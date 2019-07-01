Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. (Read our Statement of Strategy.)

Informed and Engaged Communities

The Knight brothers believed that a well-informed community could best determine its own true interests and was essential to a well-functioning, representative democracy. The brothers pursued those beliefs, building and running one of America’s largest and most successful 20th century newspaper companies. (Learn more about the philosophy of the Knight Newspapers.)

The Knights formed Knight Foundation to promote excellence in journalism and the success of the communities in which they worked, in the words of Jim Knight. The company was sold, and the foundation, ever evolving, carries on this work.

Our Beliefs

We believe in freedom of expression and in the values expressed in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

We believe that quality information is essential for individuals and communities to make their own best choices, and that journalism plays a critical role in that democratic process.

We believe in equitable, inclusive and participatory communities.

Students discuss First Amendment rights at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on April 2. 2016, during a conference sponsored by the Newseum Institute and Knight Foundation. Photo (cc) by Mark Schierbecker on Flickr.

Our Programs

Journalism

We champion the First Amendment and support journalism excellence in the digital age. Learn more

Communities

We invest in cities where the Knight brothers once published newspapers, helping them attract and nurture talent, promote economic opportunity, and foster civic engagement. Learn more

Arts

We believe great art connects people to place and each other; we support art that engages, educates and delights residents in ways that are authentic to each community. Learn more

Technology

A key element of the Knight brothers’ success was their openness to and adoption of evolving new technology. We approach our work with the same belief. Learn more

Learning and Impact

We seek to understand the broader context of our work and the impact of programs we support. We disseminate information and insight to relevant fields and communities in ways that are frank and clear, and advance learning, social development and future intelligent grant-making. Learn more

The foundation has offices in eight of the 26 Knight communities.

Knight Communities

Knight Foundation’s work is national in scope, but it has a special focus on 26 communities where John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Knight has offices in eight of those U.S. cities, and Knight staff work through community foundations in 18 others.

Cities with Knight Foundation offices

Knight program directors are your first point of contact in eight large and mid-sized cities where we have offices.

Community Foundations Program