nationally and internationally, and is an author of two books, “The Newspaper Credibility Handbook” and, with Tim Porter, “News, Improved: How America’s Newsrooms Are Learning to Change.” Her article, “Emerging Economics of Community News,” appeared in Pew’s annual State of the News Media 2011 report.

Mariam Noland, president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, was elected a Knight Foundation trustee in June 2002.

She is vice chair of the Program Committee and a member of the Governance Committee.

Noland began her career as the assistant director of admissions for Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio and then at Davidson College in North Carolina. She has been in foundation work since 1975, and has held executive positions with The Cleveland Foundation and the St. Paul Foundation.

She is the first president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, a position she has held since 1985. The Community Foundation was established with a $5 million challenge grant from the Kresge Foundation to improve the well being of the citizens of Detroit and surrounding communities. Under Noland’s leadership, the foundation has grown to an endowment of approximately $450 million.

Noland has previously served as a member of Knight Foundation’s Community Initiatives Advisory Committee and is a trustee and vice chair of the Henry Ford Health System. She was first elected to the Henry Ford Health System in 1994. She has also been a trustee and board chair of the Council of Michigan Foundations and vice chair of the board of the Council on Foundations.

Noland holds a bachelor’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. She earned her master’s in education (administration and policy) from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.

Stephen Patrick became the Executive Director of The Aspen Forum for Community Solutions at the Aspen Institute in November, 2012. Previously Steve served as a Senior Program Officer on the Postsecondary Success Team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. His work at Gates included development of a portfolio focused on Back on Track pathways that include a postsecondary credential for out of school and out of work populations, as well as development of Accelerating Opportunity, the foundation’s strategy focused on adult education populations, in partnership with a number of other funders. Prior to coming to the Gates Foundation in 2007, Stephen served as the Director of Youth and Emerging Initiatives with the New Mexico Community Foundation. He previously served as a Vice President and NM Director of the Daniels Fund, the first billion dollar foundation in the Rocky Mt region. Before joining the Daniels staff, Steve co-founded and was the Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps (RMYC), based in Taos, NM. He is the former Director of Youth and Indian Child Welfare Act Programs for the San Juan Pueblo tribe. He is a past President of the Board of Directors and helped to start the San Juan Pueblo Tribal Department of Education. He has served on a number of Boards including Grantmakers for Education, Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement (PACE), and as a former Trustee of the Bosque School. He was selected as a Next Generation Leadership Fellow by the Rockefeller Foundation and was appointed by Governor Richardson to serve as the Co-Chair of the New Mexico Commission for Community Volunteerism (AmeriCorps). In 2008, Stephen served on the Obama Transition Committee focused on Social Innovation and Civil Society. He lives on Bainbridge Island with his wife, Suzanne and sons, Jackson and Will.

Siobhan Reardon became the seventh President and Director of the Free Library in 2008, the first woman to serve in this capacity. Previously, she was Executive Director of the Westchester (NY) Library System and prior to that, was Deputy Executive Director of the Brooklyn Public Library. She serves on several boards, including the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Philadelphia Education Fund, the West Philadelphia Alliance for Children and Lyrasis, on which she is the Chair. She holds a B.A. from SUNY Purchase, M.A. from Fordham University, and M.L.S. from the Palmer School of Library Science at Long Island University.

Eric Schoenborn joined Knight Foundation as online community manager in April 2010 and was promoted to Creative Director in 2012. He is a seasoned new media and print professional native to strategy, creative and development. Previous to his position at Knight, he was national Web communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union where he led a rethink of the organization’s Web presence and creative integration of all ACLU organizational priorities online.

Andrew Sherry, who joined Knight Foundation in Jan. 2012, is both a former foreign correspondent and online publisher with extensive start-up experience. He is responsible for the foundation’s strategic communications and marketing functions, including online strategy, press outreach and government relations.

He came to Knight from the Center for American Progress, where he developed the online communications infrastructure. Previously, he was at USA Today, where he launched their profitable online travel vertical then managed online news coverage for the 2004 elections.

He caught the entrepreneurial bug in Asia, where he helped launch a company that deployed broadband Internet and web portals to hotels in 14 cities and nine countries, and was approved for listing on Hong Kong’s second board.

As a journalist, Sherry was based in Hong Kong, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Nicosia, and Paris, first for AFP news agency then Dow Jones, where he became regional editor of the Far Eastern Economic Review. Memorable assignments included covering the opening of Vietnam and the fall of Indonesia’s Suharto, and editing the 1996 “scoop of the decade,” the jungle show trial of genocidal Cambodian dictator Pol Pot who had not been seen by outsiders for 18 years.

Sherry is a graduate of Haverford College, and a native of Washington, D.C.

Luis is the General Counsel for the Wikimedia Foundation.

He recently was an associate in the Palo Alto office of Greenberg Traurig, focusing on intellectual property licensing. Particular interests include open source and peer production of software and media. His clients are both for-profits and non-profits, including the Knight Foundation, the Wikimedia Foundation, Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Outside of the firm, Luis is a director of the Open Source Initiative, and serves as an invited expert on the World Wide Web Consortium’s Patents and Standards Interest Group. Before practicing law, Luis was an engineer and manager at a successful open source startup and at the Berkman Center.

Scribes

Jenna Buehler joined the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in May 2012. She supports the Communications Department in operational and editorial projects. Buehler started in print journalism at the Carroll County Comet in Delphi, Indiana. A 2012 DePauw University graduate, she was part of a media fellowship and information technology program and served as a multimedia journalist on The DePauw newspaper staff. Buehler was also a multimedia reporter/intern at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Formerly an Indiana native, she is now a certified scuba diver. She is getting settled in Miami with her Golden Retriever, Mr. Jake.

Megan Brownell is Chief Communications Officer for the Arizona Community Foundation. She handles strategic marketing of all ACF programs, services and initiatives and oversees all communications for the statewide organization. She previously served as vice president of marketing/communications. Brownell has spent her career in journalism, public relations and corporate communications. She served as an editor handling all editorial functions for two local magazines at The Arizona Republic, after handling internal and corporate communications for the nation’s 12th largest newspaper for three years. Prior to moving to Arizona, she held communications management positions with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Mount Pleasant (S.C.), and the San Jose Convention & Visitors Bureau in her native San Jose, Calif. Brownell is a graduate of Santa Clara University.

Tonia Cochran is the Director of Marketing and Communications for Central Carolina Community Foundation in Columbia, S.C. She joined the Foundation in 2005 and was promoted to her current position in July of 2007. Tonia is responsible for coordinating all communications and publications as well as aligning the marketing objectives in accordance with the Foundation’s mission and vision.

Tonia is a member of the Leadership Columbia class of 2013 and Columbia Opportunity Resource. She has served as the Service Chair for AAF of the Midlands. Tonia graduated Magna Cum Laude with her B.A. degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina.

Angelle C. Fouther is currently the Senior Communications Officer for The Denver Foundation, where she manages media relations, strategic marketing, social media, and design in support of the Foundation’s goals. Fouther has worked in the nonprofit sector since 1997, primarily in the areas of social services and the arts. Most recently, she served as Marketing Manager for Denver Botanic Gardens. Subsequent to that she was Principal of Ink Communications, Inc., a marketing consulting firm specializing in the organizational development of South Florida nonprofits; and Communications and Development Manager for Carrfour Corporation, a nonprofit which provides supportive housing for Miami’s formerly homeless.

Fouther is an active volunteer and currently serves as a Board Member for Girls, Inc. of Metro Denver. She is a member of several professional associations including Colorado Funders for Equity and Inclusiveness (COFIE), Colorado Funders in Communications (COFCO), Colorado Association of Black Journalists (CABJ), Colorado Health Social Media Group, and CommA, a national affinity group of the Council on Foundations which consists of community foundation communications professionals.

Roberta F. King is Vice President of PR & Marketing at Grand Rapids Community Foundation. Prior to coming to Grand Rapids she worked in communication for health care, the arts and human services.

She helped launch The Rapidian in Grand Rapids which was funded by the Knight Foundation in round one of its Community Information Challenge. She is an active citizen reporter. Roberta is a graduate of Valparaiso University and earned a Master of Communication degree from Grand Valley State University. She is presently in the UCLA Extension program, working on a Certificate in Creative Non Fiction.

She’s completing work on a memoir, excerpts of which have been published in Atticus Review, Hippocampus Magazine and Boiler Journal. Her blog: RobertaFKing.com.

Susan Knudten is a Denver-based communications consultant with an emphasis on philanthropy and foundations. She previously worked for more than a decade at Rose Community Foundation, serving as senior communications officer. In this role, she managed all aspects of the Foundation’s publications, Web site, media releases and other projects. In addition, Knudten served as chair of CommA, a national professional group of communicators for community foundations. Knudten is also a commercial and stage actor, and voiceover artist. As cofounder and director of Denver’s Impulse Theater, she performed improvisational comedy for more than 20 years. She has a B.A. in German from Marquette University.

LuAnn Lovlin, CFRE, is Director of Communications at The Winnipeg Foundation, Canada’s first community foundation. In her role, she is responsible for the Foundation’s overall strategic marketing and communications, including print, television, web, social media and special program initiatives. LuAnn is past Chair of CommA, the Communications affinity group of Council on Foundations (COF). She was a founding member of AFP Manitoba Chapter and served on its local board and at the national level with the AFP Canada Council. Currently, LuAnn also serves on Community Foundations of Canada’s (CFC) 2013 national conference committee.

Elizabeth R. Miller joined Knight Foundation in August, 2011. Previously, Miller was a senior program associate at The Overbrook Foundation, a family foundation in New York City that focuses on the environment and human rights. There, she helped identify and administer the foundation’s media-focused grants, advised grantees on media work and helped the foundation increase its social media presence. Miller has also worked at the Progressive Book Club, Fenton Communications and MediaChannel.org.

Miller has a master’s in media, culture and communication, a bachelor’s in politics and journalism and a certificate in grantmaking from New York University. She is a native of Washington, D.C.

Eva Penar is the director of marketing and communications and a member of the management committee at The Chicago Community Trust, where she is involved in day-to-day practices that support the vision for all Trust marketing and communications activities. She previously served as manager of public relations, increasing the Trust’s visibility and elevating the work of grant recipients and donors.

Prior to joining the Trust, Penar was part of the launch team behind Time Out Chicago. As marketing manager/events, promotions and publicity, she developed partnerships that made the introduction to the Chicago market so successful. Penar also worked at the Mexican Fine Arts Center Museum for five years. During her tenure there, she worked on the “Gelman Collection: Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and 20th Century Mexican Art” exhibition and supported an expansion that tripled the museum’s size. Her hard work was recognized at the Chicago Emmy ceremony in 2004, where a public-service announcement that she coordinated with Univision Channel 66 won an award. She has also worked as a communications associate for the Chicago Millennium Celebration, Department of Cultural Affairs for the City of Chicago. Penar is fluent in Polish and Spanish. In 2009, Time Out Chicago recognized Penar as a “Super Connector” in its feature about Chicagoans who go above and beyond in networking. In 2012 Penar participated in the Young Atlanticist Summit during the NATO summit that took place in Chicago. She serves on the board of directors for EPIC and as a steering committee member for CommA, the professional association of communicators affiliated with the Council on Foundations.

Cynthia Ragland, APR, serves as vice president of marketing and communications for the Orange County Community Foundation, which serves as the center for charitable giving in Orange County. She works to raise visibility of the foundation’s mission among a wide range of stakeholders including philanthropists, nonprofits, and business and community leaders. Under her direction, OCCF has increased its presence to more effectively engage target audiences online, garnering a 450% increase in visitors to its web site. This presence helped raise nearly $2 million over the past three years for grants to nonprofits working to help Orange County neighbors affected by the economic crisis.

Before joining OCCF in 2007, Cynthia served for six years as the principal of her own marketing firm. Prior to that she spent 10 years in the technology sector in corporate and agency environments. She managed publicity for Ingram Micro’s $16 billion initial public offering and led a million-dollar brand management team at neoBrands/Shafer Advertising & Public Relations.

Cynthia serves on the board of the Orange County Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. She also serves on the steering committee of CommA, an association of community foundation communicators affiliated with the Council on Foundations. She holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s in journalism from California State University, Fullerton.