Telling the Story of Foundations for Success

INITIATIVE DESCRIPTION

Foundations for Success (FFS) is a five-year initiative among 100 community partners in St. Paul, Minn. to put in place a countywide system of care for the mental health of young children backed with a $2.6 million Knight Foundation grant. Launched in 2005, the initiative supports screening, delivery of new services, training, evaluation and project coordination – mental health services that were previously unavailable or in short supply for young children, from birth through age five.