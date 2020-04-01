Vision: Peering into the future of democracy

VISION is a weekly conversation about the trends, ideas and disruptions changing the face of our democracy,

Hosted by Sam Gill, SVP/Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation

Episode 1: Flattening the curve of the infodemic with Jevin West (Thursday, April 23, 2020)

Debut episode of Vision with Sam Gill, a show peering into the trends, ideas and disruptions affecting the future of our democracy. Episode 1, “Flattening the Infodemic”, features an conversation with Jevin West, associate professor in the Information School at the University of Washington and director of the Center for an Informed Public, regarding misinformation during the COVID-19 situation.

COMING SOON:

Episode 2: Flattening the curve of the infodemic with Joan Donovan (Thursday, April 30, 1 p.m. ET)

Dr. Joan Donovan is Director of the Technology and Social Change (TaSC) Research Project at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center. She leads the field in examining internet and technology studies, online extremism, media manipulation, and disinformation campaigns. Click here to register.

Episode 3: Flattening the curve of the infodemic with Safiya Nobel (Thursday, May 7, 1 p.m. ET)

Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble is an Associate Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and serves as the Co-Director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. She also holds appointments in African American Studies and Gender Studies. She is the author “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism (NYU Press).” Click here to register.

Episode 4: Flattening the curve of the infodemic with Renee DiResta (Thursday, May 14, 1 p.m. ET)