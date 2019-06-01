Internship Program

Apply for an internship

Internships at Knight Foundation allow promising college students and recent graduates an opportunity to gain 10 weeks of experience at one of the largest private foundations in the United States. We offer competitive paid internships in several areas. Knight’s interns help us provide the 26 communities we serve with the tools to shape their own futures.

We are now recruiting interns for the 2020 year. Internship opportunities will begin June 1 and end on August 7. See below for a full list of open opportunities. Click here to view a recording of Knight’s info session on upcoming internships.