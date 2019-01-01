Lucy Bernholz is a philanthropy wonk. She is seeking to understand how social goods are created, funded and distributed in the digital age – what she calls “The Future of Good.” She writes extensively on philanthropy, technology, information, and policy on her award winning blog, philanthropy2173.com. This work led The Huffington Post to hail her as a “game changer.” Bernholz is a senior fellow at the Stanford University Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, a fellow with the Hybrid Reality Institute and former fellow of the New America Foundation. She has a bachelor’s degree. from Yale University, where she played field hockey and captained the lacrosse team, and an master’s and Ph.D. from Stanford University. Twitter: @p2173

David Bornstein is a journalist and author who focuses on social innovation. He co-authors the Fixes column in The New York Times Opinionator section, which explores and analyzes potential solutions to major social problems. He is the co-founder of the Solutions Journalism Network, which supports journalists who report on constructive responses to social problems. His books include “How to Change the World: Social Entrepreneurs and the Power of New Ideas,” “The Price of a Dream: The Story of the Grameen Bank” and “Social Entrepreneurship: What Everyone Needs to Know.” He is currently completing a book on social innovation in the U.S. and Canada. He lives in New York. Twitter: @dnbornstein

Emmett D. Carson, Ph. D., is an international thought leader in the field of philanthropy. As founding CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation, he led the unprecedented, 2006 merger of two of the largest community foundations in the world. With over $3.5 billion under management, Carson oversees the community foundation’s work with donors and corporations whose giving is responsible for it being both the largest grantmaker to Bay Area nonprofit organizations and the largest international grantmaker among community foundations in the U.S. He has published more than 100 works on philanthropy on issues of social justice, public accountability and African-American giving. Twitter: @siliconvalleycf

Carol Coletta, Knight Foundation’s vice president of community and national initiatives, is an expert in cities. Coletta was previously director of ArtPlace, a unique public-private collaboration to accelerate creative placemaking in communities across the United States. Before that, Coletta was president and CEO of CEOs for Cities, a national network of urban leaders. Coletta has written and spoken extensively on the future of cities, including how communities develop, attract and retain talent. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Memphis with majors in Journalism and Public Issues Management and has completed graduate work in future studies at the University of Houston Clear Lake and in design at the Institute of Design in Chicago. Twitter: @Knightfdn

Todd Cunningham leads the Media Impact Project, an interdisciplinary team of skilled researchers and data specialists at the University of Southern California’s Norman Lear Center. Developing new tools and methods for measuring media’s ability to motivate social action is job #1. Previously, during Cunningham’s 15 years at Viacom, he helped establish the company as a global leader in applying traditional and non-traditional research methods to quantify the value of engagement. He also worked with leaders from the private and non-profit sectors to develop actionable campaigns laser-focused on a shape-shifting media culture and consumer. In 2003, Cunningham was named one of Brandweek’s “Marketers of the Year”. Twitter: @mcunningham8

Chris Daggett is president and CEO of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, one of New Jersey’s largest private foundations, which supports arts, education, environment, media, and poetry initiatives that imagine and work toward a better New Jersey. Prior to Dodge, Daggett ran for governor of New Jersey. Endorsed by the state’s leading newspaper, he was the first independent to qualify for public matching funds and to participate in debates with the major party candidates. Daggett also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to New Jersey Governor Tom Kean; Regional Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Daggett holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

The Design Studio for Social Intervention (DS4SI) is dedicated to changing how social justice is imagined, developed and deployed in the United States. The team is creating a design studio for the progressive arm of the nonprofit sector in order to support the sector’s ability to create new forms of effective social intervention and the exploration of new ways to be interventionists. The studio functions as a creativity lab for social justice work in the public sphere. It is a space where activists, artists, academics and the larger public come together to imagine new approaches to social change and new angles to address complex social issues. The team also designs social interventions that engage populations in imagining and designing new solutions to social problems.

The Honorable Karen Freeman-Wilson

Mayor Karen Freeman- Wilson is the first woman to lead the steel city of Gary, IN and the first African-American female mayor in the State of Indiana.

Along with her husband Carmen Wilson and their daughter Jordan, Freeman-Wilson resides in her native city of Gary, Indiana. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Gary’s storied Roosevelt High School and went on to become an honors graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

She is the immediate past CEO of The National Association of Drug Court Professionals and Executive Director of The National Drug Court Institute based in Washington, D.C. As a twice-elected Gary City Judge, she helped pioneer the drug court movement in Indiana.

During her tenure as Indiana Attorney General, Freeman-Wilson fought passionately on behalf of youth, seniors and abused nursing home patients. Under her leadership as Executive Director of The Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Indiana became one of the first states to pass legislation comparable to the American with Disabilities Act.

When asked about her commitment to her hometown, Freeman-Wilson often acknowledges that Gary has a history of many obstacles, but quickly notes that the city’s challenges pale in comparison to its potential. “Our opportunities far outweigh our challenges, and Gary is poised to become the next great comeback story of the Rustbelt.”

Alberto Ibargüen is president and CEO of Knight Foundation. Previously, he served as publisher of The Miami Herald, which won three Pulitzer Prizes under his tenure. Between college and law school, he served in the Peace Corps in South America. He practiced law in Hartford, Conn., then joining The Hartford Courant and later Newsday, before moving to Miami. Ibargüen is a member of the boards of PepsiCo, AMR Corp. and AOL. He is a member of the U.S. Department of State Foreign Affairs Policy Board. For his work to protect journalists in Latin America, he received a Maria Moors Cabot citation from Columbia University. Twitter: @ibarguen

Waldo Jaquith is an open government technologist from Charlottesville, Va. He’s the founder of the U.S. Open Data Institute. Previously, he developed The State Decoded, a Knight-funded open source project to make laws machine-readable and accessible to non-lawyers. In 2011, in acknowledgement of his transparency work, Jaquith was named a “Champion of Change” by the White House and, in 2012, an “OpenGov Champion” by the Sunlight Foundation. After working for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, he’s now a member of the White House Open Data Working Group.

Michael Maness is vice president/journalism and media innovation for Knight Foundation. Previously, he was Gannett’s vice president of innovation and design, leading the creation of an innovation process based on human-centered design and launching several new brands. He also served as vice president of strategic planning for Gannett’s newspaper division, launched several local news sites across the company and developed its daily video newscast on the Web. In addition, Maness was named to the Newspaper Association of America’s list of “20 under 40.” Before joining Gannett, Maness was an analyst and media consultant, a campaign manager and a marketing account executive.

Michele McLellan, a journalist and consultant, works on projects that foster a healthy local news ecosystem. As a Knight Circuit Rider, she aids foundation-funded community news start-ups and is lead programming consultant for Knight Digital Media Center at the University of Southern California. As a fellow at the Reynolds Journalism Institute, she created Michele’s List of community news sites and organized Block by Block: Community News Summit. She directed Tomorrow’s Workforce, a $2.5 million Knight project that demonstrated the link between strategic newsroom training, newsroom culture and a news organization’s ability to adapt and innovate. She worked for more than 25 years in newspapers.

Amy Mitchell is director of Journalism Research for the Pew Research Center and oversees the center’s Journalism Project. This includes responsibility for the center’s various research efforts around news and information, including working to understand how people get the information they need to be effective citizens as well as how news is reported produced and disseminated. Prior to joining Pew, Mitchell was a congressional research associate at the American Enterprise Institute. She has authored and co-authored several works including “Thinking Clearly: Case Studies in Journalistic Decision Making.“ She has also won awards for Pew’s groundbreaking research, including two Society of Professional Journalists awards.

Journalist, historian and grantmaker Eric Newton has won awards in all three fields. He was managing editor of the Oakland Tribune under visionary owners Robert and Nancy Maynard; co-creator of the world’s only major news museum, the Newseum in Washington, D.C, and is currently senior adviser to the president at Knight Foundation, the nation’s leading journalism and media innovation funder. His journalism credits include a Pulitzer Prize and a Peabody. His books include “Crusaders, Scoundrels, Journalist,” “Capture the Moment: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs”, and “Searchlights and Sunglasses: Footnotes from the Digital Age of Journalism”. Successful projects from his 12 years at Knight include Sunshine Week, News University and News21.

Mariam C. Noland, president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, was elected a Knight Foundation trustee in June 2002.

She is chair of the Program Committee and a member of the Governance Committee.

Noland began her career as the assistant director of admissions for Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio (now Baldwin Wallace University) and then at Davidson College in North Carolina. She has worked for foundations since 1975, and has held executive positions with The Cleveland Foundation and the St. Paul Foundation.

She is the first president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, a position she has held since 1985. The Community Foundation was established with a $5 million challenge grant from the Kresge Foundation to improve the well-being of the residents of Detroit and the seven surrounding counties. Under Noland’s leadership, the foundation has grown to have assets of approximately $700 million.

Noland is a member of the board of directors of Independent Sector, a leadership coalition for the nonprofit community. She has served as a member of Knight Foundation’s Community Initiatives Advisory Committee; as a trustee and board chair of the Council of Michigan Foundations; and as vice chair of the board of the Council on Foundations.

Noland earned a Bachelor of Science from Case Western Reserve University and a Master of Education in administration and policy from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Daniel X. O’Neil is Executive Director of the Smart Chicago Collaborative, a civic organization devoted to making lives better in Chicago through technology. Prior to Smart Chicago, O’Neil was a co-founder of EveryBlock, where he was responsible for uncovering new data sets through online research and working with local governments. He has worked in the open government/ open data movement since 2004, creating technology, advocating for and writing policy, and working to improve how communities use data to make decisions and improve conditions. O’Neil is also a member of the board of directors at Voqal, which works to advance social equity by supporting nonprofit organizations and individuals that use technology and media to build an educated, empowered and engaged public. He’s written three books of poetry and has published 40,000 Creative Commons-licensed photos on Flickr. More here: www.derivativeworks.com.

Twitter: @DanxOneil

Susan Patterson is Knight Foundation’s Charlotte program director, and co-director of the Knight Community Information Challenge. After joining Knight in 2001, she was director of the community partners program in 2005-06 and has been program director for communities in Georgia and South Carolina, in addition to Charlotte. A journalist for 30 years, Patterson is the former editor and publisher of The Union-Recorder in Milledgeville, Ga. She also worked for Lake Norman Magazine, The Charlotte Observer and The Charlotte News. Patterson obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee. Twitter: @SusanPCharlotte.

Jake Porway is a data nerd who loves nothing more than seeing good values in data. He is the founder and executive director of DataKind, an organization that brings together leading data scientists with high impact social organizations to better collect, analyze and visualize data in the service of humanity. Prior to founding DataKind, Porway was the data scientist in the New York Times R&D lab and worked in the past with groups like NASA, Google, and Bell Labs. He was honored as a 2011 PopTech Social Innovation Fellow and a 2012 National Geographic Emerging Explorer. Twitter: @JakePorway

Bahia Ramos is Knight Foundation’s director, community foundations, leading investments in donor advised funds at foundations across the country, and co-director of the Knight Community Information Challenge. She joined Knight initially in 2009 as a National Urban Fellow. Previously, Ramos worked in corporate responsibility at London hedge fund, served as director of government and community affairs at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and as government affairs director for the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. She received her bachelor of arts in history from Williams College, and her master’s in public administration from the Baruch College School of Public Affairs in New York, as a member of the National Urban Fellows Class of 2010.

As President and CEO of Incourage Community Foundation, Kelly Ryan advances economic renewal in south Wood County, Wisconsin by fostering relationships – local and beyond – built on trust, common interest and mutual benefit.

She has made resident engagement the foundation’s top priority. Guided by values of equity, inclusion and opportunity, Incourage champions leadership, community resilience and local investing. Ryan was recently invited to represent her organization and community as one of five speakers focused on “Big Bets for the Next Century” at Rockefeller Foundation’s Centennial Celebration.

In 2012, Ryan was named Citizen of the Year for Wisconsin Rapids. The NonProfit Times named her one of 50 most influential leaders in the nonprofit sector for her commitment to workforce and economic development. Outside Wisconsin, Ryan serves on the Hitachi Foundation Board, the National Fund for Workforce Solutions Partners Council, and What’s Next for Community Philanthropy Advisory Committee.