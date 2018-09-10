Knight Foundation @ #ona2018

8-9:30 a.m. Room 401 Kick off ONA18 with the Knight Foundation Journalism team! Join us for breakfast and coffee in the Knight lounge.

9-10 a.m JW Grand Ballrooms Media Manipulation, Amplification and Responsibility Keynote: danah boyd, founder and president of Data & Society.

11:00 a.m.-noon Lone Star C Lessons from Black Twitter: Inclusive Reporting in Diverse Communities Panel: Anusha Alikhan and Paul Cheung from Knight Foundation; Nisha Chittal of Vox and Meredith Clark of University of Virginia.

11:00 am – noon Grand Ballrooms 3+4 How’s My Story Doing? Custom Analytics and Empowered Local Newsrooms

Editors from The Seattle Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer share how they are increasing audience & subscriptions with their custom digital analytic hubs.

11:00 am – noon Room 201+202 How to Innovate as a Journalism Educator Come hear from winners of the ONA Challenge Fund, which supports collaborations between local newsrooms and universities.

11:00 am – noon Grand Ballroom 7 Real News Job Market: Who, What, When, Where CUNY J-School’s Jeff Jarvis, who leads the Tow-Knight Center, shares findings of an new analysis of the jobs market for journalism skills.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Room 401 Lunch discussion: Online Harassment of Female Journalists, From Impact to Action [RSVP required] Join Knight Foundation, the International Women’s Media Foundation and TrollBusters for a solutions-oriented discussion on how to reduce the harm of online harassment directed at female journalists.

2-3:15 p.m. Lone Star A+B Why Should I Care About AI? How can journalists ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and in the public interest? Panel: Paul Cheung of Knight Foundation, Meredith Broussard of NYU, Lisa Gibbs of AP and technologist LaToya Peterson.

2:00 – 3:00 pm JW Grand Ballroom 7 Are You Running an Experiment, or Just Winging It? Learn how to run experiments with greater intention, structure and better metrics for success with Sarah Schmalbach & Sasha Koren.

3:30 – 5:00 pm JW Grand Ballroom 8 Educators’ Meetup Attend this session to learn how to elevate journalism education.

3:30 – 4:30 pm Room 301-302 ICFJ Presents: Steal My Tool Lightning talks on the best digital tools to “steal” in the name of great journalism.

4:30 – 5:30 pm Room 301-302 Global Ideas to Strengthen Your Newsroom [RSVP requested] Learn from ICFJ Knight Fellows around the world on how they are changing their newsrooms to increase trust and discover new business models.