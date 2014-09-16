American Society of News Editors to help newsrooms adopt more digital tools and techniques with $85,000 from Knight Foundation

American Society of News Editors to help newsrooms adopt more digital tools and techniques with $85,000 from Knight Foundation

MIAMI—Sept. 16, 2014—The American Society of News Editors today announced a new digital outreach initiative that will use learning tools—conferences, resources and training—to speed up and expand the adoption of digital tools in newsrooms. The initiative is supported by $85,000 from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

With the funding, the American Society of News Editors will hold at least three special conferences in the next three years. These events will showcase the best lessons from newsrooms; host presentations from digital news leaders, such as The Texas Tribune and Vox; and provide free resources.

Support will also go towards a webinar partnership with The Poynter Institute to offer training on topics relevant to journalism’s changing news landscape. Additionally, digital-focused sessions will be offered at the American Society of News Editors annual conventions over the next three years. Outreach and information about all these initiatives will be shared online.

“Newsrooms will achieve a digital revolution if and only if their leaders are committed to and engaged in that change,” said ASNE President David Boardman, dean of the School of Media and Communication at Temple University. “We are delighted to have the support of Knight Foundation in our efforts to help top editors continue to learn and grow.”

“We would like to help journalists get the tools and training they seek,” said Eric Newton, senior adviser to the president of Knight Foundation. “Sharper newsrooms better inform and engage communities.”

Support for the American Society of News Editors is one part of Knight’s efforts to help news organizations establish long-term sustainability and advance excellence in journalism. Knight is a major supporter of newsroom training, with projects including News University and Journalist’s Resource, as well as journalism fellowship programs at Columbia University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and the University of Michigan.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit www.KnightFoundation.org.

###

CONTACTS: