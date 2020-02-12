Financial Information
Assets and grantmaking
Year
Assets
New Grants
Approved
Payout
|2018
|$2,271,386,220
|399
|$157,028,547
|$105,335,420
|2017
|$2,473,340,121
|500
|$88,528,014
|$117,929,820
|2016
|$2,256,756,854
|482
|$93,859,603
|$127,865,430
|2015
|$2,301,502,477
|599
|$150,688,190
|$126,796,384
|2014
|$2,443,818,246
|531
|$148,564,966
|$130,284,911
|2013
|$2,395,608,862
|434
|$80,483,204
|$120,694,865
|2012
|$2,179,634,480
|414
|$92,352,685
|$112,063,584
|2011
|$2,192,836,756
|380
|$77,999,962
|$112,604,594
|2010
|$2,305,269,825
|318
|$79,299,067
|$104,920,549
|2009
|$2,191,136,614
|276
|$141,693,088
|$105,887,097
|2008
|$1,972,507,394
|263
|$140,243,278
|$116,206,414
|2007
|$2,618,700,006
|290
|$162,068,078
|$121,267,122
|2006
|$2,342,624,401
|191
|$73,479,294
|$104,310,000
|2005
|$2,142,876,996
|286
|$78,224,147
|$92,577,000
|2004
|$1,939,340,905
|329
|$98,274,880
|$90,358,608
|2003
|$1,845,869,048
|349
|$119,795,670
|$90,400,477
|2002
|$1,718,236,238
|459
|$80,949,242
|$85,617,981
|2001
|$1,900,829,942
|319
|$86,433,075
|$85,569,297
|2000
|$2,198,985,122
|356
|$93,365,465
|$69,983,125
|1999
|$1,888,543,168
|311
|$69,541,641
|$53,142,772
Investment summary
Target Asset allocation (12/31/2018)
- Fixed income and cash: 16%
- Private equity and real estate: 17%
- Global equity: 39%
- Hedge funds: 20%
- Commodities: 8%
Diversifying investment management:
Woman- and minority-owned firms currently manage 36% of the Knight Foundation endowment
Since 2010, Knight Foundation has intentionally sought diversity in the ownership of the asset management firms where it invests. As of June 30, 2018, the foundation had invested $830 million with firms that are substantially- or majority-owned by women or minorities, representing 36 percent of its endowment.
RESEARCH
Diversity of Asset Managers in Philanthropy
[…]
Diversifying Investments: A Study of Ownership Diversity and Performance in the Asset Management Industry
Research across a multitude of fields and industries has identified the potential economic and social benefits of diversity. Yet the asset management industry continues to struggle with a lack of diversity. […]
Diversifying Investments
A study of ownership diversity in the asset management industry
Financial Resources
Tax returns ( Form 990-PF )
For more schedules, email us at [email protected].
- Tax Year 2018 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2017 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2016 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2015 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2014 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2013 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2012 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2011 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2010 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2009 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2008 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2007 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
- Tax Year 2006 Knight Foundation Form 990-PF
Tax Return Investment Appendices
As required by the instructions to the 990PF tax return, Knight Foundation provides a detailed list of all its investment managers investing in Corporate Stock (Part II, Line 10b), Corporate Bonds (Part II, Line 10c) and Other Investments (Part II, Line 13) and the fair market value of those investments.
Though it is not required in preparing the tax return, but in an effort to provide additional transparency, the Foundation has prepared a separate INVESTMENT APPENDIX that provides a detailed list of its investment managers with balances in Savings and Temporary Cash Investments (Part II, Line 2), U.S. and State Government Obligations (Part II, Line 10a) and Other Receivables (Part II, Line 15).
Audited financial statements
- Knight Foundation 2018 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2017 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2016 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2015 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2014 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2013 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2012 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2011 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2010 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2009 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2008 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
- Knight Foundation 2007 Audited Financial Statement (PDF)
More information
For more, visit guidestar.com.