Knight Foundation Invests Over $6 million in East San José with Historic Grant for La Placita at Mexican Heritage Plaza

La Placita, led by the School of Arts and Culture, will serve as a cultural, civic and economic anchor for East San José



SAN JOSÉ (September 25, 2025) – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today a historic investment of over $6 million to support La Placita, a transformative community development project in East San José. This marks Knight’s largest investment on the West Coast to date and underscores the foundation’s commitment to strengthening cultural identity, civic participation and economic opportunity in historically underinvested neighborhoods.

Located across the street from the Mexican Heritage Plaza, La Placita will revitalize a long-vacant 28,000-square-foot commercial property into a dynamic hub that meets critical community needs — including access to health care, food security, small business opportunities and cultural programming. Building on the legacy of César Chávez and East San José’s Mexican American heritage, La Placita will serve as the foundation for the city’s first designated cultural district.

“This is a transformational moment for East San José,” said Allan Madoc, Knight Foundation’s program director in San José. “La Placita is more than just a place — it is a platform for cultural expression, local economic growth and civic participation. Knight is proud to support this project and SOAC’s transition to a CEO-led model, which ensures the organization has the leadership structure needed to steward projects of this scale.”

Knight’s support comes at a pivotal time, as city and state leaders call for deeper investment in East San José through initiatives like the proposed East Side Revitalization Fund. The foundation’s commitment reflects a broader effort to correct historic inequities and build lasting cultural and economic power in communities too often overlooked.

Construction on La Placita is expected to begin this fall, with completion slated for the end of 2026. Once operational, the project is estimated to generate more than $150 million in local economic activity, supporting job creation, small business growth and increased cultural tourism in East San José.

Rendering of La Placita. Construction will begin this fall.

“Knight’s investment is a powerful affirmation of a vision our community has been building toward for years,” said Jessica Paz-Cedillos, CEO of the School of Arts and Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza. “La Placita will honor our culture, support our families and create opportunities for generations to come. With Knight’s partnership and SOAC’s new leadership structure, we are stepping into a chapter that positions us as both a cultural anchor and trusted community developer in East San José.”

Support for La Placita also comes from Gardner Health Services, Santa Clara County, the City of San José, and philanthropic partners including The Sobrato Organization, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation.

About the School of Arts and Culture at MHP

The School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza (SOAC) is a cultural and community anchor in East San José. SOAC catalyzes creativity and culture as powerful forces for community resilience and transformation. Through programs, partnerships, and place-based initiatives, SOAC advances equity, strengthens families, and builds vibrant public spaces. Learn more at schoolofartsandculture.org.

About Knight Foundation