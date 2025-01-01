Wilermine Previlon is the Program Associate on Knight Foundation’s Information & Society team. In this role, she helps manage the team’s grant portfolio and supports key partnerships, including the Pew-Knight Initiative, which advances research and dialogue at the intersection of information, technology, and democracy.

Before joining Knight, Wilermine held several roles at the University of Florida, including a two-year research assistantship in the Machine Learning for Endangered Language Documentation Lab, where she studied African American English and computational linguistics, and a position as Development Assistant at the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering. She brings to Knight a multidisciplinary perspective grounded in technology, language, society, and philanthropy.