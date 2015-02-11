Leading Foundations Join Together to Launch Initiative to Build a Stronger Digital Society

Gwen Ifill, Brian Lehrer, Tim Berners-Lee Among Those Helping Launch Initiative at Ford Foundation, Wednesday 2/11

NEW YORK – (Feb. 11, 2015) – Launching a first-of-its-kind initiative, a group of the nation’s leading foundations will commit to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of the digital age – including ensuring the Internet is open, secure and accessible to all at NetGain: Working Together for a Stronger Digital Society. The new partnership supported by the Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Knight Foundation, Open Society Foundations and Mozilla Foundation, marks the first time a group of major foundations will work together to strengthen digital society, guided by a set of principles acknowledging the role of the Internet and technology in advancing the public interest.

The partnership will launch at a daylong event hosted at the Ford Foundation on Wednesday, February 11, during which leaders from the private, public and nonprofit sector will join in a series of discussions on the future of the Internet. Presenters include Gwen Ifill of Washington Week; Brian Lehrer of WNYC; Ethan Zuckerman of MIT Center for Civic Media; Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web; Laura Poitras, filmmaker; dozens of leaders from philanthropy, academia, business and civil society; and a surprise keynote address.

“The rapid growth of the Internet has created challenges and opportunities in every area of contemporary life, from health to political participation,” said Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Center for Civic Media at MIT and presenter at the event’s launch. “By joining together to champion digital rights, Ford, Knight, MacArthur, Open Society and Mozilla are sending a strong message about the connection between technological change and human welfare. Philanthropy must be a leader in efforts to ensure the Internet is a force for good, and these foundations are stepping up – in a big way.”

The initiative deepens the commitment to digital rights from the five foundations, each of which has long worked on Internet and technological issues, spending cumulatively in the range of $50 million annually. By collaborating, the foundations aim to make their investments more efficient and better coordinated, allowing the group to address the Internet’s most pressing challenges – those that are too large for any one organization to tackle alone.

At the heart of the initiative is a set of “Technology Principles” that will guide the group’s work in the digital space, including on privacy and transparency, free speech, and equal access to information online. The Internet, Philanthropy and Progress: Principles for Future Work, includes six philanthropic commitments to:

Make the Internet an open, secure and equitable space that everyone can access and afford. Support the opportunities created by a networked public sphere while guarding against potential harm. Transform learning to ensure that young people have the skills they need to succeed in a connected world. Cultivate leaders in business, government and civil society to fulfill the promise of the Internet. Enhance data security and protect individual privacy. Ensure that philanthropy leads in digital security and data ethics in its own practices.

The initiative also launches a series of new, aligned commitments by the five foundations – in addition to their ongoing grant making in the field – to realize the potential of a digital society. The “NetGain Challenges,” will support novel ideas and finance new research for the development of cutting-edge innovations and digital technologies to improve lives. To kick-off the program, eight of the world’s leading Internet and technology experts will deliver presentations at the Ford Foundation on 2/11.

The schedule includes:

The Internet’s Great Challenges by Ethan Zuckerman, MIT Center for Civic Media

by MIT Center for Civic Media The New Journalism: Navigating a changing media landscape by Emily Bell , Tow Center for Digital Journalism, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Navigating a changing media landscape by , Tow Center for Digital Journalism, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism The Activist Web: From Tahrir Square to #BlackLivesMatter, protecting social movements from surveillance by Alicia Garza , founder of #BlackLivesMatter

From Tahrir Square to #BlackLivesMatter, protecting social movements from surveillance by , founder of #BlackLivesMatter The (Almost) World Wide Web: What would it really take to make the Internet accessible to every person, everywhere in India by Sunil Abraham Centre for Internet and Society, India

What would it really take to make the Internet accessible to every person, everywhere in India by Centre for Internet and Society, India Network Rules: Why strong leadership and governance are critical to a free, open Internet by Chip Pickering , Comptel

Why strong leadership and governance are critical to a free, open Internet by , Comptel The Snowden Effect: How can secure, encrypted communication support transparency and democracy? by Laura Poitras , Filmmaker and Chris Soghoian , ACLU

How can secure, encrypted communication support transparency and democracy? by , Filmmaker and , ACLU Locking the Net Open: Transforming the Web into a truly distributed system that’s all fun, secure and reliable by Brewster Kahle, Internet Archive

Transforming the Web into a truly distributed system that’s all fun, secure and reliable by Internet Archive A Call to Arms: Why now is the time to address the Internet’s great challenges by Joi Ito, MIT Media Lab

The event is free and open to the media. A full schedule of the day’s activities is available here. To RSVP, please email [email protected].

The event will also be live-streamed for digital audiences at www.fordfoundation.org/netgain, and you can also follow the conversation online using the hashtag #NetGain.

###