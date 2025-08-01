Prior to Knight, Allison spent fourteen years helping to manage the endowment and operating funds at the University of Washington Investment Management Company. During that time, she held increasingly senior leadership roles with a broad range of portfolio construction and risk management responsibilities. She spent multiple year rotations leading Emerging Markets, Developed Markets, Fixed Income, Hedge Funds and Venture Capital. She also led the University’s sustainability investment initiatives. Earlier in her career, Allison held roles in Corporate Development, Venture Capital, Equity Research and Business Development. She began her investing career in the Investment Associate program at Putnam Investments covering healthcare stocks.