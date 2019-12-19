report
Communities

Facing the Future: American Communities and The Next Decade

Knight Foundation asked four leading scholars and community leaders to consider this question: “What is the most important trend that will transform how Americans think about community over the next decade?” Read their responses.
December 19, 2019
Facing the Future: American Communities and The Next Decade
article
Journalism

5 Business Models for Local News to Watch in 2020

January 7, 2020
5 Business Models for Local News to Watch in 2020
article
Journalism

Polarization in the Twittersphere: 86 million tweets reveal how American Twitter users engage with news

December 17, 2019
Polarization in the Twittersphere: 86 million tweets reveal how American Twitter users engage with news
press release
0

Sam Gill named Chief Program Officer at Knight Foundation

December 10, 2019
Sam Gill named Chief Program Officer at Knight Foundation

WHAT WE FUND

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy.

Journalism

Advancing journalistic excellence in the digital age
Learn More
Journalism

Communities

Supporting successful, inclusive cities
Learn More
Communities

Arts

Connecting people to place and each other
Learn More
Arts

LATEST KNIGHT RESEARCH

report
Journalism

Tweeting Left, Right & Center: How users and attention are distributed across Twitter

December 17, 2019
Tweeting Left, Right & Center: How users and attention are distributed across Twitter
report
Journalism

High School Student Views On The First Amendment: Trends in the 21st Century

November 20, 2019
High School Student Views On The First Amendment: Trends in the 21st Century
report
Journalism

Putting a Price Tag on Local News

November 15, 2019
Putting a Price Tag on Local News
report
Journalism

State of Public Trust in Local News

October 29, 2019
State of Public Trust in Local News
report
Journalism

Philanthropic Options for Newspaper Owners: A Practical Guide

October 7, 2019
Philanthropic Options for Newspaper Owners: A Practical Guide
report
Journalism

Free expression on campus: What college students think about First Amendment issues

March 12, 2018
Free expression on campus: What college students think about First Amendment issues

ABOUT KNIGHT FOUNDATION

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy.

LEARN MORE ABOUT KNIGHT