Informed & Engaged Episode 1: A Moment of Reckoning
A Moment of Reckoning: How Journalism Can Begin to Dismantle Its Systems of Racism (Monday, June 15, 2020)
The inaugural episode of Informed & Engaged, a new weekly Knight show on the ideas and solutions impacting the media landscape, kicked off with a conversation that meets the moment but remains long overdue.
This program takes a hard look at journalism and how it has been complicit in upholding systemic racism. Martin Reynolds, co-executive director of the Maynard Institute, will talk with S. Mitra Kalita, the senior vice president of news, opinion and programming at CNN Digital, and Sara Lomax-Reese, president and CEO of WURD Radio, one of the few black-owned talk radio stations in the country.
