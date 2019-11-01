PDF Documents

Many reporters and readers like you have asked to see the questions used in the Knight Soul of the Community survey. People are interested to know, for example, how Gallup concludes if a person feels nightlife or basic services are strengths of their community. So, we’ve decided to make it available now for the first time. As with most surveys, the analysis of the data is where the connections and insights comes from. For the Soul of the Community survey, Gallup used its proprietary statistical models, based on many years of this type of research in other countries and businesses, to arrive at the conclusions in the report.