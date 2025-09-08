Knight Foundation Announces Nearly $20 Million in New Investments to Fuel Detroit’s Economic Growth and Cultural Vitality

Celebration Marks $215 Million-Plus Investment Over 25 Years to Support a Resurgent Motor City



DETROIT, Mich (Sept. 8, 2025) — The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced $19.8 million in new investments to advance Detroit’s arts and tech economy, civic infrastructure and public spaces across the city at a community celebration on Sunday at Michigan Central. This new commitment builds on decades of partnership to support the city’s revitalization and expands Knight’s investments from downtown into the inner-ring neighborhoods. Over the last 25 years, Knight Foundation has made more than 750 grants to the people and organizations making a difference in Detroit. That’s more than $215 million, including over $80 million in just the last decade.

“Detroit has always been a city of resilience and reinvention,” said Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, president and CEO of Knight Foundation. “Our latest investments support a Detroit that will continue to be shaped by the creativity, talent and vision of its residents. Whether it’s transforming public spaces along the Joe Louis Greenway, expanding local residents’ economic power in tech or strengthening the city’s creative economy, these efforts reflect the energy of a city on its triumphant rise.”

The new investments announced last night strengthen Detroit by investing in physical assets, advancing industries poised for growth and driving cultural vibrancy. They include:

Unified Greenway Project ($5 million)

A transformational investment in Detroit’s future, the Unified Greenway Project is building nearly 30 miles of connected trails and public spaces that link the Joe Louis Greenway, the Detroit Riverfront and 23 neighborhoods. With $2.5 million through the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan to grow an endowment supporting operations, programming and maintenance, and $2.5 million to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to advance construction and activation, Knight’s support ensures this shared civic asset is sustainable for generations. More than a pathway, the Unified Greenway is designed to knit communities together, expand access to nature and create inclusive spaces where Detroiters can gather and thrive.

Black Tech Saturdays ($2 million)

Founded by Detroit natives Johnnie and Alexa Turnage, Black Tech Saturdays is building a self-sustaining tech economy rooted in equity and community. With more than 20,000 unique visitors from across the United States and $4 million in early funding to date, Black Tech Saturdays will use Knight’s support to scale digital infrastructure, organize convenings and expand its storytelling. This investment also will help unlock $10 million in earned income opportunities for Detroiters through pathways to high-growth tech jobs and entrepreneurship—positioning Detroit as a national model for equitable tech ecosystems.

Joe Louis Greenway Partnership ($2 million)

Building on Knight’s investment in the Unified Greenway Project, Knight is supporting the Joe Louis Greenway to activate a key trailhead on Woodward Avenue. This investment will connect Highland Park residents to the 27.5-mile greenway, while creating an accessible and vibrant entry point with cultural programming and public space amenities.

Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit ($2 million)

Knight’s investment will help activate the Knight Foundation Community Commons, a flexible, indoor/outdoor community space at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit and will fund key infrastructure upgrades to expand the museum’s year-round programming and community access.

Vanguard Community Development Corporation ($2 million)

Knight’s follow-on investment from previous years will help complete the North End Community Campus, a civic and cultural anchor featuring public art, artist studios, performance areas and workshops. The campus will serve more than 10,000 residents each year and lay the groundwork for future affordable housing for creatives.

Eastside Community Network – Mother Tree Wellness Campus ($1.5 million)

Knight’s investment will help complete a nine-acre environmental and health-focused public space featuring rain gardens, edible landscapes, fitness stations and solar-powered gathering areas and support programming focused on wellness, job training and environmental resilience.

Detroit Horse Power ($1 million)

To help realize the nation’s largest urban equestrian center and support youth development, Knight Foundation is supporting the transformation of a 14-acre equestrian site in the Hope Village neighborhood. This unique community space will focus on youth programming and public gatherings, offering riding arenas, classrooms and all-purpose community space, all designed with local input.

Give Merit – Merit Park ($1 million)

Located along the Joe Louis Greenway, this project by Give Merit will transform long-vacant land on Grand River Avenue into a youth community hub with sports fields, outdoor classrooms, retail incubators and civic spaces. Knight’s investment will support the construction of public amenities and small business activation within Merit Park Plaza.

Design Core Detroit / College for Creative Studies ($1 million)

Knight’s investment in Design Core Detroit, an economic development organization within the College for Creative Studies, will help strengthen Detroit’s economy by supporting local creative businesses with training, funding, and connections, while also positioning Detroit as a leading global design center.

Black Leaders Detroit ($1 million)

This investment capitalizes a no-interest loan fund for developers and entrepreneurs excluded from traditional financing, supporting community-centered projects that restore vacant homes, reduce blight and build community wealth in Detroit. The fund will support 30+ residential projects and create 150+ jobs across Detroit neighborhoods.

Downtown Detroit Partnership ($800,000)

Knight’s support for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, led by Eric Larson, will enhance some of the city’s most iconic public spaces, including Campus Martius and Capitol Park. The investment will help ensure these parks are more welcoming, accessible, and reflective of the diverse communities that use them daily. By funding programming, infrastructure improvements, and community engagement efforts, the partnership will strengthen Detroit’s identity as a vibrant, inclusive urban center. These enhancements not only improve the quality of life for residents but also attract visitors, foster economic activity and build stronger social connections across the city’s core.

rootoftwo via CultureSource – The Transformer Building ($500,000)

Knight is helping convert a decommissioned electrical substation into a civic studio for participatory governance and design. The space will support civic tech labs, digital tools and workshops aimed at co-creating just and innovative public solutions.

Wadsworth announced the investments alongside Knight Foundation trustees, community partners and grantees. The evening included a photography showcase featuring local grantees and a performance by Detroit poet jessica Care moore and a Motown-inspired musical tribute.

“These investments reflect a model of place-based philanthropy that’s driven by people,” said LaTrice McClendon, Knight Foundation’s Detroit Program Director. “We believe in Detroit’s future because we believe in the people leading its transformation.”

Knight Foundation’s work in Detroit dates to 1940, when Knight Newspapers acquired and supported ambitious local journalism at the Detroit Free Press. Today, Knight’s investments span civic infrastructure, arts, technology and entrepreneurship — all designed to build a more inclusive and dynamic city.

About Knight Foundation

We are social investors who support a more effective democracy by funding free expression and journalism, arts and culture in community, research in areas of media and democracy, and the success of American cities and towns where the Knight brothers once published newspapers.