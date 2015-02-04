Middle Georgia Comic Convention 2015 will be packed with fun for all

Middle Georgia Comic Convention 2015.

The first thought that comes to my mind when I think of comics is “Archie.” I was about 10 years old when I was introduced to this comic strip, and every time my family went to the grocery store, I would toss the latest issue in the cart. More than anything, I was all into the plots of what Archie, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Jughead, Chuck and others had going on.

There are many adults who never outgrow their comics. Some are fascinated by super heroes, while others may be fans of horror. Quite a few comics have been made into major motion pictures and video games. Prime examples of some comics that have been a success on the big screen are “Superman” and the “Walking Dead.” Popular video games made from comics include Spiderman, Howard the Duck, The Punisher and X-Men to name a few.

Over the years, the interest has not gone out of style. The Middle Georgia Comic Convention 2015 is an annual event that proves many folks still collect and love their comics. Although comic books are the highlight of this gathering, the event coordinators and owners, Heroes & Villains Comics and Games out of Warner Robins, have incorporated displays and workshops on the art of making comics. They have programmed two days of fun for participants to indulge in an artist alley, costume contests, a dealer’s room and panels. The Middle Georgia Comic Convention exemplifies the beauty of making comics from the first drop of ink hitting the paper, the writing of the scripts, creating the costumes to creating graphic designs.

All kinds of people from beyond Middle Georgia are drawn to this two-day event, which will take place this year on February 21 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on February 22 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can register online by clicking here. Admission for Saturday is $20, and $25 for Sunday, but if you purchase a two-day pass, the cost to enter is only $35.