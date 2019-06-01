Internship Program

Apply for an internship

Internships at Knight Foundation allow promising college students and recent graduates an opportunity to gain 10 weeks of experience at one of the largest private foundations in the United States. We offer competitive paid internships in several areas. Knight’s interns help us provide the 26 communities we serve with the tools to shape their own futures.

We are now recruiting interns for the 2020 year. Internship opportunities will begin June 1 and end on August 7. See below for a full list of open opportunities. Click here to view a recording of Knight’s info session on upcoming internships.

Internship Opportunities

Miami

Business Analysis and Data Modeling Internship [Supporting the Journalism Program]

Akron, Ohio

Community Building Internship

Miami

Contact Management System Internship [Supporting the IT Department]

Miami

Contract Management System Implementation Internship [Supporting the Finance Department]

Macon, Ga

Data Analysis and Dashboard Creation Internship

Miami

Data Analysis & Survey Development Internship [Supporting the Grants Administration Department]

Miami

Data Collection and Analysis Internship [Supporting the Learning and Impact Department]

San Jose

Grantee Analysis Internship

Charlotte, N.C.

Research and Data Analysis Internship

Miami

Smart Cities Implementation Internship

If you want to know more about our internship program, check out our previous intern cohorts below, read about the experiences of past interns Jayne Butler, Jen Vliet and Nick Swyter and watch this page for updates.

2019 Interns

2018 Interns

2017 Interns

2016 Interns

2015 Interns

2014 Interns

2013 Interns

2012 Interns