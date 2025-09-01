Julio Vasquez
About
Julio Vasquez joined Knight Foundation in 2025 as an Investment Operations Associate.
Julio began his career in Baltimore, at Morgan Stanley where he managed daily trading, settlement and securities lending for ultra-high net worth accounts. He then transitioned to a private family office in D.C. where he excelled for three years. In this role, he served as a lead on tracking projected cash needs and fund liquidity across investment portfolios, including foundations, and was the operations lead for all trusts clients.
A graduate of University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, Julio holds a BS in Marketing and Operations Management & Business Analytics.