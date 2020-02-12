Financial Information

Assets and grantmaking


Year
Assets
New Grants
Approved
Payout
2018$2,271,386,220399$157,028,547$105,335,420
2017
$2,473,340,121
500
$88,528,014
$117,929,820
2016
$2,256,756,854
482
$93,859,603
$127,865,430
2015
$2,301,502,477
599
$150,688,190
$126,796,384
2014
$2,443,818,246
531
$148,564,966
$130,284,911
2013
$2,395,608,862
434
$80,483,204
$120,694,865
2012
$2,179,634,480
414
$92,352,685
$112,063,584
2011
$2,192,836,756
380
$77,999,962
$112,604,594
2010
$2,305,269,825
318
$79,299,067
$104,920,549
2009
$2,191,136,614
276
$141,693,088
$105,887,097
2008
$1,972,507,394
263
$140,243,278
$116,206,414
2007
$2,618,700,006
290
$162,068,078
$121,267,122
2006
$2,342,624,401
191
$73,479,294
$104,310,000
2005
$2,142,876,996
286
$78,224,147
$92,577,000
2004
$1,939,340,905
329
$98,274,880
$90,358,608
2003
$1,845,869,048
349
$119,795,670
$90,400,477
2002
$1,718,236,238
459
$80,949,242
$85,617,981
2001
$1,900,829,942
319
$86,433,075
$85,569,297
2000
$2,198,985,122
356
$93,365,465
$69,983,125
1999
$1,888,543,168
311
$69,541,641
$53,142,772

Investment summary

Target Asset allocation (12/31/2018)

  • Fixed income and cash: 16%
  • Private equity and real estate: 17%
  • Global equity: 39%
  • Hedge funds: 20%
  • Commodities: 8%


Diversifying investment management:

Woman- and minority-owned firms currently manage 36% of the Knight Foundation endowment

Since 2010, Knight Foundation has intentionally sought diversity in the ownership of the asset management firms where it invests. As of June 30, 2018, the foundation had invested $830 million with firms that are substantially- or majority-owned by women or minorities, representing 36 percent of its endowment.

RESEARCH

report

Diversity of Asset Managers in Philanthropy

A study to assess the representation of women and racial or ethnic minorities among investment firms used by the country’s top 50 charitable foundations

February 12, 2020
Diversity of Asset Managers in Philanthropy
report

Diversifying Investments: A Study of Ownership Diversity and Performance in the Asset Management Industry

Research across a multitude of fields and industries has identified the potential economic and social benefits of diversity. Yet the asset management industry continues to struggle with a lack of diversity. […]

January 28, 2019
Diversifying Investments: A Study of Ownership Diversity and Performance in the Asset Management Industry
report

Diversifying Investments

A study of ownership diversity in the asset management industry

May 3, 2017
Diversifying Investments

Financial Resources

Tax returns ( Form 990-PF )

For more schedules, email us at [email protected].

Tax Return Investment Appendices

As required by the instructions to the 990PF tax return, Knight Foundation provides a detailed list of all its investment managers investing in Corporate Stock (Part II, Line 10b), Corporate Bonds (Part II, Line 10c) and Other Investments (Part II, Line 13) and the fair market value of those investments.

Though it is not required in preparing the tax return, but in an effort to provide additional transparency, the Foundation has prepared a separate INVESTMENT APPENDIX that provides a detailed list of its investment managers with balances in Savings and Temporary Cash Investments (Part II, Line 2), U.S. and State Government Obligations (Part II, Line 10a) and Other Receivables (Part II, Line 15).

Audited financial statements

