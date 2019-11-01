Program Areas
We support informed and engaged communities through three program areas.
Journalism
Communities
Arts
We fund the majority of projects through open challenges. Don't see a match to your idea?
Request for Proposals: Data for Civic Engagement
Now through December 13, Knight Foundation is seeking ideas that develop innovative approaches to this question: In what new ways can we transform how data is collected and used to build stronger, thriving, and more engaged communities?
Building the Capacity to Innovate and Adapt
Philadelphia-based arts organizations of all sizes and focus areas are encouraged to apply to participate in a workshop series focused on building capacity for innovation.
