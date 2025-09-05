Knight Foundation Appoints Amalie Nash as Vice President of Journalism

With nearly three decades of experience leading local newsrooms, Amalie Nash will lead the foundation’s $632 million journalism portfolio



Miami – September 5, 2025 – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation today announced the appointment of Amalie Nash as vice president of journalism. A veteran newsroom leader and innovator in digital transformation, Nash will guide Knight’s investments in strengthening local news and advancing the future of sustainable, independent journalism.

Nash has dedicated her career to journalism, rising from reporter to executive editor to senior vice president of local news at the country’s largest newspaper company. Most recently, she has served as head of transformation for the nonprofit National Trust for Local News and newsroom transformation initiative lead for the International News Media Association.

“Amalie’s career reflects both a deep commitment to local journalism and a clear vision for its future,” said Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, president of Knight Foundation. “Her leadership at the intersection of newsrooms, technology and community engagement will help ensure Knight remains at the forefront of supporting sustainable models of journalism. Amalie recognizes that successfully reinvigorating journalism requires bold new approaches to deepen our relevance to audiences while also maintaining a firm commitment to journalistic rigor and standards.”

Prior to her roles with the National Trust for Local News and International News Media Association, Nash served as senior vice president of local news and audience development for Gannett and the USA TODAY Network, where she played a central role in forming the USA TODAY Network of 110 local newsrooms in 2016 and later oversaw more than 260 publications following the GateHouse merger in 2019. She has also served as executive editor of The Des Moines Register and assistant managing editor at The Detroit Free Press.

Her work has spanned content strategy, digital subscription growth, audience development and national coverage initiatives. At INMA, she advised global newsrooms on data-driven insights, loyal audience development and adapting to platform changes. At the National Trust for Local News, she supported digital transformation efforts, helping newsrooms launch newsletters, adopt audience-centric content strategies and integrate new technology.

Throughout her career, Nash has been a strong proponent of public records access and transparency, including serving on the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Nash has also been a coach for the Local Media Association’s Family and Independent Media Sustainability Lab.

“It is an honor to join Knight at such a critical time for journalism,” said Nash. “Having spent my career in local news, I recognize Knight’s vital role in informing communities and building vibrant democracies. I look forward to working with the Knight team and its partners to advance innovation and sustainability across the field.”

Nash will begin her role as vice president of journalism later this month.

About Knight Foundation