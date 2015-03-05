Unlock art with Le Méridien

A new hotel, Le Méridien, has opened in Uptown Charlotte. The global brand is not only quirky with a boutique feel, but it is also determined to delve into the local arts scene and unlock Queen City culture for its guests. Two of Le Méridien’s initiatives, LM100 and Unlock Art, have the potential to increase the exposure of the Charlotte arts scene by both introducing new people to the cultural events happening here and exposing Charlotteans to global arts innovators. These possibilities may seem unusual coming from a hotel brand, but Le Méridien has a long heritage of supporting art and cuisine, and the artistic bent of the grand opening was a strong signal of this intention.

Janssen Robinson captures Le Meridien’s “First Night.”

This past Tuesday evening, March 3rd, marked the official grand opening of the hotel, and many of Charlotte’s creative trendsetters were in attendance. The red carpet-style celebration, coined “First Night,” offered several unique creative experiences accompanied by craft cocktails, a bourbon tasting bar, and eclectic cuisine from the hotel’s restaurant Evoke. Atlanta native Janssen Robinson, well-known for his “NOW Paintings,” was on hand to live paint the event. Set up just beyond the entrance, Robinson captured the rhythm and action of the party. Also present was Charlotte-based artist John Hairston, Jr., who drew guests’ attention by inviting them to contribute to his painting of iconic Charlotte landmarks and symbols. The painting, made up of 6×6-inch canvases, will be on display at a local art institution before being distributed throughout Charlotte, creating a “coordinates” art piece.

John Hairston paints with a guest.

These types of cultural experiences are all part of Le Méridien’s goals to enhance guest experience, target the “creative, curious minded traveler,” and unlock each destination that a hotel is located. The Unlock Art program specifically does this by partnering with a local cultural institution to provide guests a complimentary pass to a gallery or museum nearby–thus, opening up the local arts scene to its guests. Le Méridien Charlotte has partnered with The Mint Museum, and guests can use their room keys to gain free admission.

Le Meridien’s room keys to Unlock Art.

As most Queen City residents know, the building Le Méridien now occupies has experienced a rocky past as a hotel. But Le Méridien has stepped out of the gate with much verve and a localist bent that bodes well for travelers to Charlotte and Charlotteans alike.