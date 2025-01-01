About

Amanda Garcia brings international experience in contemporary art, cultural programming, and sustainability to Knight Foundation’s Arts team. She is deeply committed to supporting emerging and underrepresented artists and fostering cross-cultural collaboration.

Before joining Knight, Amanda founded ALA Projects, a multi-city curatorial platform that engages contemporary Latin American artists through exhibitions and interdisciplinary partnerships. Previously, she worked at Leon Tovar Gallery in New York, where she led daily operations, curated exhibitions, and managed the gallery’s participation in international art fairs. Prior to her curatorial work, she served as Project Manager and Head of International Partnerships at the French Institute for Building Performance, leading a cross-European initiative on energy efficiency and managing partnerships with the French Environmental Ministry and National Energy Agency.