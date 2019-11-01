How has free speech changed in the past 50 years? What do the First Amendment’s protections look like in the modern era? On the next episode of VISION, we’re talking with Eugene Volokh, a prominent First Amendment law professor at UCLA.

Eugene Volokh teaches First Amendment law and a First Amendment amicus brief clinic at UCLA School of Law, where he has also taught copyright law, criminal law, tort law, and a seminar on firearms regulation policy.Before coming to UCLA, he clerked for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor on the U.S. Supreme Court and Judge Alex Kozinski on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Volokh is the author of the textbooks The First Amendment and Related Statutes (7th ed. 2020), and Academic Legal Writing (5th ed. 2013), as well as over 90 law review articles. He is a member of The American Law Institute, a member of the American Heritage Dictionary Usage Panel, and the founder and co-author of The Volokh Conspiracy, a leading legal blog. His law review articles have been cited by opinions in eight Supreme Court cases and hundreds of other court opinions, as well as several thousand scholarly articles. Volokh worked for 12 years as a computer programmer.