Future of the First Amendment: 2016 Survey of High School Students and Teachers

As debates around free speech, censorship and public trust in media continue to intensify, a new survey shows that high school student support for the First Amendment is the highest it has been in the last 10 years.

The national study of 11,998 high school students and 726 teachers is the sixth in a series of national surveys of high school students and teachers commissioned by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation over the last 10 years. It holds important implications for the future of the First Amendment. It also provides insights to journalists and news organizations as they explore ways to increase audience engagement and address issues with public trust.