Urban Fellows Gain Experience And Knowledge on Best Practices In Urban Redevelopment Through the CUREx Program

GRANT DESCRIPTION

The urban fellowship program at the Center for Urban Redevelopment Excellence,(CUREx) University of Pennsylvania, aims to place talented young professionals in fellowship with top redevelopment organizations through the country. It waslaunched in 2003 with initial support from Knight Foundation.

ASSESSMENT PURPOSE AND APPROACH

Over three years, key participants in the fellowship program were followed. Key Questions

Did the CUREx program meet its goals to offer a program to recruit and train new entrants to the field, and how well was this accomplished?

Does the achievement of these goals offer particular value and address core needs in the field?

What are the field’s needs, how are they evolving and what type of program adds the most value?

Approach: The assessment included in this final report draws on interviews with twelve board members, representatives from 15 of the 17 host organizations and all of the fellows from each of three cohorts over three years.

Assessment Partners: This report was produced by Patrizi Associates.

PROJECT FINDINGS