Amalie Nash has dedicated her career to local journalism, rising from reporter to executive editor to senior vice president of local news at the country’s largest newspaper company. Most recently, she has served as the Newsroom Transformation Initiative lead for the International News Media Association and head of transformation for the nonprofit National Trust for Local News. Previously, she was SVP of local news and audience development for Gannett//The USA TODAY Network, executive editor of The Des Moines Register and assistant managing editor at The Detroit Free Press. She also served as a coach for the Local Media Association’s Family and Independent Media Sustainability Lab. Throughout her career, she’s been deeply involved in content strategy, digital subscription growth, audience development, and national coverage initiatives. Amalie was honored as a distinguished alumni at Eastern Michigan University in 2019 and was inducted into the Saline High School Hall of Fame in 2023.