Even as Living Cities changes, America’s urban neighborhoods stay in view
GRANT DESCRIPTION
To support Living Cities’ programs, which have funded affordable housing and related community development since 1991 in the neglected urban cores of 23 U.S. cities, including four Knight Communities – Detroit, St. Paul, Philadelphia and Miami. Knight Foundation has provided $22.2 million in grant making to Living Cities over time.
Approach: The reporter analysis involved extensive document reviews, and interviews with residents, project staff and community leaders.
Report Partner: The report was produced by Martin Merzer.
ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS:
- Changes at Living Cities – The report highlights the shifts in Living Cities toward a more holistic effort beyond supporting affordable housing to improve the total environment surrounding residents of deteriorating urban neighborhoods – including quality of life issues such as education, health care, financial literacy and job training and availability.
- Despite some Setbacks, Significant Physical Improvements – Living Cities has directly supported the creation of 40,743 housing units in Living Cities’ 23 target cities – 7,845 in four Knight communities.