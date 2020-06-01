Each week, Knight Foundation hosts several live programs that explore topics centered on the future of our democracy, community, art and journalism. Join us through the following series:

Programs

Informed & Engaged

Informed & Engaged is a weekly Knight Foundation show that unpacks the ideas and solutions impacting the changing media landscape.  Hosted by the Knight Journalism team

Informed & Engaged

Coast to Coast

Coast to Coast is a weekly conversation which takes a deep dive into cities and explores ideas and insights on building engaged communities in a time of rapid change. Hosted by Lilian Coral and Lilly Weinberg, Knight directors in the Community and National Initiatives program.

Coast to Coast

VISION: Peering into the future of democracy

VISION is a weekly conversation about the trends, ideas and disruptions changing the face of our democracy. Hosted by Sam Gill, SVP/Chief Program Officer, Knight Foundation

VISION: Peering into the future of democracy

Discovery

DISCOVERY is a weekly show exploring how the arts and artists build informed and engaged communities. Hosted by the Knight Arts team.

Discovery