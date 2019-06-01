Youth Cluster Assessment Annual Report

Youth – While poor student attendance and keeping students interested in the program benefits in the long run served as challenges, grantees reported many positive changes in personal development and school related outcomes as a result of offerings. Engaging students in planning and providing a variety of program options increased likelihood of success.

Families – Engaging parents was described as especially difficult, but could be addressed by communicating expectations and getting parents involved in program events.

Grantees – Securing capable, full-time employees was a recurring factor. Similarly, presenting variable and feasible programming proved to be an obstacle. Keeping groups small and allowing youth choice were among the solutions.