Three Silicon Valley organizations to help build a more vibrant downtown in San Jose with $433,700 in support from Knight Foundation

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 8, 2014 —The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation today announced the funding of three new projects aimed at building a more vibrant, livable San Jose through public space and urban planning improvements, as well as engagement opportunities that will bring residents together to improve their city.

Led by a range of community development organizations, the projects align with the city of San Jose’s Envision 2040 plan which aims to build a more walkable, mixed-use downtown core with easy access to transit and other amenities, while creating more options for residents to connect. Like the plan, each of the projects addresses a growing need to curb the city’s suburban sprawl in order to remain competitive and take a major part in the Bay Area’s growth.

“As a fast-growing city San Jose has an essential role to play in the future success of the Bay Area—but it needs to seize the opportunity,” said George Abbott, Knight Foundation interim program director in San Jose. “These projects will advance urban transformation in the area; they will also help attract and retain new talent to the city, while ensuring residents have a stake in its success.”

The organizations receiving support include:

• TransForm ($100,000): to expand the GreenTRIP program within San Jose, which offers a certification program for new, more affordable residential and mixed-use developments that are built with less parking and more incentives to walk, bike and use public transportation (such as free transit passes and bike-sharing memberships).

• SPUR ($183,700): to work alongside the city of San Jose to support the Envision 2040 general plan, by advancing strategies laid out in the SPUR report “The Future of Downtown San Jose,” which focuses on how to create a more successful and active city center. Work will focus on the city’s urban design and public space revitalization efforts and building support for urbanism within the community.

• San Jose Downtown Association ($150,000): to build a vibrant downtown and connect diverse residents through a series of public space interventions, such as “The Big Lunch,” which will bring neighbors together to eat, chat and engage around community issues; and to hire a street life initiation manager who will supervise these interventions and help advance a downtown development strategy focused on building vibrancy through public space improvements.

Support for these projects forms one part of Knight Foundation’s efforts to expand opportunities in San Jose, while fostering talent retention and attraction. Knight is currently backing SPUR’s efforts to establish the SPUR Urban Center in San Jose, a meeting place for residents to engage around community issues.

