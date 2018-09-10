Knight Foundation @ #ona2018
The Online News Association’s annual gathering arrives in Austin this week from Sept. 12-15.
Please be sure to stop by the Knight Lounge, Room 401, right by the ONA registration desk, to meet Knight’s journalism team. We’ll be there with coffee, starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday. On Friday morning, learn how you can apply to a new $750,000 open call for ideas on how to ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and in the public interest.
Here’s a guide to events, panels and workshops we think will be particularly useful, from among ONA’s rich programing. Some feature Knight Foundation staff or research; all feature people we’ve worked with and learned from across our fast-changing industry.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
|
1-5 p.m.
Austin-American Statesman, 305 S. Congress Ave.
|
A free pre-conference workshop on key legal issues, including libel, invasion of privacy, copyright and digital media law.
|
6:30-8 p.m.
Lone Star A+B
|
A conversation with members of Knight Commission on Trust, Media and Democracy and Gallup. Raney Aronson-Rath, Frontline; Mizell Stewart III, Gannett/USA Today; Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation; Brandon Busteed, Gallup.
Thursday Sept. 13
|
8-9:30 a.m.
Room 401
Kick off ONA18 with the Knight Foundation Journalism team! Join us for breakfast and coffee in the Knight lounge.
|
9-10 a.m
JW Grand Ballrooms
|
Media Manipulation, Amplification and Responsibility
Keynote: danah boyd, founder and president of Data & Society.
|
11:00 a.m.-noon
Lone Star C
|
Lessons from Black Twitter: Inclusive Reporting in Diverse Communities
Panel: Anusha Alikhan and Paul Cheung from Knight Foundation; Nisha Chittal of Vox and Meredith Clark of University of Virginia.
|
11:00 am – noon
Grand Ballrooms 3+4
How’s My Story Doing? Custom Analytics and Empowered Local Newsrooms
|
11:00 am – noon
Room 201+202
|
How to Innovate as a Journalism Educator
Come hear from winners of the ONA Challenge Fund, which supports collaborations between local newsrooms and universities.
|
11:00 am – noon
Grand Ballroom 7
|
Real News Job Market: Who, What, When, Where
CUNY J-School’s Jeff Jarvis, who leads the Tow-Knight Center, shares findings of an new analysis of the jobs market for journalism skills.
|
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Room 401
|
Lunch discussion: Online Harassment of Female Journalists, From Impact to Action [RSVP required]
Join Knight Foundation, the International Women’s Media Foundation and TrollBusters for a solutions-oriented discussion on how to reduce the harm of online harassment directed at female journalists.
|
2-3:15 p.m.
Lone Star A+B
|
How can journalists ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and in the public interest? Panel: Paul Cheung of Knight Foundation, Meredith Broussard of NYU, Lisa Gibbs of AP and technologist LaToya Peterson.
|
2:00 – 3:00 pm
JW Grand Ballroom 7
|
Are You Running an Experiment, or Just Winging It?
Learn how to run experiments with greater intention, structure and better metrics for success with Sarah Schmalbach & Sasha Koren.
|
3:30 – 5:00 pm
JW Grand Ballroom 8
|
Attend this session to learn how to elevate journalism education.
|
3:30 – 4:30 pm
Room 301-302
|
Lightning talks on the best digital tools to “steal” in the name of great journalism.
|
4:30 – 5:30 pm
Room 301-302
|
Global Ideas to Strengthen Your Newsroom [RSVP requested]
Learn from ICFJ Knight Fellows around the world on how they are changing their newsrooms to increase trust and discover new business models.
|
6-8 p.m.
ACL Live at Moody Theater
|
Opening Night Reception @ACL Live at Moody Theater
Sponsored by Knight Foundation and Facebook
Friday, Sept. 14
|
8-9 a.m.
Room 401
|
Emerging Media Breakfast at ONA [RSVP required]
Join Knight Foundation’s Paul Cheung, new director for tech innovation, for coffee and talk about AI, blockchain and other emerging tech.
|
10 am-1 p.m.
Lone Star C
|
Journalism 360 Immersive Storytelling Festival
See groundbreaking VR & 360 video projects funded by Knight and Google, and learn how J360 winners are using immersive platforms to tell stories.
10 am to noon
|
Table Talks
|
Noon-2 p.m.
Room 401
|
NewsMatch lunch [RSVP required]
Share nonprofit news fundraising tips with NewsMatch participants.
|
2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Room 203-204
|
Internetting While Brown/Black AND a Woman: A Collective Guide
Attendees share strategies, tips, and digital solutions for dealing with safety issues online.
|
2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
JW Grand Ballroom 8
|
Table Stakes: Getting into the Game of Digital-First Local News
Learn about the Knight-Lenfest News Initiative that is helping news leaders around the country drive digital transformation.
|
3-5 p.m.
Room 401
|
Knight Foundation team available for office hours
News Revenue Hub team available for office hours
|
3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Room 304
|
Table Stakes: Follow-Up Workshop for Getting into the Game of Local News
This workshop utilizes a set of exercises to build an understanding of the “what” and “how” of newsroom digital transformation.
|
3:30 – 4:30 pm
Room 301+302
|
Why It’s Critical for Your Business and Editorial Sides to Collaborate – and How to Do it Ethically and Effectively
Newsrooms, where editorial & business sides collaborate, find greater success creating meaningful products for audiences. What are the best ways to do this?
|
3:30 – 4:30 pm
JW Grand Ballrooms 1+2
|
Existential Disruption 2.0: Enemies of the People
A conversation with Heather Chaplin about our future ability to collect, synthesize and distribute factual information. What should we do about it?
|
5:00 – 6:00 pm
Room 203+204
|
Speed Dating, Audience Engagement Style
Best practices on digital conversations, metrics and civic engagement.
Saturday, Sept. 15
|
10:00 -11:00 am
JW Grand Ballrooms 5+6
|
11th Annual Tech Trends For Journalists
Amy Webb, founder and CEO of Future Institute, on the most important emerging tech trends that will radically transform journalism in 2019
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Room 502
|
ONA Local Office Hours: How Can I start an ONA Local group?
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
JW Grand Ballrooms 1+2
|
A look at how to provide more informed coverage of impoverished communities.
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Room 303
|
Building Sources and Trust in Hard-to-Reach Communities
Best practices in gaining trust through social media, text messaging and structured submission forms.