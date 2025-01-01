About

Luis Berthin is an archivist and information professional who leads Knight Foundation’s archival and records initiatives. He oversees the implementation and evolution of the Foundation’s Archives and Records Programs, ensuring that Knight’s institutional memory is preserved and accessible while transforming archival and data resources into strategic assets that inform learning, decision-making, and impact.

Before joining Knight, Luis held positions at the Miami-Dade Public Library System’s Vasari Project, Miami Dade College, and the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, as well as advising and leading archival projects for cultural institutions. His work has included developing archival exhibitions, leading digital preservation projects, and creating programs that engage community members and empower them to preserve their own stories.