Luis Berthin
About
Luis Berthin is an archivist and information professional who leads Knight Foundation’s archival and records initiatives. He oversees the implementation and evolution of the Foundation’s Archives and Records Programs, ensuring that Knight’s institutional memory is preserved and accessible while transforming archival and data resources into strategic assets that inform learning, decision-making, and impact.
Before joining Knight, Luis held positions at the Miami-Dade Public Library System’s Vasari Project, Miami Dade College, and the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, as well as advising and leading archival projects for cultural institutions. His work has included developing archival exhibitions, leading digital preservation projects, and creating programs that engage community members and empower them to preserve their own stories.
Luis holds a Master of Science in Information from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Florida International University. He is a member of the Society of Florida Archivists, the South Florida Archives Collective, and the Art Libraries Society of North America. He has presented nationally on archival outreach and practices and has been recognized with the Judith Beale Scholarship Award and National Association of Counties Awards for innovative archival programming.