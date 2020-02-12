Financial Information

Assets and grantmaking



Year



Assets



New Grants



Approved



Payout

2018 $2,271,386,220 399 $157,028,547 $105,335,420 2017

$2,473,340,121

500

$88,528,014

$117,929,820

2016

$2,256,756,854

482

$93,859,603

$127,865,430

2015

$2,301,502,477

599

$150,688,190

$126,796,384

2014

$2,443,818,246

531

$148,564,966

$130,284,911

2013

$2,395,608,862

434

$80,483,204

$120,694,865

2012

$2,179,634,480

414

$92,352,685

$112,063,584

2011

$2,192,836,756

380

$77,999,962

$112,604,594

2010

$2,305,269,825

318

$79,299,067

$104,920,549

2009

$2,191,136,614

276

$141,693,088

$105,887,097

2008

$1,972,507,394

263

$140,243,278

$116,206,414

2007

$2,618,700,006

290

$162,068,078

$121,267,122

2006

$2,342,624,401

191

$73,479,294

$104,310,000

2005

$2,142,876,996

286

$78,224,147

$92,577,000

2004

$1,939,340,905

329

$98,274,880

$90,358,608

2003

$1,845,869,048

349

$119,795,670

$90,400,477

2002

$1,718,236,238

459

$80,949,242

$85,617,981

2001

$1,900,829,942

319

$86,433,075

$85,569,297

2000

$2,198,985,122

356

$93,365,465

$69,983,125

1999

$1,888,543,168

311

$69,541,641

$53,142,772



Investment summary

Target Asset allocation (12/31/2018)

Fixed income and cash: 16%

Private equity and real estate: 17%

Global equity: 39%

Hedge funds: 20%

Commodities: 8%





Diversifying investment management:

Woman- and minority-owned firms currently manage 36% of the Knight Foundation endowment

Since 2010, Knight Foundation has intentionally sought diversity in the ownership of the asset management firms where it invests. As of June 30, 2018, the foundation had invested $830 million with firms that are substantially- or majority-owned by women or minorities, representing 36 percent of its endowment.

Financial Resources

Tax returns ( Form 990-PF )

For more schedules, email us at [email protected].

Tax Return Investment Appendices

As required by the instructions to the 990PF tax return, Knight Foundation provides a detailed list of all its investment managers investing in Corporate Stock (Part II, Line 10b), Corporate Bonds (Part II, Line 10c) and Other Investments (Part II, Line 13) and the fair market value of those investments.

Though it is not required in preparing the tax return, but in an effort to provide additional transparency, the Foundation has prepared a separate INVESTMENT APPENDIX that provides a detailed list of its investment managers with balances in Savings and Temporary Cash Investments (Part II, Line 2), U.S. and State Government Obligations (Part II, Line 10a) and Other Receivables (Part II, Line 15).

Audited financial statements

