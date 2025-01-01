About

Kristina Newman-Scott is an award-winning, purpose-driven leader with more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of arts, culture and media. As Vice President for Arts at Knight Foundation, she shapes bold initiatives that position the arts as essential civic infrastructure and a catalyst for vibrant, equitable communities.

Previously, Kristina served as the inaugural Executive Director of The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space at New York Public Radio/WNYC, where she reimagined its live and multi-platform programming. She was also President of BRIC, one of Brooklyn’s leading arts and media organizations and Director of Culture for the State of Connecticut.

Her leadership and impact have been widely recognized. She has been named to City & State New York’s Telecommunications Power 50, the Observer NYC Arts Power 50 and Next City’s Urban Vanguard. She is the recipient of the Selina Roberts Ottum Award from Americans for the Arts and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from the University of New Haven, Lyme Academy of Fine Arts.

Kristina currently serves on the boards of the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), YoungArts and Americans for the Arts.