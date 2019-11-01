Informed & Engaged
Informed & Engaged is a weekly Knight Foundation show that unpacks the ideas and solutions impacting the changing media landscape.
Hosted by the Knight Journalism team
Upcoming episodes
Episode 2: Shifting Tech Trends in the Age of COVID-19
(Watch on Monday, June 15, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has increased opportunities for news organizations to embrace emerging technologies. Join us in a conversation with Amy Webb, one of America’s leading futurists, and Sam Guzik, product director at Hearst Newspapers, on which tech […]
Previous episodes
Episode 1: A moment of reckoning
A Moment of Reckoning: How Journalism Can Begin to Dismantle Its Systems of Racism (Monday, June 15, 2020) The inaugural episode of Informed & Engaged, a new weekly Knight show on the ideas and solutions impacting the media landscape, kicked off with a conversation that meets the moment but remains long overdue. […]