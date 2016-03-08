How you can connect with Knight at SXSW to explore trends in mobile news and virtual reality

SXSW 2015.

This post has been updated to reflect the latest ways you can connect with Knight Foundation at SXSW.

Knight Foundation is exploring leading-edge ways to tell news stories, hosting events on mobile innovation and virtual reality at SXSW Interactive.

On Saturday, March 12, we will host a discussion on experimentation with mobile in newsrooms with BuzzFeed, NBC, Guardian US Mobile Innovation Lab and NPR, all leaders in mobile news.

Then on Sunday, experts from the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin, a Knight Prototype Fund winner, will explore “Using Virtual Reality in Storytelling,” and StoryNext will hold a roundtable discussion on overcoming challenges to the growing field of virtual reality.

On Thursday Knight Foundation closed out SXSWedu, the SXSW conference track focused on educators, asking crucial questions about the future of libraries and technology, and the role of each in communities.

Knight hosted a series of events focused on the Knight News Challenge, which this round asks the question: How might libraries serve 21st century information needs? The challenge opened for entries on Feb. 24 and closes at 5 p.m. ET March 21.

Two panels featured several previous Knight News Challenge on Libraries winners, such as P2PU, StoryCorps and the Internet Archive, and touched on strategies to improve technology and processes in libraries and how mobile archives are transforming community engagement.

Here are five key takeaways from Thursday’s sessions, “Innovation in Libraries” and “Mobile Archives: Preserving Community Memories.”

Those with questions about the second News Challenge on Libraries can head to the Library Idea Drop House for office hours on Friday and Saturday.

For a full list of Knight events at SXSW, head here. We look forward to seeing you around Austin.

The Knight News Challenge on Libraries will award $3 million for the best ideas that respond to the question, How might libraries serve 21st century information needs. Visit newschallenge.org to apply, view our challenge brief, timeline, FAQ page, and applications from the first News Challenge on Libraries. Keep an eye on Knight Blog for updates, tips for applying and promotional events. You can also reach us with questions on Twitter via @knightfdn, @heychrisbarr, or via e-mail [email protected].

