Knight Foundation @ #ona2018

The Online News Association’s annual gathering arrives in Austin this week from Sept. 12-15.

Please be sure to stop by the Knight Lounge, Room 401, right by the ONA registration desk, to meet Knight’s journalism team. We’ll be there with coffee, starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday. On Friday morning, learn how you can apply to a new $750,000 open call for ideas on how to ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and in the public interest.

Here’s a guide to events, panels and workshops we think will be particularly useful, from among ONA’s rich programing. Some feature Knight Foundation staff or research; all feature people we’ve worked with and learned from across our fast-changing industry.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

1-5 p.m.

Austin-American Statesman, 305 S. Congress Ave.

Media Law for Journalists

A free pre-conference workshop on key legal issues, including libel, invasion of privacy, copyright and digital media law.

6:30-8 p.m.

Lone Star A+B

Trust, Media and Democracy  

A conversation with members of Knight Commission on Trust, Media and Democracy and Gallup. Raney Aronson-Rath, Frontline; Mizell Stewart III, Gannett/USA Today; Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation; Brandon Busteed, Gallup. 

Thursday Sept. 13

8-9:30 a.m.

Room 401

Kick off ONA18 with the Knight Foundation Journalism team! Join us for breakfast and coffee in the Knight lounge.

9-10 a.m

JW Grand Ballrooms

Media Manipulation, Amplification and Responsibility

Keynote: danah boyd, founder and president of Data & Society.

11:00 a.m.-noon

Lone Star C

Lessons from Black Twitter: Inclusive Reporting in Diverse Communities

Panel: Anusha Alikhan and Paul Cheung from Knight Foundation; Nisha Chittal of Vox and Meredith Clark of University of Virginia.

11:00 am – noon

Grand Ballrooms 3+4

How’s My Story Doing? Custom Analytics and Empowered Local Newsrooms
Editors from The Seattle Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer share how they are increasing audience & subscriptions with their custom digital analytic hubs.

11:00 am – noon

Room 201+202

How to Innovate as a Journalism Educator

Come hear from winners of the ONA Challenge Fund, which supports collaborations between local newsrooms and universities. 

11:00 am – noon

Grand Ballroom 7

Real News Job Market: Who, What, When, Where

CUNY J-School’s Jeff Jarvis, who leads the Tow-Knight Center, shares findings of an new analysis of the jobs market for journalism skills.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Room 401

Lunch discussion: Online Harassment of Female Journalists, From Impact to Action [RSVP required]

Join Knight Foundation, the International Women’s Media Foundation and TrollBusters for a solutions-oriented discussion on how to reduce the harm of online harassment directed at female journalists.

2-3:15 p.m. 

Lone Star A+B

Why Should I Care About AI? 

How can journalists ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and in the public interest? Panel: Paul Cheung of Knight Foundation, Meredith Broussard of NYU, Lisa Gibbs of AP and technologist LaToya Peterson.

2:00 – 3:00 pm

JW Grand Ballroom 7

Are You Running an Experiment, or Just Winging It?

Learn how to run experiments with greater intention, structure and better metrics for success with Sarah Schmalbach & Sasha Koren.

3:30 – 5:00 pm

JW Grand Ballroom 8

Educators’ Meetup

Attend this session to learn how  to elevate journalism education.

3:30 – 4:30 pm

Room 301-302

ICFJ Presents: Steal My Tool

Lightning talks on the best digital tools to “steal” in the name of great journalism.

4:30 – 5:30 pm

Room 301-302

Global Ideas to Strengthen Your Newsroom [RSVP requested] 

Learn from ICFJ Knight Fellows around the world on how they are changing their newsrooms to increase trust and discover new business models.

6-8 p.m.

ACL Live at Moody Theater 

Opening Night Reception @ACL Live at Moody Theater 

Sponsored by Knight Foundation and Facebook

Friday, Sept. 14

8-9 a.m.

Room 401

Emerging Media Breakfast at ONA [RSVP required]

Join Knight Foundation’s Paul Cheung, new director for tech innovation,  for coffee and talk about AI, blockchain and other emerging tech. 

10 am-1 p.m.

Lone Star C

Journalism 360 Immersive Storytelling Festival

See groundbreaking VR & 360 video projects funded by Knight and Google, and learn how J360 winners  are using immersive platforms to tell stories.

10 am to noon

Table Talks

Noon-2 p.m.

Room 401

NewsMatch lunch [RSVP required]

Share nonprofit news fundraising tips with NewsMatch participants.

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Room 203-204

Internetting While Brown/Black AND a Woman: A Collective Guide

Attendees share strategies, tips, and digital solutions for dealing with safety issues online.

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

JW Grand Ballroom 8

Table Stakes: Getting into the Game of Digital-First Local News

Learn about the Knight-Lenfest News Initiative that is helping news leaders around the country drive digital transformation.

3-5 p.m.

Room 401

Knight Foundation team available for office hours

News Revenue Hub team available for office  hours

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Room 304

Table Stakes: Follow-Up Workshop for Getting into the Game of Local News

This workshop utilizes a set of exercises to build an understanding of the “what” and “how” of newsroom digital transformation.

3:30 – 4:30 pm

Room 301+302

Why It’s Critical for Your Business and Editorial Sides to Collaborate – and How to Do it Ethically and Effectively

Newsrooms, where editorial & business sides collaborate, find greater success creating meaningful products for audiences. What are the best ways to do this?

3:30 – 4:30 pm

JW Grand Ballrooms 1+2

Existential Disruption 2.0: Enemies of the People

A conversation with Heather Chaplin about our future ability to collect, synthesize and distribute factual information. What should we do about it?

5:00 – 6:00 pm

Room 203+204

Speed Dating, Audience Engagement Style

Best practices on digital conversations, metrics and civic engagement.

Saturday, Sept. 15

10:00 -11:00 am

JW Grand Ballrooms 5+6

11th Annual Tech Trends For Journalists

Amy Webb, founder and CEO of Future Institute, on the most important emerging tech trends that will radically transform journalism in 2019

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Room 502

ONA Local Office Hours: How Can I start an ONA Local group?


11:30 am – 12:30 pm

JW Grand Ballrooms 1+2

Journalism’s Poverty Problem

A look at how to provide more informed coverage of impoverished communities.

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Room 303

Building Sources and Trust in Hard-to-Reach Communities

 Best practices in gaining trust through social media, text messaging and structured submission forms.