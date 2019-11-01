Thank you for considering Knight Foundation

We seek innovative ideas that advance informed and engaged communities. To apply for funding, please submit a brief letter of inquiry.

The letter of inquiry is one way to apply for funding but not the only way. Applying to our open challenges is a separate process. Learn more about challenges and other funding opportunities.

How to apply for funding

1. Submit an idea

The first step in submitting a funding request is to use our grant portal Fluxx to submit an online letter of inquiry. Click “Apply for Funding” below to be routed to Fluxx. In Fluxx click “Submit a grant request” to complete the letter of inquiry where you will fill out a brief form summarizing your project and explaining why you are the one to carry it out.

2. Submission of a full proposal

If we are interested in a full proposal, we will contact you with a Fluxx username and password and a link to the proposal form. Materials submitted in the proposal process become the property of Knight Foundation and won’t be returned. They’ll be used as the foundation deems appropriate. We may show them to others at our discretion.

3. Proposal review and funding determination

The proposal review may include program officers, directors, vice presidents, the president and board of trustees. The time frame varies depending on the size and scope of the proposal. Our program staff will contact with you during this process and will notify you of the final decision.